Q4 FY2025

3.9% Year on Year Revenue Decrease to £186.8 million

0.7% Revenue Decrease at Constant Currency

Diluted EPS £0.02 compared to £(0.03) in the prior year comparative period

Adjusted Diluted EPS £0.24 compared to £0.22 in the prior year comparative period

FY2025

4.3% Year on Year Revenue Increase to £772.3 million

6.3% Revenue Increase at Constant Currency

Diluted EPS £0.36 compared to £0.29 in the prior year

Adjusted Diluted EPS £1.13 compared to £1.12 in the prior year

Endava plc(NYSE: DAVA) ("Endava" or the "Company"), the technology-driven business transformation group whose AI-native approach combines cutting edge technology with deep industry expertise, today announced results for the three months ended June 30, 2025 ("Q4 FY2025"), and for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 ("FY2025").

"AI continues to be a strategic focus for many of our clients and we have now passed the point where over half of our people use AI in projects, a clear marker of progress in our journey to becoming AI-native. Endava exited FY2025 with its highest ever quarterly order book, lifting full-year signed value to a record high. Despite the increase in the order book, the short term operating backdrop remains volatile and many clients continue to recalibrate the timing of spending, and therefore our outlook remains cautious," said John Cotterell, Endava's CEO.

FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenue for Q4 FY2025 was £186.8 million, a decrease of 3.9% compared to £194.4 million in the same period in the prior year.

Revenue decrease at constant currency (a non-IFRS measure)* was 0.7% for Q4 FY2025.

(a non-IFRS measure)* was 0.7% for Q4 FY2025. Profit before tax for Q4 FY2025 was £3.8 million, compared to loss before tax of £(0.4) million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted profit before tax (a non-IFRS measure)* for Q4 FY2025 was £16.4 million, or 8.8% of revenue, compared to £14.9 million, or 7.7% of revenue, in the same period in the prior year.

Profit for the period was £1.2 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of £0.02, compared to loss for the period of £(1.9) million and diluted loss per share of £(0.03) in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted profit for the period (a non-IFRS measure)* was £13.5 million, resulting in adjusted diluted EPS (a non-IFRS measure)* of £0.24, compared to adjusted profit for the period of £12.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS of £0.22 in the same period in the prior year.

FULL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenue for FY2025 was £772.3 million, an increase of 4.3% compared to £740.8 million in the prior year.

Revenue increase at constant currency (a non-IFRS measure)* was 6.3% for FY2025.

(a non-IFRS measure)* was 6.3% for FY2025. Profit before tax for FY2025 was £24.1 million, compared to profit before tax of £27.0 million in the prior year.

Adjusted profit before tax (a non-IFRS measure)* for FY2025 was £82.1 million, or 10.6% of revenue, compared to £83.0 million, or 11.2% of revenue, in the prior year.

Profit for the year was £21.2 million, resulting in diluted EPS of £0.36, compared to profit for the year of £17.1 million and diluted EPS of £0.29 in the prior year.

Adjusted profit for the year (a non-IFRS measure)* was £66.6 million, resulting in adjusted diluted EPS (a non-IFRS measure)* of £1.13, compared to adjusted profit for the year of £66.0 million and adjusted diluted EPS of £1.12 in the prior year.

CASH FLOW:

Net cash used in operating activities was £(2.3) million in Q4 FY2025, compared to net cash used in operating activities of £(0.2) million in the same period in the prior year. Net cash from operating activities was £52.8 million in FY2025, compared to £54.4 million in the prior year.

Adjusted free cash flow (a non-IFRS measure)* was £(4.0) million in Q4 FY2025, compared to £6.6 million in the same period in the prior year, and £48.7 million in FY2025, compared to £58.4 million in the prior year.

At June 30, 2025, Endava had cash and cash equivalents of £59.3 million, compared to £62.4 million at June 30, 2024.

* Definitions of the non-IFRS measures used by the Company and a reconciliation of such measures to the related IFRS financial measure can be found under the sections below titled "Non-IFRS Financial Information" and "Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Measures to Non-IFRS Financial Measures."

OTHER METRICS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2025:

Headcount totaled 11,479 at June 30, 2025, with an average of 10,255 operational employees in Q4 FY2025, compared to a headcount of 12,085 at June 30, 2024 and an average of 11,007 operational employees in the same period in the prior year.

Number of clients with over £1 million in revenue on a rolling twelve-month basis was 133 at June 30, 2025 compared to 146 clients at June 30, 2024.

Top 10 clients accounted for 37% of revenue in Q4 FY2025, compared to 34% in the same period in the prior year.

By geographic region, 38% of revenue was generated in North America, 23% was generated in Europe, 33% was generated in the United Kingdom and 6% was generated in the rest of the world in Q4 FY2025. This compares to 38% in North America, 25% in Europe, 30% in the United Kingdom and 7% in the Rest of the World in the same period in the prior year.

By industry vertical, 17% of revenue was generated from Payments, 22% from BCM, 10% from Insurance, 17% from TMT, 8% from Mobility, 12% from Healthcare, and 14% from Other in Q4 FY2025. This compares to 19% from Payments, 17% from BCM, 9% from Insurance, 21% from TMT, 9% from Mobility, 12% from Healthcare, and 13% from Other in the same period in the prior year.

OTHER METRICS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2025:

Top 10 clients accounted for 36% of revenue in FY2025, compared to 32% in the prior year.

By geographic region, 38% of revenue was generated in North America, 23% was generated in Europe, 33% was generated in the United Kingdom and 6% was generated in the rest of the world in FY2025. This compares to 33% in North America, 26% in Europe, 33% in the United Kingdom and 8% in the Rest of the World in the prior year.

By industry vertical, 19% of revenue was generated from Payments, 20% from BCM, 9% from Insurance, 19% from TMT, 8% from Mobility, 12% from Healthcare, and 13% from Other in FY2025. This compares to 24% from Payments, 15% from BCM, 8% from Insurance, 23% from TMT, 10% from Mobility, 6% from Healthcare, and 14% from Other in the prior year.

OUTLOOK:

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026:

Endava expects revenue will be in the range of £181.0 million to £183.0 million, representing a constant currency revenue decrease of between (6.0)% and (5.0)% on a year over year basis. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £0.17 to £0.19 per share.

Full Fiscal Year 2026:

Endava expects revenue will be in the range of £750.0 million to £765.0 million, representing a constant currency revenue change of between (1.5)% and 0.5% on a year over year basis. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £0.82 to £0.94 per share.

This above guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2026 assumes the exchange rates on August 31, 2025 (when the exchange rate was 1 British Pound to 1.35 US Dollar and 1.15 Euro).

Endava is not able, at this time, to reconcile its expectations for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2026 for a rate of revenue growth or decline at constant currency or adjusted diluted EPS to their respective most directly comparable IFRS measures as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, foreign currency exchange losses (gains), net, and fair value movement of contingent consideration, as applicable. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Endava's results computed in accordance with IFRS.

The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM:

As of August 29, 2025, the Company had repurchased 6,722,491 American Depositary Shares ("ADS") for $111.2 million under its share repurchase program. As of August 29, 2025, the Company had $38.8 million remaining for repurchase under its share repurchase authorisation.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET today, September 4, 2025, to review its Q4 FY2025 results and FY2025 results. To participate in Endava's Q4 FY2025 and FY2025 earnings conference call, please dial in at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time (844) 481-2736 or (412) 317-0665 for international participants, Conference ID: Endava Call.

Investors may listen to the call on Endava's Investor Relations website at http://investors.Endava.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until Friday October 3, 2025.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Endava is a leading provider of next-generation technology services, dedicated to enabling its clients to accelerate growth, tackle complex challenges and thrive in evolving markets. By combining innovative technologies and deep industry expertise with an AI-native approach, Endava consults and partners with clients to create solutions that drive transformation, augment intelligence and deliver lasting impact. From ideation to production, it supports clients with tailor-made solutions at every stage of their digital transformation, regardless of industry, region or scale.

Endava's clients span payments, insurance, banking and capital markets, technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, mobility, retail and consumer goods and more. As of June 30, 2025, 11,479 Endavans are helping clients break new ground across locations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL INFORMATION:

To supplement Endava's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows presented in accordance with IFRS, the Company uses non-IFRS measures of certain components of financial performance in this press release. These measures include revenue growth/(decline) rate at constant currency, adjusted profit before tax, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

Revenue growth/(decline) rate at constant currency is calculated by translating revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into British Pounds using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period. For example, the average currency rates in effect for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024 were used to convert revenue for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025 and the revenue for the comparable prior period.

Adjusted profit before tax ("Adjusted PBT") is defined as the Company's profit before tax adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, realised and unrealised foreign currency exchange losses/(gains), net, restructuring costs, exceptional property charges and fair value movement of contingent consideration, all of which are non-cash items except for realised foreign currency exchange losses/(gains), net, restructuring costs and an element of the exceptional property charges. Our Adjusted PBT margin is our Adjusted PBT as a percentage of our total revenue.

Adjusted profit for the period is defined as Adjusted PBT less the adjusted tax charge for the period. The adjusted tax charge is the tax charge adjusted for the tax impact of the adjustments to PBT and the release of the deferred tax liability relating to Romanian withholding tax.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as Adjusted profit for the period, divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding diluted.

Adjusted free cash flow is the Company's net cash from operating activities, plus grants received, less net purchases of non-current assets (tangible and intangible). Adjusted free cash flow is not intended to be a measure of residual cash available for management's discretionary use since it omits significant sources and uses of cash flow, including mandatory debt repayments and changes in working capital.

Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the Company's business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the Company's business and evaluating its performance. Management also believes the presentation of its non-IFRS financial measures enhances an investor's overall understanding of the Company's historical financial performance. The presentation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS, and its non-IFRS measures may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. Investors should review the reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS financial measures included below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "intends," "outlook," "may," "will," and other similar terms and phrases. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the macroeconomic environment, our pipeline for transformative technology projects, client demand, our ability to deliver sustainable growth and management's financial outlook for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2026. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Endava's ability to achieve its revenue growth goals including as a result of a slower conversion of its pipeline; Endava's expectations of future operating results or financial performance; Endava's ability to accurately forecast and achieve its announced guidance; Endava's ability to retain existing clients and attract new clients, including its ability to increase revenue from existing clients and diversify its revenue concentration; Endava's ability to attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates; Endava's ability to successfully identify acquisition targets, consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses and personnel; Endava's ability to penetrate new industry verticals and geographies and grow its revenue in current industry verticals and geographies; Endava's ability to maintain favorable pricing and utilisation rates to support its gross margin; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in its market; the size of Endava's addressable market and market trends; Endava's ability to adapt to technological change and industry trends and innovate solutions for its clients; Endava's plans for growth and future operations, including its ability to manage its growth; Endava's ability to effectively manage its international operations, including Endava's exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; Endava's future financial performance; the impact of unstable market, economic, and global conditions, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Endava's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended June 30, 2025 filed with the SEC on September 4, 2025 and in other filings that Endava makes from time to time with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Endava's views and expectations as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to Endava. Endava anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. Endava specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Endava's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Twelve Months Ended

June 30 Three Months Ended

June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 REVENUE 772,255 740,756 186,776 194,418 Cost of sales Direct cost of sales (550,894 (532,860 (133,577 (142,996 Allocated cost of sales (27,659 (28,188 (6,763 (8,250 Total cost of sales (578,553 (561,048 (140,340 (151,246 GROSS PROFIT 193,702 179,708 46,436 43,172 Selling, general and administrative expenses (162,195 (159,568 (37,746 (41,925 OPERATING PROFIT 31,507 20,140 8,690 1,247 Net finance (expense) income (7,394 6,840 (4,891 (1,656 PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX 24,113 26,980 3,799 (409 Tax on profit (loss) on ordinary activities (2,901 (9,858 (2,631 (1,445 PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 21,212 17,122 1,168 (1,854 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations and net investment hedge impact (40,376 (3,041 (18,822 (1,980 Total comprehensive (expense)/income for the year attributable to the equity holders of the Company (19,164 14,081 (17,654 (3,834 EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS): Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 58,461,621 58,318,968 56,142,682 58,634,640 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Diluted 58,875,460 58,749,497 56,219,024 58,819,301 Basic EPS (£) 0.36 0.29 0.02 (0.03 Diluted EPS (£) 0.36 0.29 0.02 (0.03

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 (1) £'000 £'000 ASSETS NON-CURRENT Goodwill 473,296 507,652 Intangible assets 100,890 130,792 Property, plant and equipment 14,177 20,780 Lease right-of-use assets 41,515 53,294 Deferred tax assets 19,030 18,323 Financial assets and other receivables 5,009 10,499 TOTAL 653,917 741,340 ASSETS CURRENT Trade and other receivables 209,523 193,673 Corporation tax receivable 12,865 11,402 Financial assets 121 183 Cash and cash equivalents 59,345 62,358 TOTAL 281,854 267,616 TOTAL ASSETS 935,771 1,008,956 LIABILITIES CURRENT Lease liabilities 13,661 14,450 Trade and other payables 96,827 118,935 Corporation tax payable 7,757 5,604 Contingent consideration 100 8,444 Deferred consideration 3,376 6,236 TOTAL 121,721 153,669 LIABILITIES NON CURRENT Borrowings 180,943 144,754 Lease liabilities 33,448 43,557 Deferred tax liabilities 15,183 26,069 Tax liabilities related to Pilar II Income tax 584 Contingent consideration 401 Deferred consideration 943 Other liabilities 552 509 TOTAL 231,111 215,832 EQUITY Share capital 1,123 1,180 Share premium 21,280 21,280 Merger relief reserve 63,440 63,440 Retained earnings 575,428 573,640 Other reserves (60,369 (20,059 Treasury shares (17,958 Investment in own shares (5 (26 TOTAL 582,939 639,455 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 935,771 1,008,956

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Twelve Months Ended

June 30 Three Months Ended

June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit (Loss) for the period 21,212 17,122 1,168 (1,854 Income tax charge 2,901 9,858 2,631 1,445 Non-cash adjustments 81,609 57,768 16,889 14,008 Tax paid (12,763 (14,254 (5,820 (6,547 Research Development Credit received 478 478 Net changes in working capital (40,186 (16,580 (17,176 (7,769 Net cash from/(used in) operating activities 52,773 54,392 (2,308 (239 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles) (4,703 (5,486 (1,771 (1,790 Proceeds from disposal of non-current assets 339 346 84 310 Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (6,831 (236,110 (155 (216,887 Other acquisition related settlements (55,246 (48,566 Interest received 1,256 6,171 278 572 Net cash used in investing activities (9,939 (290,325 (1,564 (266,361 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 85,562 153,814 50,562 153,814 Repayment of borrowings (43,404 (8,056 (2,562 (8,056 Proceeds from sublease 127 94 35 (35 Repayment of lease liabilities (12,425 (12,629 (3,068 (3,478 Repayment of lease interest (1,864 (2,147 (417 (505 Grant received 274 707 (115 Interest and debt financing costs paid (8,635 (3,389 (2,125 (1,778 Payment for repurchase of own shares (64,765 (46,957 Proceeds from exercise of options 6,667 81 Net cash (used in)/ generated from financing activities (45,130 135,061 (4,532 139,928 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (2,296 (100,872 (8,404 (126,672 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 62,358 164,703 68,277 190,021 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (717 (1,473 (528 (991 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 59,345 62,358 59,345 62,358

RECONCILIATION OF IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS TO REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY: Twelve Months Ended

June 30 Three Months Ended

June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS 4.3 (6.8 (3.9 2.4 Impact of Foreign exchange rate fluctuations 2.0 2.3 3.2 1.1 REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY 6.3 (4.5 (0.7 3.5

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD: Twelve Months Ended

June 30 Three Months Ended

June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX 24,113 26,980 3,799 (409 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 32,045 34,678 3,859 4,938 Amortisation of acquired intangible assets 21,577 14,980 5,341 5,050 Foreign currency exchange losses (gains), net 3,727 2,233 2,281 (631 Restructuring costs 6,539 11,645 1,045 4,386 Exceptional property charges 1,925 1,925 Fair value movement of contingent consideration (5,880 (9,486 83 (338 Total adjustments 58,008 55,975 12,609 15,330 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX 82,121 82,955 16,408 14,921 PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 21,212 17,122 1,168 (1,854 Adjustments: Adjustments to profit before tax 58,008 55,975 12,609 15,330 Release of Romanian withholding tax (3,800 Tax impact of adjustments (8,806 (7,109 (267 (606 ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 66,614 65,988 13,510 12,870

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Twelve Months Ended

June 30 Three Months Ended

June 30 2025 2024 2025 2025 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (£) 0.36 0.29 0.02 (0.03 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 0.54 0.59 0.07 0.08 Amortisation of acquired intangible assets 0.37 0.25 0.09 0.09 Foreign currency exchange losses (gains) net 0.06 0.04 0.03 (0.01 Restructuring costs 0.11 0.20 0.02 0.07 Exceptional property charges 0.03 0.03 Fair value movement of contingent consideration (0.11 (0.16 0.01 Release of Romanian withholding tax (0.06 Tax impact of adjustments (0.14 (0.12 (0.01 Total adjustments 0.77 0.83 0.22 0.25 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (£) 1.13 1.12 0.24 0.22

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW Twelve Months Ended

June 30 Three Months Ended

June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 52,773 54,392 (2,308 (239 Adjustments: Grant received 274 707 (115 Net purchases of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles) (4,364 (5,140 (1,687 (1,480 Settlement of COC bonuses on acquisition (2) 8,442 8,442 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW 48,683 58,401 (3,995 6,608

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE Twelve Months Ended

June 30 Three Months Ended

June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Direct cost of sales 22,784 25,902 3,234 4,470 Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,261 8,776 625 468 Total 32,045 34,678 3,859 4,938

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION Twelve Months Ended

June 30 Three Months Ended

June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Direct cost of sales 20,381 20,532 4,810 5,634 Selling, general and administrative expenses 24,560 18,409 6,035 5,999 Total 44,941 38,941 10,845 11,633

EMPLOYEES, TOP 10 CUSTOMERS AND REVENUE SPLIT Twelve Months Ended

June 30 Three Months Ended

June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Closing number of total employees (including directors) 11,479 12,085 11,479 12,085 Average operational employees 10,403 10,587 10,255 11,007 Top 10 customers % 36 32 37 34 Number of clients with £1m of revenue (rolling 12 months) 133 146 133 146 Geographic split of revenue % North America 38 33 38 38 Europe 23 26 23 25 UK 33 33 33 30 Rest of World (RoW) 6 8 6 7 Industry vertical split of revenue % Payments 19 24 17 19 Banking and Capital Markets 20 15 22 17 Insurance 9 8 10 9 TMT 19 23 17 21 Mobility 8 10 8 9 Healthcare 12 6 12 12 Other 13 14 14 13

FOOTNOTES

(1) Restated to include the effect of revisions arising from provisional to final acquisition accounting for GalaxE.

(2) GalaxE acquisition-related working capital movement in respect of settlement of change in control (COC) bonuses payable to the GalaxE key employees on behalf of the seller.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903123941/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Endava plc

Laurence Madsen, Head of Investor Relations

Investors@endava.com