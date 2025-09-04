Iwakuni City, Yamaguchi Prefecture" Sept 4, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) today signed an agreement with Yamaguchi Prefecture and Iwakuni City regarding the construction of the "Mazda Motor Corporation Iwakuni Plant," a new module pack plant for automotive cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells in Iwakuni City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, as announced in January this year. Based on this agreement, construction will commence in November this year, with the aim of starting plant operations in fiscal year 2027. The Iwakuni Plant will be Mazda's first new domestic plant since the start of operations at the Hofu No.2 Plant in 1992.Mazda is promoting electrification through its multi-solution approach to flexibly respond to diversifying customer needs and changing environmental regulations globally. The Iwakuni Plant will play an important role as a foundation supporting the global expansion of electrified products. This plant will assemble modules of automotive cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells sourced from Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., and package them into battery packs. The plant aims to create a safe, secure, and comfortable workplace, and to contribute to local employment and economic development.Mazda is committed to delivering the "joy of driving" and smiles to customers around the world by incorporating the technology and high quality produced at the Iwakuni Plant into its electric vehicles.New Plant OverviewName: Mazda Motor Corporation Iwakuni PlantProduct: Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Packs for Automotive UseProduction Capacity: Annual capacity of 10 GWh at maximumLocation: 3915 Minamishirazaki, Tsuzu, Iwakuni City, Yamaguchi PrefectureLand Area: Approximately 190,000 m2Construction Start: November 2025Start of operations: In Fiscal Year 2027Source: mazdaCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.