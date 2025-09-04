Loomis AB: Loomis completes the acquisition of Kipfer-Logistik

On July 24, 2025, Loomis AB, through its subsidiary Loomis International Corporate AG, announced the agreement to acquire 100 percent of Kipfer-Logistik GmbH. The acquisition, which was subject to certain closing conditions, has been completed.

"Today, we are pleased to welcome the Kipfer-Logistik team to Loomis," says Aritz Larrea, President and CEO of Loomis. "This acquisition enhances our capabilities in temperature-controlled secure transportation, supporting the growth of Loomis Pharma. Together, we will provide our customers with a broader range of services and strengthen our position in the market."

The business will be reported in the International business line within Segment Europe and Latin America, effective September 2025.

For further details on the transaction, please refer to the press release published on July 24, 2025.

