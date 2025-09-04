Anzeige
Wulff: Lauri Sipponen becomes Chair of the Board of Directors of Wulff Group Plc after Kari Juutilainen resigns from the position due to disqualification reasons

4.9.2025 09:30:00 EEST | Wulff-Yhtiöt Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors

The Board of Directors of Wulff Group Plc has elected Lauri Sipponen as Chair of the Board, following Kari Juutilainen's resignation on September 4, 2025. Wulff has grown in recent years and expanded its operations into new service business areas. New openings could lead to situations where Juutilainen would be disqualified.

Wulff's main owner and Senior Advisor Heikki Vienola: "Wulff has grown from an office supplies company to an expert in working life and into new industries under Juutilainen's leadership and encouragement. His hunger for growth and appreciation for customer-oriented sales and humanistic leadership are also reflected in future results. Thank you for demanding development from us and taking Wulff forward."

Lauri Sipponen, who was elected Chair, has closely followed Wulff's development since 2020, when he started as a member of the company's Board of Directors. "It has been a pleasure to influence the company's development from a board role and to see how Wulff has grown and boldly renewed under Juutilainen's leadership. I am leading a well-functioning, goal-oriented and energetic company," Sipponen states.

Further information: CEO Elina Rahkonen
tel. +358 40 647 1444
e-mail: elina.rahkonen@wulff.fi

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Key media
www.wulff.fi/en

What Wulff?
Worklife services ranging from staff leasing solutions to consulting and accounting services, products for work environments to workplace, remote and mobile work, as well as exhibitions, event services, and commercial interior design. We deliver also Canon printing and document management services. Founded in 1890, Wulff operates, in addition to Finland, in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. The company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and its net sales in 2024 were EUR 102.8 million. Focusing on sustainable products, services, and operations, Wulff aims for profitable growth and net sales of EUR 230 million in 2030.

