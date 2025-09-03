

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE), Wednesday reaffirmed its pledge to provide transparent and consistent disclosures of its COVID-19 vaccine research, emphasizing the integrity of its ongoing studies.



Chairman and CEO Dr. Albert Bourla credited Operation Warp Speed under President Trump's leadership with driving mRNA vaccine innovation, preventing an estimated 14 million deaths worldwide, saving over $1 trillion in healthcare costs, and establishing a platform for future advances, including cancer research.



Bourla welcomed calls for transparency, noting that data from Pfizer's vaccine has been published in more than 600 peer-reviewed studies and submitted to regulators in 130 countries, all of which approved its use.



The company said additional updates, including data on its latest vaccine strain approved by the FDA, will be released soon. Pfizer underscored that transparency remains central to sustaining public trust.



PFE is currently trading at $24.79, down $0.19 or 0.77 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News