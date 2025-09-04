Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
WKN: A2PLSH | ISIN: JE00BJJN4441
Tradegate
02.09.25 | 18:43
3,560 Euro
-0,56 % -0,020
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
04.09.2025 14:06 Uhr
Clarivate Plc: Clarivate to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 11

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today that Jonathan Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, on Thursday, September 11, 2025 at 8:50 am Pacific Time (11:50 am Eastern Time). The live webcast can be accessed at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1731248&tp_key=0253632af4&tp_special=8 and will be available for replay.

A replay of the webcast will also be available on https://ir.clarivate.com and will remain available for 90 days.

About Clarivate
Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com.

