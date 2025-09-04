Electric Royalties Ltd.: Electric Royalties Reports Increase in Copper Royalty Revenues from Punitaqui and Provides Updates on Other Key Royalties

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its royalty portfolio.

Electric Royalties CEO Brendan Yurik commented: "We are pleased to announce the receipt of approximately C$210,000 in revenues since our December 2024 royalty acquisition on the Punitaqui Copper Mine in Chile, with the operator executing its plan to increase production in the coming months. As a result, we expect to see an increased pace of revenues from Punitaqui in the coming quarters.

"Additionally, substantive progress has been made on nine additional royalty assets within our portfolio, all of which are located within favorable jurisdictions. Notably, rubidium resources have been added at the Seymour Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, which has received additional mining leases and is currently undergoing a Feasibility Study.

"Meanwhile, product qualification activities at the Eric Sprott-backed Battery Hill Manganese Project in New Brunswick continue to advance, achieving an 80% increase in manganese mill feed grade through improved ore sorting methods as it begins a Pre-Feasibility Study in Q3 2025.

"Extensive geological assessments have been conducted at the Kenbridge Nickel Project in Ontario, alongside efforts to secure year-round site access. At the Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium Project in Quebec, an infill drilling program is underway in advance of a Feasibility Study scheduled for release in Q1 2026.

"Northern Graphite, operator of the Bissett Creek Graphite Project in Ontario, has secured financing from the Canadian government and continues to develop its battery manufacturing facility, and the Graphite Bull Graphite Project in Western Australia reported a 345% increase in resources and ongoing success in product qualification. Further, the Zonia Copper Project in Arizona may transition to a new operator focused on commencing production.

"We look forward to updating our shareholders on continued progress across our portfolio of 43 royalties in the coming months."

Highlights since the Company's previous update (see Electric Royalties' news release dated April 16, 2025) include:

Punitaqui Copper Mine (0.75% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On June 30, 2025, Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV:BMR) ("BMR") announced that during the period from January 1 to June 24, 2025, it shipped a total of 7,533 dry metric tonnes ("DMT") of copper concentrates, all produced at the Punitaqui flotation plant in Chile. The concentrates averaged 22.6% copper, amounting to approximately 3,753,273 pounds of contained copper.

6,700 DMT were sourced directly from BMR's Punitaqui mines, processed at BMR's Los Mantos mill, then trucked to Terminal Portuario de Coquimbo. The remaining 833 DMT originated from copper-smelting slags supplied by Anglo American Sur S.A. ("Anglo") under an offtake agreement. These concentrates were delivered to Anglo's Chagres smelter in Catemu, Chile.

According to BMR, it continues to make steady progress on increasing mine production and the availability of the Los Mantos mill. BMR management has implemented several initiatives to improve the performance of underground mining equipment and increase ore extraction rates, as well as improving mill performance through maintenance programs.

BMR's near-term goal is to increase production from the Punitaqui mines to approximately 2,000 DMT of copper concentrates per month, and to reach a production rate of approximately 2,500 to 2,700 DMT of copper concentrates per month by the end of 2025.

On July 28, 2025, BMR announced that Minera BMR SpA, its wholly-owned Chilean subsidiary, has received unanimous approval by all relevant environmental authorities of the Environmental Impact Statement that enables operations to continue for up to an additional ten years at the Los Mantos Copper Plant.

Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by BMR.

Seymour Lake Lithium Project (1.5% Net Smelter Royalty) -On July 24, 2025, Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) ("Green Technology Metals") announced the discovery of significant rubidium mineralization at the Seymour Lake Project in Ontario, Canada. This follows a detailed review of historical exploration data and metallurgical test work, culminating in the establishment of an inaugural Rubidium Mineral Resource under JORC standards at the North Aubry deposit1.

According to Green Technology Metals, this resource positions Seymour Lake among the most significant rubidium projects globally, distinguished by its scale, grade, and classification confidence relative to other reported rubidium resources.

Rubidium, a critical mineral in the United States, is vital for defense, quantum technologies, and advanced electronics supply chains.

On August 7, 2025, Green Technology Metals announced that it has successfully produced battery-grade lithium hydroxide from the Seymour Lake Project's spodumene bulk sample. This outcome - achieved with its partner EcoPro Innovation, a Korean battery materials producer - meets benchmarked end-user specifications. The results will be utilized in the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for the proposed lithium conversion facility in Ontario.

On August 12, 2025, Green Technology Metals announced that the Ontario Ministry of Mines has granted two additional 21-year mining leases for the Seymour Lake Project, bringing the total number of required mining leases to three, which provides full coverage over the proposed lithium mine and concentrator infrastructure area. For a full update on the project permitting process, see Green Technology Metals' August 12, 2025 news release.

Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Green Technology Metals and is unable to verify the mineral resource estimate and metallurgical results.

Battery Hill Manganese Project (2.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - On May 14, 2025, Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV:MN) ("Manganese X") announced positive preliminary test results from Phase 2 testing of its high-purity, battery-grade manganese material as part of a three-phase supply chain qualification program with U.S.-based battery innovation company Charge CCCV. The test samples were produced from the Battery Hill Project in New Brunswick, Canada. According to Manganese X, the strong results from Phase 1 and continued positive performance in Phase 2 reinforces its confidence in the potential of its high-purity manganese product's use in electric vehicle batteries.

On August 12, 2025, Manganese X announced positive Phase 2 ore-sorting results, demonstrating an 80% increase in mill feed grade in its large-scale Battery Hill pilot program, managed by ABH Engineering. According to Manganese X, the 80% increase means that, after ore-sorting, the material sent to the mill contains 80% more manganese per tonne than the original mined material. The study was conducted in preparation for the Battery Hill PFS, scheduled to commence in Q3 2025. Manganese X is having ongoing discussions with lead consultants regarding the integration of ore-sorting into the Battery Hill PFS program.

Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Manganese X and is unable to verify the test results.

Surge Lithium Project (1.5% Net Smelter Royalty) - On May 22, 2025, Xplore Resources Corp. (TSXV:EXPLR) ("Xplore") announced the completion of an airborne magnetic survey at the Surge Project in Ontario, Canada. According to Xplore, the survey results show linear magnetic highs extending from Green Technology Metals' Root Bay lithium deposit through the Surge Project. The trend extends for over 17 km on the Surge Project and is interpreted by Xplore as iron formation and greenstone dismembered with abrupt magnetic breaks. According to Xplore, these breaks match spatially with known pegmatites drilled by Green Technology Metals and may represent pegmatite intrusions, defining new high-priority targets for follow-up exploration. Field crews are scheduled to begin mapping and prospecting these new targets in May.

Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Xplore and is unable to verify the survey results.

Kenbridge Nickel Project (0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On April 22, 2025, Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN) ("Tartisan") announced the completion of an operational, restricted-access road to the Kenbridge Project in Ontario, Canada.The road improves logistics for the project which was previously only accessible by floatplane or ATV.

On May 1, 2025, Tartisan announced the initiation of a comprehensive airborne geophysics program and a greenfields exploration program at Kenbridge. The geophysics program aims to enhance the understanding of the subsurface geology including identifying potential extensions of the Kenbridge deposit, and will assist in the identification of areas for prospecting, sampling and drilling within the 4,273-hectare Kenbridge land package. The four-week Greenfields exploration program will focus on under-explored areas within the property, which will include the Kenbridge patents, mining claims and leases leveraging previous exploration data to delineate and define potential base metal and precious metal mineralization.

On June 19, 2025, Tartisan announced the completion of Phase 2 of the Kenbridge Nickel Project access corridor and that it has made significant improvements to the operational access road. Phase 2 prioritized establishing reliable year-round pickup access to the Kenbridge site and core shack. The Company also received approval for Phase 3, a result of close collaboration with Indigenous communities and with the Minister of Natural Resources staff in Kenora, Ontario. Phase 3 will allow Tartisan to ultimately float large equipment including the delivery of fuel to site.

Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Tartisan.

Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium Project (1.0% Gross Metal Vanadium Royalty) - On May 1, 2025, and August 21, 2025, Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV:CERT) ("Cerrado") provided updates on the Mont Sorcier Project near Chibougamau, Québec, in its news releases discussing quarterly financial results. Work continued to advance at the project with several workstreams related to permitting, social license and the initiation of the Feasibility Study which is targeted to be completed during Q1 2026.

On July 17, 2025, Cerrado announced that it has commenced an infill drill program to update sufficient resources to the Proven and Probable categories to support the ongoing Feasibility Study, with assay results pending.

Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Cerrado.

Bissett Creek Graphite Project (1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On April 16, 2025, Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV:NGC) ("Northern Graphite") announced its partnership with real estate and infrastructure development company The BMI Group to evaluate the feasibility of establishing a Battery Anode Material facility at a former paper mill in Baie-Comeau, Quebec.

On April 23, 2025, Northern Graphite announced the receipt of a letter of support from the Port of Rotterdam, Europe's largest port and a strategic hub for critical raw materials, for the planned Baie-Comeau facility. The port has identified Northern Graphite's facility as a potential anchor development in a new transatlantic graphite supply chain that aligns with an agreement between the Dutch and Quebec governments to cooperate on critical raw materials.

Once built, Northern Graphite anticipates the facility to be one of the first large-scale facilities outside of Asia to deliver graphite anode material to electric vehicle markets in North America and Europe, and is expected to process concentrates from Northern Graphite's mines (and potentially concentrates from the Bissett Creek Project in Ontario, Canada).

On August 26, 2025, Northern Graphite announced that the Canadian government has agreed to provide a repayable contribution of up to approximately C$6 million to support extending the life of its Lac des Îles mine in Quebec - North America's only operating graphite mine.

Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Northern Graphite. Electric Royalties holds a 1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty on Northern Graphite's Bissett Creek Project and is providing the update on the Lac des Îles mine, on which it doesn't hold a royalty interest, for informational purposes only.

Graphite Bull Graphite Project (0.75% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On February 16, 2025, Buxton Resources Limited (ASX:BUX) ("Buxton") announced an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE") under JORC standards for the Graphite Bull Project in Western Australia, that increases contained graphite by 345% to 2.25 million tonnes at 7% Total Graphitic Carbon ("TGC") cut-off. The mineral resource includes 7.61 million tonnes at 11.6% TGC in the indicated category and 13.1 million tonnes at 10.4% TGC in the inferred category, at a 7% TGC cut-off2. Buxton CEO Marty Moloney stated: "This updated MRE improves the tonnage, thickness, strike extent and geological confidence of the Graphite Bull Project, with numerous shallow drill targets remaining as exploration upside."

As announced by Buxton on March 31, 2025, downstream qualification test work on Graphite Bull material is well underway with results expected in July 2025. The test work results, along with Buxton's updated MRE, will guide its plans for further work at Graphite Bull.

On July 9, 2025, Buxton announced that BTR New Material Group ("BTR"), the world's largest anode manufacturer, successfully qualified ore from Graphite Bull for BTR's entire ore-to-anode production process. BTR confirmed this material meets its proprietary specifications for flake concentrate produced from ore via simple flotation, coated purified spheronized graphite ("CPSG"), compatibility with BTR's anode production methods and electrochemical performance standards, and that batteries fabricated using Graphite Bull CPSG meet BTR's customer requirements. According to Buxton, this qualification is significant, given BTR's market leadership and supply to major battery companies like CATL and Samsung.

Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Buxton and is unable to verify the mineral resource estimate and BTR test work results.

Millennium Copper-Cobalt Project (0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On April 14, 2025, Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) ("Metal Bank") announced receipt of a grant of AUD$275,000 for further exploration at the Millennium Project in Queensland, Australia. The grant forms part of the Queensland Government's current Collaborative Exploration Initiative program in support of the critical minerals industry, and follows the identification of significant graphite drill intersections in late 2024. The grant will aid in understanding of the scope, distribution and economic implications of graphite at Millennium that has now been traced over 2 km of strike. Metal Bank plans to undertake additional work on both graphite potential and expansion of the existing resource while the drill rig is on site. Grant work is scheduled to commence in Q2 2025 with completion before late Q4 2025. Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Metal Bank.

Zonia Copper Oxide Project (0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - Further to World Copper Ltd.'s (TSXV:WCU) ("World Copper") announcement on February 19, 2025 regarding a binding letter agreement to sell its interest in the Zonia copper-oxide deposit in Arizona, USA, to an arm's length third-party, it announced on May 6, 2025 that it had terminated the agreement.

Subsequently, on July 23, 2025, World Copper and Plata Latina Minerals Corporation ("Plata") announced an arm's length definitive agreement for Plata to acquire the Zonia Project from World Copper by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement. Plata Latina will be renamed Edge Copper Corporation upon closing of the transaction.

Plata's President and CEO, Letitia Wong, stated: "With Zonia located on private and patented lands, the permitting process is expected to be more efficient and streamlined, enhancing project development certainty. Under the leadership of our highly experienced project team -recognized for its success in advancing copper projects in Arizona - we look forward to moving Zonia toward construction in the near to medium term."

Closing is expected to occur in Q4 2025. For additional details on the transaction, see World Copper's news release dated July 23, 2025.

Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by World Copper.

Alan Roberts, a Certified Professional Geologist ("CPG") # 11260 by the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a qualified person, who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

1 Green Technology Metals news release dated July 24, 2025, titled "LARGE, HIGH GRADE RUBIDIUM RESOURCE IDENTIFIED AT THE SEYMOUR PROJECT", JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1. The 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate is reported above 0.2% Li2O cut-off. The cut-off is based on lowest potential grade at which a saleable product might be extracted using a conventional DMS and/or flotation plant and employing a TOMRA Xray sorter (or equivalent) on the plant feed. A number of pegmatites outcrop at surface thus the mineral resource is likely to be extracted using a conventional drill and blast, haul and dump mining fleet. The Seymour Mineral Resource is reported using open-pit mining constraints. The open-pit Mineral Resource is only the portion of the resource that is constrained within a US$4,000/t SC6 optimized shell and above a 0.2% Li2O cut-off grade. The optimized open pit shell was generated using: $4/t mining cost, $15.19/t processing costs, mining loss of 5% with no mining dilution, 55 degree pit slope angles, 75% Product Recovery. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

2 Buxton Resources news release dated February 17, 2025, titled "Graphite Bull Resource Expands 345%", JORC Code, 2012 Edition -Table 1. The MRE is reported above the 200 m RL, which is approximately at a depth of 200 m below topographic surface. This depth is considered to be a reasonable depth to which conventional open pit mining will reach, based on in-house mining studies, benchmarking and DCF modelling which indicates that strip ratios below 5:1 will be required to define economic mining scenarios. The MRE is reported above a cut-off grade of 7% TGC, which is recommended by Buxton and based upon analyses of commodity prices, other similar projects, cost estimates for mining and processing, and assumptions regarding a breakeven TGC grade. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic

viability.

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 43 royalties in lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper across the world. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades toward a decarbonized global economy.

