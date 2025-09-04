Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Frankfurt
04.09.25 | 09:46
2,510 Euro
+0,80 % +0,020
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4642,53012:27
2,4642,52812:27
PR Newswire
04.09.2025 12:06 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hisense Unveils "AI Your Life" Revolution at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, will present a full lineup of AI-powered innovations at IFA 2025 under the theme "AI Your Life." From immersive entertainment and cinema brilliance to intuitive home living and climate-smart wellbeing, Hisense will showcase how AI transforms every scenario into seamless, personalized, and interactive experiences.

AI Your Vision: Where Every Frame Comes Alive

Hisense will highlight its most advanced display technologies designed for immersive home entertainment. The RGB-MiniLED TV 116" UX will deliver deep blacks, vivid colors, and peak brightness of up to 8,000 nits-ideal for movie nights or game-day gatherings where every detail matters. As the origin of RGB-MiniLED technology, Hisense will demonstrate how precise red, green, and blue mini-LED control ensures lifelike clarity. Alongside, MicroLED innovations, AI TVs, and AI-powered sound solutions will expand the possibilities, turning living rooms into gaming zones, esports arenas, or digital art galleries where people can share moments together.

The RGB-MiniLED TV 116

AI Your Cinema: Big Screen, Boundless Experience

For those who want the thrill of cinema at home, Hisense will introduce its TriChroma Laser Cinema L9Q, projecting up to 200 inches with IMAX Enhanced support for performance even in bright spaces. The Laser Mini Projector C2 Ultra will take versatility further with up to 300-inch projection and ultra-low latency-perfect for transforming a spare wall into a gaming arena or hosting a weekend movie night. With laser-powered clarity and portability, every space will become a stage for entertainment.

AI Your Home: Everyday Life, Effortlessly Smarter

Hisense will integrate AI into daily routines with appliances that combine design and intelligence. The PureFlat Smart Series refrigerator will feature a 21-inch interactive screen that becomes a kitchen hub: planning meals with Kitchen AI, streaming live games via VIDAA, or posting AI-generated art. Through the ConnectLife AI platform, the debuting ConnectLife AI Agent will power the AI Cooking Agent and AI Laundry Agent, helping households optimize energy, streamline chores, and make life more connected, efficient, and creative. From cooking inspiration to stress-free laundry, routines will be reimagined.

ConnectLife AI agent

AI Your Air: Comfort that Understands You

The award-winning U8 S Pro Air Conditioner, winner of the Red Dot Award: Design Concept, will bring intelligence and comfort together. With HI-SENSOR presence detection, an AI voice assistant supporting 18 commands, and the HI-NANO ion system for air purification, it will adapt to users' needs throughout the day. Its dot-matrix display will add personality, while features like Coanda airflow and 90° louver rotation will ensure even, draft-free cooling. Beyond the home, Hisense's expertise will extend to smart buildings, energy management, and automotive air systems, contributing to safer, smarter, and more sustainable mobility.

At IFA 2025, Hisense will not only unveil breakthrough innovations but also share its vision of how AI can understand, anticipate, and respond to human needs. By combining leadership in RGB-MiniLED and laser display technologies with a new generation of smart home and air solutions, Hisense will empower people to live more freely, comfortably, and confidently-helping them own every moment at home and beyond.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023- H12025). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764573/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764574/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-unveils-ai-your-life-revolution-at-ifa-2025-302546452.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.