R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Investment

R&S Group confirms major capacity expansion of power transformers



04.09.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Press release R&S Group confirms major capacity expansion of power transformers 4 September 2025 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) is pleased to inform that doubling its power transformer manufacturing capacity under the "ZREW" brand in Lódz, Poland, is progressing according to plan. This landmark investment in Lódz of over CHF 25 million spread over two years marks a significant milestone for its Power Transformer business. Through this strategic expansion, R&S Group is dedicated to supporting the energy sector's transition to renewable power generation. The new ZREW factory is scheduled to commence operations by the end of 2026, with enhanced production capacity up to 160 MVA and 220 kV. The investment project will create up to 200 new jobs for the local community - including positions for skilled technicians, engineers, sales professionals and line managers - and was awarded public aid for its expansion efforts in the Lódz Special Economic Zone. This facility is set to attract and inspire talented individuals from Lódz and surrounding areas, inviting them to join the fast-growing R&S Group team and play a critical role in shaping the future of energy. This power transformer production facility will create new capabilities for our customers: they can expect substantial upgrades in production capacity and technological advancement, ensuring improved service, reliability, and support for their evolving energy needs. "We are excited to take this next strategic step in our growth journey, reinforcing our commitment to driving innovation and supporting the energy sector's shift toward renewable energy," said Eduardo Terzi, Group CEO. "We are confident in the talent and expertise of our Polish team and look forward to strengthening our ability to deliver dependable power transformer solutions that meet evolving global infrastructure needs." "This expansion further demonstrates our commitment to the region and its people," said Grzegorz Soltysiak, Managing Director of Power Transformers. "By creating new jobs and enhancing our technical capabilities, we are enabling our customers to benefit from advanced solutions while inviting skilled professionals to join us on this transformative journey." R&S Group's expansion is testimony to innovation, sustainable growth, and its ongoing commitment to employees and customers. The company looks forward to welcoming new talents and serving an ever-broader customer base with cutting-edge transformer technology.

Investor Relations contact

Doris Rudischhauser

Phone: +41 79 410 81 88

Email: investors@the-rsgroup.com Media contact in Poland

Szymon Swierczewski

Phone: +48 607 211 661

Email: Szymon.Swierczewski@the-rsgroup.com

About R&S Group

R&S Group Holding AG's ("R&S Group", the "company") operating headquarters are located in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. With eight manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Ireland and the Middle East, the group serves its domestic and various European markets with single-phase, small and medium distribution and power transformers and other components under the brands of Rauscher & Stoecklin, ZREW, Tesar and Kyte. R&S Group's customers are active in the utility, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The company has been successfully positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trend towards decarbonization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN. On 20 August 2024, the company acquired Kyte Powertech, a leading supplier of distribution transformer solutions based in Cavan, Ireland, thus significantly expanding geographic footprint to Ireland, the UK, Benelux and France, and adding complimentary products. Further information about the R&S Group can be found at at www.the-rsgroup.com

