Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC, the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, today announces oral presentations highlighting the latest preclinical results obtained on its innovative technological platform AdoShellat EASD and ESB 2025 annual meetings. Adocia will also present at the next PODD 2025 its latest preclinical results on the BioChaperoneplatform.

AdoShell

The innovative AdoShell technology platform is designed to implant human insulin-secreting cells from either deceased donors (islets of Langherans) or stem cells to provide a cure for Type 1 diabetes without the need for immunosuppression. Oral presentations at EASD et ESB will highlight the latest AdoShellpreclinical results1

Successful scale up from animal to human device for First-In-Human study

In vitro and in vivo maturation after encapsulation of immature stem cell-derived islets in AdoShell

Sustained long-term in vivo function and efficacy of stem cell-derived islets encapsulated in AdoShell

EASD (European Association for the Study of Diabetes) annual meeting, Vienna, Austria, 15-19 September 2025

Title : ADO12, a non-fibrotic encapsulation system for human islet transplantation without immunosuppression

: Presentation : Tuesday, September 16 th 2025 12:00 -13:00 pm CEST

: Tuesday, September 16 2025 12:00 -13:00 pm CEST Session : It's beta cell replacement time (SO 019; 400)

: It's beta cell replacement time (SO 019; 400) Room : Station 04

: Station 04 Authors : Ouardane Jouannot , Anne-Lise Gaffuri, Madeleine Frelon, Gregory Blache, Julie Brun, Guillaume Lefebvre, Camille Gautier, Romain Besnard, Alexandre Martin, Claire Mégret, Nicolas Laurent, Martin Gaudier, Rosy Eloy, François Pattou, Olivier Soula

: , Anne-Lise Gaffuri, Madeleine Frelon, Gregory Blache, Julie Brun, Guillaume Lefebvre, Camille Gautier, Romain Besnard, Alexandre Martin, Claire Mégret, Nicolas Laurent, Martin Gaudier, Rosy Eloy, François Pattou, Olivier Soula Links: complementary information, included abstract, available on the EASD website





Title : ADO12, a non-fibrotic encapsulation system enables stem cell-derived islets in vivo maturation for type 1 diabetes treatment

: Presentation : Thursday, September 18 th 2025 11:15 -11:30 am CEST

: Thursday, September 18 2025 11:15 -11:30 am CEST Session : Guardians of the islet galaxy: protect and replace (OP 28; 165)

: Guardians of the islet galaxy: protect and replace (OP 28; 165) Room : Sofia Hall

: Sofia Hall Authors : Ouardane Jouannot , Alexandre Martin, Madeleine Frelon, Julie Brun, Camille Gautier, Clément Cocita, Jonna Saarimäki-Vire, Timo Otonkoski, Diego Balboa, Nicolas Laurent, Anne-Lise Gaffuri, Martin Gaudier, Rosy Eloy, Olivier Soula

: , Alexandre Martin, Madeleine Frelon, Julie Brun, Camille Gautier, Clément Cocita, Jonna Saarimäki-Vire, Timo Otonkoski, Diego Balboa, Nicolas Laurent, Anne-Lise Gaffuri, Martin Gaudier, Rosy Eloy, Olivier Soula Links: complementary information, included abstract, available on the EASD website

ESB (European Society for Biomaterials) annual meeting, Torino, Italy, 7-11 September 2025

Title : Development of a scalable reinforced hydrogel encapsulating human islets for type I diabetes treatment

: Presentation : Tuesday, September 9 th 2025 11:00 -12:30 am CEST

: Tuesday, September 9 2025 11:00 -12:30 am CEST Session: Advanced materials and technologies for health and disease (Session A6; 258)

Advanced materials and technologies for health and disease (Session A6; 258) Room : Auditorium

: Auditorium Authors: Julie Brun , Romain Besnard, Alexandre Geissler, Baptiste Plancq, Ouardane Jouannot, Nicolas Laurent, Anne-Lise Gaffuri, Rosy Eloy, Emmanuel Dauty, Olivier Soula

, Romain Besnard, Alexandre Geissler, Baptiste Plancq, Ouardane Jouannot, Nicolas Laurent, Anne-Lise Gaffuri, Rosy Eloy, Emmanuel Dauty, Olivier Soula Links: complementary information available on the ESB website

BioChaperone GLP-1 Amylin

BioChaperone is a proprietary platform tailored to solve peptide formulation issues by means of non-covalent molecular complexation.

The oral presentation at the PODD (Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery) will highlight the latest preclinical results obtained with BioChaperone CagriSema, a technology offering a stable combination of cagrilintide and semaglutide. Cagrilintide and semaglutide are long-acting peptide drugs having major compatibility issues. BioChaperone CagriSema overcomes the incompatibility between the two APIs, in presence of antibacterial agents, making a co-formulation in multiple-dose pen injectors possible.

PODD (Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery) annual meeting, Boston, USA, 27-28 October 2025

Title : Stable co-formulation of cagrilintide and semaglutide enabled by the BioChaperone® technology for multi-dose pen injectors

: Presentation : Monday, October 27 th 2025 2:45-3:00 pm EDT

: Monday, October 27 2025 2:45-3:00 pm EDT Session : Novel Materials Excipient Innovation (5A)

: Novel Materials Excipient Innovation (5A) Authors : Charles Fortier , You-Ping Chan, Ulysse Naessens, Jenny Erales, Emmanuel Dauty, David Rigal, Audrey Maréchal, Joachim Garric, Grégory Blache, Claire Mégret, Martin Gaudier, Olivier Soula

: , You-Ping Chan, Ulysse Naessens, Jenny Erales, Emmanuel Dauty, David Rigal, Audrey Maréchal, Joachim Garric, Grégory Blache, Claire Mégret, Martin Gaudier, Olivier Soula Links: complementary information available on the PODD website

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The Company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining different hormones; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with an initial application in pancreatic cells transplantation; and 4) AdoGel, a long-acting drug delivery platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the company has about 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers as being reasonable. However, there can be no guarantee that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved, as such estimates are subject to numerous risks including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document that was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 29, 2025, available at www.adocia.com. Those risks include uncertainties inherent in Adocia's short- or medium-term working capital requirements, in research and development, future clinical data, analyses and the evolution of economic conditions, the financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates, which could impact the Company's short-term financing requirements and its ability to raise additional funds.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not considered as material by Adocia at this time. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause the actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Adocia be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements.

