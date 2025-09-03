Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Saskatchewan Ministry of Energy and Resources (the "Ministry") has approved the Company's application for additional mineral claims adjacent to its Wedge Lake Gold Project.

The application was approved on September 2, 2025, following encouraging results from Arya's ongoing drill program, including visible gold observed in several drill holes (see the Company's September 02, 2025 News Release).

The Ministry has granted two new dispositions, MC00022889 and MC00022890, which together add approximately 29,485 acres (11,932 hectares) to the Wedge Lake Gold Project. This strategic expansion significantly enhances Arya's land position in the highly prospective La Ronge Gold Belt- see Claim Map attached.

"We are pleased to expand our exploration footprint at Wedge Lake, which complements the encouraging results from our ongoing drill program," said Rasool Mohammad, CEO of Arya Resources. "Securing these additional claims provides Arya with the opportunity to further advance exploration on what the Company believes could develop into a high-grade gold project."

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Kevin Wells, P.Geo., consulting geologist to Arya Resources Ltd. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both strategically located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure. As a Tier-2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through strategic acquisitions, targeted exploration, and sustainable development.

