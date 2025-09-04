Monkey Island LNG Selects ConocoPhillips' Optimized Cascade Process Technology

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Monkey Island LNG today announced that it has selected ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) Optimized Cascade® Process liquefaction technology for its planned 26 MTPA natural gas liquefaction and export facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

"After an extensive technology selection study and analysis on multiple technologies, Monkey Island LNG selected the Optimized Cascade® process based on its operational flexibility, quick restart capabilities, high efficiency, and proven performance above nameplate capacity. The ConocoPhillips Optimized Cascade Process will enable Monkey Island LNG to provide customers with long-term, secure, and competitively priced LNG supply. The decision marks a major milestone in advancing Monkey Island LNG's mission to deliver TrueCost LNG a radically transparent, cost-efficient model that eliminates hidden fees and aligns incentives across the LNG value chain," stated Greg Michaels, CEO of Monkey Island LNG.

Darren Meznarich, who leads ConocoPhillips LNG Technology and Licensing, added "ConocoPhillips is pleased to support Monkey Island LNG with our new, mega-module Optimized Cascade template, designed to reduce costs, plot size and overall project risks for our clients."

The 246-acre project site, located on Monkey Island in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, is strategically positioned with access to both deepwater shipping channels and abundant U.S. natural gas supply. With the integration of Optimized Cascade® technology, MILNG is reinforcing its commitment to provide customers and investors with a highly reliable and efficient LNG solution.

About Monkey Island LNG

Monkey Island LNG ("MILNG") is a private company addressing the global energy crisis and growing demand for LNG through the development of critically needed U.S. natural gas infrastructure. Its flagship project, located on Monkey Island in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, sits just 2 miles inland from the Gulf of Mexico near abundant gas supply and features a proven and stable liquefaction technology of COP, an innovative commercial structure, and a low-cost construction plan leveraging an industry-proven EPC contractor. For more information, go to www.monkeyislandlng.com.

About ConocoPhillips

As a leading global exploration and production company, ConocoPhillips is uniquely equipped to deliver reliable, responsibly produced oil and gas. Our deep, durable and diverse portfolio is built to meet growing global energy demands. Together with our high-performing operations and continuously advancing technology, we are well positioned to deliver strong, consistent financial results, now and for decades to come. Visit us at www.conocophillips.com.

Optimized Cascade® is a registered trademark of ConocoPhillips Company in the United States and certain other countries.

