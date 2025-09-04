R&S Group Holding AG
R&S Group confirms major capacity expansion of power transformers
4 September 2025 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) is pleased to inform that doubling its power transformer manufacturing capacity under the "ZREW" brand in Lódz, Poland, is progressing according to plan.
This landmark investment in Lódz of over CHF 25 million spread over two years marks a significant milestone for its Power Transformer business. Through this strategic expansion, R&S Group is dedicated to supporting the energy sector's transition to renewable power generation. The new ZREW factory is scheduled to commence operations by the end of 2026, with enhanced production capacity up to 160 MVA and 220 kV.
The investment project will create up to 200 new jobs for the local community - including positions for skilled technicians, engineers, sales professionals and line managers - and was awarded public aid for its expansion efforts in the Lódz Special Economic Zone. This facility is set to attract and inspire talented individuals from Lódz and surrounding areas, inviting them to join the fast-growing R&S Group team and play a critical role in shaping the future of energy.
This power transformer production facility will create new capabilities for our customers: they can expect substantial upgrades in production capacity and technological advancement, ensuring improved service, reliability, and support for their evolving energy needs.
"We are excited to take this next strategic step in our growth journey, reinforcing our commitment to driving innovation and supporting the energy sector's shift toward renewable energy," said Eduardo Terzi, Group CEO. "We are confident in the talent and expertise of our Polish team and look forward to strengthening our ability to deliver dependable power transformer solutions that meet evolving global infrastructure needs."
"This expansion further demonstrates our commitment to the region and its people," said Grzegorz Soltysiak, Managing Director of Power Transformers. "By creating new jobs and enhancing our technical capabilities, we are enabling our customers to benefit from advanced solutions while inviting skilled professionals to join us on this transformative journey."
R&S Group's expansion is testimony to innovation, sustainable growth, and its ongoing commitment to employees and customers. The company looks forward to welcoming new talents and serving an ever-broader customer base with cutting-edge transformer technology.
