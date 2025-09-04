Endava (NYSE: DAVA), the technology-driven business transformation group whose AI-native approach combines cutting edge technology with deep industry expertise, released its annual We Care Sustainability Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2025.

John Cotterell, Endava's CEO, said, "I am pleased to present our 2025 We Care Sustainability Report our fifth consecutive year of sustainability reporting. We Care is in our DNA. From climate action to sustainable growth to responsible AI, we are proud to stand with our people, clients and partners to help build a better tomorrow."

In this year's report, Endava introduced an updated approach to sustainability, which reflects the evolution of its strategy and alignment to the CSRD principles, although Endava is not formally reporting yet under the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) framework.

Laurence Madsen, Head of Investor Relations and ESG, said: "We have refined our focus areas, simplifying our reporting pillars and adjusting our alignment with selected frameworks. We also obtained limited assurance for our DMA and continued laying the groundwork for our science-based emissions reduction targets, which were approved by the Science Based Targets initiatives (SBTi) in 2024. These steps represent steady progress as we seek to improve the transparency and relevance of our ESG reporting."

Endava's We Care approach articulates the company's priorities organised around four key areas of focus: people and communities, environmental impact, operational responsibility and business innovation.

The report provides a comprehensive view of the company's achievements and continued efforts on sustainability topics.

In 2025, Endava established internal working groups to support the implementation of its SBTi-approved emissions reduction targets. The company is also engaging its supplier network more deeply to promote responsible practices and achieve its sustainability goals.

In terms of governance practices, Endava continues to prioritise data privacy, cyber security and ethical decision-making, in line with global standards.

Over the past financial year, Endava remained focused on empowering its people through inclusive learning and development programmes, which is also reflected in the continued positive trends in its customer satisfaction results.

John added: "We deepened our role as a trusted partner in AI-enabled transformation. Our evolution into an AI-native organisation underpinned by our strategic partnership with OpenAI, the rollout of AI and core modernisation accelerators and continued investment in Dava.X to help our clients embrace and explore new technologies more rapidly- has strengthened our ability to deliver responsible, future-focused technology solutions that embed sustainability into client operations."

Endava's 2025 We Care Sustainability Report can be downloaded here.

About Endava

Endava is a leading provider of next-generation technology services, dedicated to enabling its clients to accelerate growth, tackle complex challenges and thrive in evolving markets. By combining innovative technologies and deep industry expertise with an AI-native approach, Endava consults and partners with clients to create solutions that drive transformation, augment intelligence and deliver lasting impact. From ideation to production, it supports clients with tailor-made solutions at every stage of their digital transformation, regardless of industry, region or scale.

Endava's clients span payments, insurance, banking and capital markets, technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, mobility, retail and consumer goods and more. As of June 30, 2025, 11,479 Endavans are helping clients break new ground across locations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.endava.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "outlook," "may," "will", and other similar terms and phrases. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding Endava's ability to meet its emissions reduction targets, Endava's strategic initiatives related to its ESG agenda and reporting, Endava's evolution into an AI-native organisation, and Endava's ability to deliver responsible, future-focused technology solutions that embed sustainability into [client] operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risk that Endava may not be able to achieve its We Care and other sustainability goals, the risk that standards for tracking and reporting ESG metrics may change over time resulting in significant revisions to Endava's current goals and risks related to Endava's ability to attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Endava's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 4, 2025 and in future filings Endava makes with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Endava's views and expectations as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to Endava. Endava anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. Endava specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Endava's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

