

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samhwa Co., Ltd., a South Korean cosmetics packaging company, on Thursday announced the completion of an investment from funds managed by KKR & Co. Inc.(KKR), an investment firm.



With this, KKR will fully acquire Samhwa from TPG Inc. (TPG), an asset manager, for KRW733 billion (around $528 million).



With the support of its new investor KKR, the Asian company aims to continue its expansion and further boost its position as a cosmetics packaging supplier.



Since its investment in 2023, TPG has supported Samhwa's evolution from a family-owned business to a cosmetic packaging enterprise, with an emphasis on premium product segments.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News