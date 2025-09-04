Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
WKN: A4134M | ISIN: CA92840Q3017 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.09.25 | 21:59
1,490 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VISION MARINE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VISION MARINE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
04.09.2025 14:14 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies Advances Operational Optimization at Nautical Ventures with Strategic Auction of Discontinued, Overstocked and Clearance Parts Inventory

Targeted parts auction reduces surplus, strengthens balance sheet, and funds recurring revenue growth

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in electric marine propulsion and multi-brand boat retail, is advancing its post-acquisition integration of Nautical Ventures with a strategic auction of discontinued, overstocked and clearance parts inventory in Florida. This initiative streamlines operations, reduces surplus stock, and repurposes facility space to expand service bays and electric integration capacity-reinforcing Vision Marine's disciplined approach to operational optimization. As part of this optimization, Vision Marine expects to reallocate approximately 5,000 square feet at its Fort Lauderdale waterfront marina to establish an integration center and sales office with direct water access.

The auction will run September 16-18, 2025 and will be conducted with Stampler Auctions (Harry Stampler). The catalog will be listed on Stampler Auctions' platform at stamplerauctions.com and is expected to return between $1.3 million and $1.8 million, providing a non-dilutive source of capital and further strengthening the Company's balance sheet.

"Operational optimization is central to how we are deploying the Nautical Ventures platform," said Alexandre Mongeon, Co-Founder and CEO of Vision Marine. "By auctioning discontinued, overstocked and clearance parts inventory, we strengthen our capital position while freeing valuable facility capacity. This allows us to accelerate service, financing, and electric integration programs-the building blocks that convert a retail network into a scalable revenue engine."

The redeployment of capital and space aligns with Vision Marine's objective to expand recurring revenue levers-including financing, extended warranties, service programs, and high-voltage E-Motion propulsion installations-supporting margin expansion and long-term value creation.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) is a disruptive marine company offering premium boating experiences across both electric and internal combustion segments. Through its E-Motion high-voltage technology and Nautical Ventures' nine-location retail and service network in Florida, Vision Marine unites proprietary engineering with direct-to-consumer sales, after-sales support, and integration services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "expect," "plan," "intend," "believe," "project," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, expected auction proceeds, operational efficiencies, and future recurring revenue opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Vision Marine disclaims any obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Bruce Nurse
(303) 919-2913
bn@v-mti.com
investors.visionmarinetechnologies.com

SOURCE: Vision Marine Technologies Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/vision-marine-technologies-advances-operational-optimization-at-nautical-ventures-with-s-1068767

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
