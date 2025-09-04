Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H39A | ISIN: CNE100000X85 | Ticker-Symbol: 8CZ
Tradegate
02.09.25 | 08:01
0,740 Euro
+4,23 % +0,030
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6700,72010:54
0,6750,71510:54
PR Newswire
04.09.2025 10:24 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zoomlion Reports Strong First-Half 2025 Results, Driven by Global Growth and Tech Innovation

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) released its financial report for H1 2025, showing revenue growth. Revenue reached 24.855 billion yuan, up 1.3% year-on-year. International revenue continued to account for over half of total revenue in the first half of 2025, underscoring strong international growth and innovation momentum. Its end-to-end, digitalized, and localized strategy delivered breakthroughs in global markets and emerging industries. The Company also announced an interim dividend, further consolidating its positioning as a "value and growth-oriented" enterprise.

Zoomlion's international business continues to achieve strong growth, with H1 2025 revenue reaching 13.815 billion yuan, up 15% year-on-year and accounting for 55.6% of total revenue. Its products are sold in over 170 countries, with strong growth in Africa, the Middle East, Australia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and South America. The Company has over 30 Tier-1 hubs and 430 Tier-2 and Tier-3 outlets, supported by approximately 7,800 overseas employees, including 5,000 locals. It added 19 secondary locations globally and 62 new primary and secondary sites in traditional markets, boosting market coverage and service response.

In H1 2025, Zoomlion strengthened its global position, with export market share of concrete machinery and construction cranes rising. Earthmoving machinery revenue grew 22%, while mining machinery also expanded. The Company also advanced its global manufacturing footprint, including new factories under construction in Hungary and Germany. It continues to lead in electrification and intelligent aerial work platforms, with new telehandlers launched in Europe. In robotics, Zoomlion developed three humanoid models, built a 120-station intelligent training ground, and established a full "data collection-model training-application" cycle, creating a data-driven foundation for large-scale, embodied intelligent humanoid robots.

In 2025, Zoomlion launched its E-Learning Platform with 13-language support, AI lecturers, and a cloud-based course library, boosting talent development and international business. The Company also rolled out a global rotational training program and hosted exchange activities with international employees to enhance collaboration and advance global operations.

Zoomlion appeared on China's Top 500 Most Valuable Brands list for the 22nd consecutive year, with a brand value of 136.786 billion yuan. The figure reflects its brand strength and development momentum, which the Company aims to leverage for global growth. Through international growth, emerging sectors, and future industry investments, Zoomlion is working with partners and customers worldwide to create smarter, greener, and more resilient solutions.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-reports-strong-first-half-2025-results-driven-by-global-growth-and-tech-innovation-302546362.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.