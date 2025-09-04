Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or "the Company"), a leader in Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS), and Styx Intelligence ("Styx"), an AI-powered provider of advanced digital risk protection, are pleased to announce that on September 2, 2025, both parties signed a Global Strategic Partnership agreement.

TTGI will offer Styx Intelligence through its global partner ecosystem, offering organizations unified digital risk protection, rapid threat visibility, and immediate security action. Karim Ladha, Co-Founder & CEO, Styx Intelligence, said: "This global partnership with TTGI accelerates our mission to arm organizations with real-time control over their ever-expanding digital footprints. End customers benefit from seamless detection and remediation of phishing, data leaks, brand infringements, and third-party risks-all from one, intuitive platform. Styx provides the same level of visibility into cyber threats that attackers have, closing critical gaps and protecting organizations in an era of AI-driven and evolving risk."

"Styx Intelligence's platform empowers organizations with unprecedented visibility into external digital threats, including phishing, impersonation, brand abuse, and dark web exposures," said Doug Childress, Global CEO of TTGI. "By providing our partners with access to these actionable insights, TTGI reaffirms our commitment to securing enterprises and driving value for our worldwide partners and clients. We are thrilled to on-sell Styx Intelligence to our network, enabling the highest standards of risk mitigation and brand protection."

By integrating Styx Intelligence, TTGI global partners gain access to:

Real-time monitoring across surface, deep, and dark web channels to quickly identify and provide visibility into your cyber threats;

Unified attack surface management that protects brands, executives, and critical assets from impersonation and data breaches;

Prioritized risk scoring to focus IT teams on the most urgent vulnerabilities, including regulatory, privacy, and vendor risks; and

Swift remediation and takedown services for phishing, fake sites, fraudulent ads, and leaks before they harm operations.

The combined solution drives immediate, measurable protection for businesses facing today's complex threat landscape.

About Styx Intelligence

Styx Intelligence delivers AI-powered digital risk protection by monitoring and mitigating threats to brands, executives, data, and reputation. Its platform enables organizations to visualize risks, prioritize response, and maintain trust in a rapidly changing world.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.styxintel.com.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

