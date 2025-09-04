DDRCCC-25-092 returned 145.0 m averaging 0.92 g/t gold, including 41.8 m of 1.94 g/t gold and 15.5 m of 4.22 g/t gold at Blackjack

including and at Blackjack Drilling at the Saddle zone, within the conceptual pit limit of the Blackjack deposit, returned 27.7 m of 1.90 g/t gold and 26.6 m of 1.82 g/t gold from surface in DDRCCC-25-093 and -096 respectively

and from surface in DDRCCC-25-093 and -096 respectively 29,264 metres within 81 holes completed to date this year within the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex across the Blackjack-Saddle-Eiger corridor, the Rhosgobel discovery, Pukelman, Contact, and Bear Paw Breccia targets

within the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex across the Blackjack-Saddle-Eiger corridor, the Rhosgobel discovery, Pukelman, Contact, and Bear Paw Breccia targets Visible gold, commonly associated with bismuthinite, identified in 82% of drill holes completed within the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex

Drilling has been expanded beyond the planned 30,000 metre program

4 drill rigs currently operating with 3 drills currently focused on the new Rhosgobel discovery and 1 drill turning at the Pukelman target

Visible gold intersected in the majority of holes completed at Rhosgobel; drilling is progressing rapidly with 33 holes completed this year testing a strike length of approximately 1.1 km

Assay results for 55 holes currently pending across all target areas drilled this year

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) ("Sitka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce recently received assay results and provide an update on its ongoing 30,000 metre diamond drilling program currently underway at its 100% owned, road accessible RC Gold Project located in the Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt. Results from drilling at Blackjack continue to demonstrate the potential to add meaningful ounces to the existing Blackjack deposit while assay results from the Saddle zone, including 27.7 metres of 1.90 g/t gold from surface and 26.6 metres of 1.82 g/t gold, including 4.0 metres of 7.8 g/t gold, from surface in DDRCCC-25-093 and -096 respectively, demonstrate strong consistency of higher-grade gold mineralization beginning near surface within the conceptual Blackjack pit shell (see Figure 2). Drilling also continues to expand the mineralized footprint at the Rhosgobel discovery with several instances of visible gold observed in multiple drill holes completed to date across a 1.1 km strike length (see Figures 1 and 7). Visible gold has also been observed in drilling at the Eiger, Pukelman, Contact and Bear Paw target areas (see Figure 1). Assay results for 55 holes completed across a 7 kilometre stretch within the Clear Creek Intrusion Complex, including the Blackjack, Saddle, Eiger, Pukelman, Contact, Rhosgobel and Bear Paw areas, are currently pending. Drilling is planned to extend beyond the initial 30,000 metre goal that was planned for 2025.

Table 1: Assay highlights for this release (see Table 2 for details)





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/265109_fda05c1e74e60a72_002full.jpg

"Drilling in the Blackjack-Saddle-Eiger corridor continues to deliver strong results, further expanding gold mineralization at our Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits, both of which remain open in all directions, while confirming the Saddle zone as an exciting new discovery within the conceptual pit limits of Blackjack," said Cor Coe, CEO and Director of Sitka Gold. "The Saddle zone in particular is quickly emerging as an important contributor to the gold endowment within this corridor with multiple holes collared in mineralization from surface and returning impressive higher-grade intercepts of 34.4 metres of 1.47 g/t gold, 27.7 metres of 1.90 g/t gold, and 26.7 metres of 1.82 g/t gold. These impressive results underscore the potential for Saddle to add significant near-surface ounces while reducing stripping in future resource estimates. Drilling at our other targets within the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex also continues to demonstrate widespread gold mineralization with visible gold observed in several drill holes recently completed at the Rhosgobel discovery and at the Pukelman, Contact and Bearpaw targets. The Rhosgobel discovery in particular is advancing rapidly with a total of 35 drill holes now completed across an expanding strike length of 1.1 kilometres with visible gold observed in the majority of drill holes. We are looking forward to a steady stream of additional assays results from all the target areas being drilled across this impressive gold complex as we continue to advance what is shaping up to be a large and robust gold system in the Yukon."

Figure 1: Examples of visible gold (VG) with bismuthinite observed at Blackjack, Saddle Eiger, Rhosgobel, Pukelman and Bear Paw.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/265109_fda05c1e74e60a72_003full.jpg

SADDLE ZONE DRILLING

At the Saddle Zone, 11 holes for a total 2,918 meters have been completed to date in 2025. Received results continue to define the presence of dykes and sills with gold mineralization hosted both within the dykes and sills and the host metasedimentary rock. Holes DDRCCC-25-086, 093 and 096 (Holes 086, 093 and 096) all intersected near surface intervals of >1 g/t mineralization, confirming and extending the mineralization intersected in holes DDRCC-25-087 and 081 (see company news release of July 17, 2025). Hole 086 intersected 34.4 metres of 1.47 g/t gold from 1.5 metres; Hole 093 intersected 27.7 metres of 1.90 g/t gold from 3.0 metres and Hole 096 intersected 26.7 metres of 1.82 g/t gold from 2.3 metres.

The near surface gold mineralization defined to date at the Saddle Zone is within the current proposed pit outline for the Blackjack Deposit resource, but is approximately 300 metres east of the current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) outline. This mineralization therefore has the potential to expand and add ounces to the current MRE.

Hole DDRCCC-25-089 (Hole 089) was collared at the Saddle Zone but drilled at a southwest azimuth back towards the Blackjack Deposit. Hole 089 intersected 32.2 metres of 1.18 g/t gold from 213.0 m, including 4.0 metres of 4 g/t gold from 236.0 m. This intersection could indicate the presence of a new zone of gold mineralization within the proposed pit outline between the Blackjack deposit resource estimate and the Saddle Zone.

Figure 2: Plan map of drilling at the Blackjack Deposit and Saddle Zone. Drilling at the Saddle zone is beginning to outline a higher-grade, near surface gold zone within the conceptual pit of the Blackjack deposit. Multiple occurrences of visible gold have been seen in the drill core at both Blackjack and Saddle (yellow stars).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/265109_fda05c1e74e60a72_004full.jpg

Figure 3: Cross Section of hole DDRCCC-25-086 at the Saddle Zone where mineralization occurs in the quartz monzonite sill and in the adjacent metasedimentary rocks.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/265109_fda05c1e74e60a72_005full.jpg

BLACKJACK DEPOSIT DRILLING

To date in 2025, 15 drill holes for a total of 7,576 metres have been completed at the Blackjack Deposit. Holes DDRCCC-25-083, 090, 091 and 092 were all drilled at the same location to follow up on results returned from DDRCCC-23-047 (see Company press release September 26, 2023). Holes 083 and 092 intersected dominantly metasedimentary rock intruded by metre scale dykes of megacrystic quartz monzanite (MCQM) and granodiorite on the hanging wall (east) side of the main multiphase intrusion. Significant gold mineralization hosted in sheeted quartz-sulfide veins was encountered in both holes (Tables 1 and 2). Hole 083 intersected 250.7 metres of 0.46 g/t gold from 116.0 metres and 73.0 metres of 1.06 g/t gold from 402.0 m. Hole 092 intersected 145.0 metres of 0.92 g/t gold from 195.8 m.

Holes DDRCCC-25-083 and 092 were drilled on the eastern margin of the current Blackjack Mineral Resource Estimate and therefore have the potential to add ounces to the resource on the completion of an updated MRE. These holes also confirm that significant gold mineralization occurs in dykes swarms on the margins of the main multiphase intrusive body.

Figure 4: Cross Section of hole DDRCCC-25-083 and -092 at Blackjack

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/265109_fda05c1e74e60a72_006full.jpg

Figure 5: Strongly altered metesedimentary rock with abundant quartz veins including the 14.3 m interval from 434.0 m with 2.78 g/t gold in hole DDRCCC-25-083 in the Blackjack Zone. This intersection demonstrates that significant gold mineralization is occurring in the metasedimentary host rock outside the main body of the multiphase intrusion.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/265109_fda05c1e74e60a72_007full.jpg

Figure 6: Weakly altered megacrystic quartz monzanite intersected by narrow quartz-sulfide veinlets showing part of the 17.0 m interval from 52.5 m with 1.46 g/t Au in hole DDRCCC-25-085 in the Saddle zone. Narrow lamprophyre dykes occur at 52.7 and 61.0 m. This intersection demonstrates the subtle manifestation of significant gold mineralization in the Blackjack - Saddle mineralized system.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/265109_fda05c1e74e60a72_008full.jpg

RC PROJECT UPDATE

General RC Project Update

To date in 2025, Sitka has completed 81 diamond drill holes for 29,264 metres within the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC) across the Blackjack-Saddle-Eiger corridor, the Rhosgobel discovery, Pukelman, Contact, and Bear Paw Breccia targets. The program continues with 4 drills turning and is still currently running under budget and ahead of schedule. Drilling continues to define broad zones of reduced intrusion-related gold style mineralization with visible gold observed in all zones in the CCIC drilled to date. Drilling is planned to extend beyond the initial 30,000 metre goal that was planned for 2025.

Rhosgobel Update

Drilling at Rhosgobel continues to intersect significant reduced intrusion-related gold style mineralization including centimetre-scale sheeted quartz veins, and larger quartz and quartz tourmaline veins cutting feldspar megacrystic quartz monzonite. Visible gold was observed in most drill holes and is often associated with abundant scheelite and bismuthinite. Drilling continues to expand the Rhosgobel system and has extended the footprint of discovery to 1.1 kilometres.

Figure 7: A plan map of the Rhosgobel intrusion showing the 2025 drilling. The target is supported by a large 2.0 km x 1.5 km gold-in-soil anomaly which covers the central part of the intrusion. All holes have intersected reduced intrusion-related gold (RIRGS) style mineralization including centimetre-scale, sheeted, quartz veins and larger, metre-scale quartz, and quartz-tourmaline veins (and breccias) cutting the feldspar megacrystic quartz monzonite intrusion. Multiple occurrences of visible gold have been observed in several of the diamond drill holes completed to date (yellow stars) across a strike length of approximately 1.1 km. Results for the first 6 diamond drill holes completed at Rhosgobel have been previously released and have all returned intervals of > 100 g*m of gold (see news releases dated November 25, 2024, August 5th 2025 and August 12, 2025).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/265109_fda05c1e74e60a72_009full.jpg

Eiger Update

Drilling at the Eiger deposit continues to intersect reduced intrusion-related gold mineralization within the Eiger intrusions and has expanded the zone of known mineralization approximately 50 metres to the west and approximately 120 metres below previous drilling (Figure 8). Drilling below the current resource estimation envelope has intersected well-mineralized diorite of the Eiger intrusion cut by abundant sheeted quartz veins and visible was noted within several veins often associated with bismuthinite. Assays are currently pending for 8 holes at Eiger.

Figure 8: Plan map of drilling at the Eiger Zone. 10 drill holes have been completed to date at Eiger this year with multiple occurrences of visible gold observed in the drill core (yellow stars). The 2025 drilling completed to date at Eiger has expanded known gold mineralization 50 metres to the west and approximately 120 metres below previous drilling. Results are currently pending for 8 drill holes at Eiger.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/265109_fda05c1e74e60a72_010full.jpg

Pukelman/Contact Update

Drilling at the Contact Zone targeted the quartz-feldspar porphyritic intrusion, mineralized structural zone, and mineralized metasediments identified in historical drilling, and was successful in confirming mineralization, consisting of centimetre scale quartz veins cutting all the above listed features. Visible gold was observed within the sheeted quartz veins and is often associated with bismuthinite and arsenopyrite. Three holes have been completed within the feldspar megacrystic quartz monzonite Pukelman Intrusion and all three holes intersected reduced intrusion related style, sheeted quartz veins cutting the intrusion. Visible gold was observed in several quartz veins and is often associated with bismuthinite, arsenopyrite, and scheelite (see Figure 9). Assays are currently pending for all holes drilled this year at the Pukelman/Contact zone (see Figure 9).

Figure 9: Plan map of drilling at the Pukelman/Contact target area. Drilling has traced gold mineralization across an area of approximately 900 m x 650 m and from surface to a depth of approximately 430 m with multiple occurrences of visible gold observed in the drill core (yellow stars).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/265109_fda05c1e74e60a72_011full.jpg

* While visible gold observations are very encouraging and confirm the presence of gold mineralization, they are not intended to imply potential gold grades. Gold assays will be published after they are received from the lab for mineralized intervals in which visible gold particles were noted.

Table 2: Summary of significant assay results from this release





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/265109_sitkatable2.jpg

Figure 8: Regional map of the RC Gold Project located in the western portion of Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/265109_fda05c1e74e60a72_013full.jpg

Figure 9: A plan map of the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC) showing the updated resource areas at Blackjack and Eiger, and the six additional areas that have drill targets indicated by the mauve hatched areas. The map highlights the numerous drill targets that Sitka has outlined within the CCIC which all are connected by the road network on the project and occur in an area measuring five (5) km north-south and twelve (12) km east-west. Additional areas highlighted by strong gold-in-soil anomalies are being advanced to the drill ready stage with additional geological work in 2025.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/265109_fda05c1e74e60a72_014full.jpg

* References for Figure 7 drilling intervals:

Rhosgobel Intervals: Sitka Gold News Release dated November 25, 2024

Pukelman Intervals: Sitka Gold News Release dated January 7, 2025

Contact Intervals: O'Brien, 2010; Assessment Report, 2010 Diamond Drilling Program, Clear Creek Property (Assessment report 095539)

Shutty, 2011; Assessment Report, 2011 Exploration Program, Clear Creek Property (Assessment Report 095984)

Bear Paw Intervals: Shutty, 2011; Assessment Report, 2011 Exploration Program, Clear Creek Property (Assessment Report 095984)

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

On receipt from the drill site, the HTW/NTW-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Sitka's core logging facility. Sample lengths as small as 0.3 m were used to isolate features of interest, otherwise a default 2 m downhole sample length was used. Each sample is identified by a unique sample tag number which is placed in the bag containing the core to be assayed. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a predetermined line, with one-half (same half, consistently) collected for analysis and one-half stored as a record. Standard reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted by Sitka personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were placed in secure bins to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by Sitka personnel or a contract expeditor to ALS Laboratories' preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, with analyses completed in North Vancouver.

ALS is accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref. 4028 for its laboratory analysis. Samples were crushed by ALS to over 70 per cent passing below two millimetres and split using a riffle splitter. One-thousand-gram splits were pulverized to over 85 per cent passing below 75 microns. Gold determinations are by fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish on 50 g subsamples of the prepared pulp (ALS code: Au-ICP-22). Any sample returning over 10 g/t gold was re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50 g subsample (ALS code: Au-GRA21). In addition, a 51-element analysis was performed on a 0.5 g subsample of the prepared pulps by an aqua regia digestion followed by an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish (ALS code: ME-MS41).

About the flagship RC Gold Project

Sitka's 100% owned RC Gold Project consists of a 431 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the heart of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. The project is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Dawson City, which has a 5,000 foot paved runway, and is accessed via a secondary gravel road from the Klondike Highway which is usable year-round and is an approximate 2 hour drive from Dawson City. It is the largest consolidated land package strategically positioned mid-way between the Eagle Gold Mine and the past producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

The RC Gold Project now has pit-constrained mineral resources that are contained in two zones: the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits with 1,291,000 ounces of gold in 39,962,000 tonnes grading 1.01 g/t gold in an indicated category and 1,044,000 ounces of gold in 34,603,000 tonnes grading 0.94 g/t in an inferred category at Blackjack and 440,000 ounces of gold in 27,362,000 tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold in an inferred category at Eiger. These resource estimate numbers are supported by the recently updated technical report for RC Gold, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled "Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory", prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P. Geo., of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 21, 2025. This report is available on SEDAR+ (http://www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.sitkagoldcorp.com).

Both of these deposits begin at surface, are potentially open pit minable and amenable to heap leaching, with initial bottle roll tests indicating that the gold is not refractory and has high gold recoveries of up to 94% with minimal NaCN consumption (see News Release July 13, 2022).

As of the end of 2024, the Company has drilled 72 diamond drill holes into this system for a total of approximately 25,136 metres. Other targets drilled to date include the Saddle, Josephine, Rhosgobel and Pukelman zones. The resource expansion drilling in 2023 at Blackjack produced results of up to 219.0 metres of 1.34 g/t gold including 124.8 metres of 2.01 g/t gold and 55.0 metres of 3.11 g/t gold in drill hole DDRCCC-23-047 (see news release dated September 26, 2023) and in 2024 results of up to 678.1 metres of 1.04 g/t gold starting from surface in DDRCCC-24-068, including 409.5 metres of 1.36 g/t gold, 93.0 metres of 2.57 g/t gold and 5.5 metres of 17.59 g/t gold (see news release dated October 21, 2024). Results from DDRCCC-25-075, completed during winter drilling in 2025, produced the best high-grade intercepts drilled to date at Blackjack, returning 352.8 metres of 1.55 g/t gold including 108.9 metres of 3.27 g/t gold and 45.0 metres of 4.52 g/t gold (see news release dated April 22, 2025).

A planned 30,000 metre diamond drilling program for 2025 is currently underway at RC Gold.

RC Gold Deposit Model

Exploration on the Property has mainly focused on identifying an intrusion-related gold system ("IRGS"). The property is within the Tombstone Gold Belt which is the prominent host to IRGS deposits within the Tintina Gold Province in Yukon and Alaska. Notable deposits from the belt include: Fort Knox Mine in Alaska with current Proven and Probable Reserves of 230 million tonnes at 0.3 g/t gold (2.471 million ounces; Sims 2018)(1); Eagle Gold Mine with current Measured and Indicated Resources of 233 million tonnes at a grade of 0.57 g/t gold at the Eagle Main Zone (4.303 million ounces; Harvey et al, 2022)(2); the Brewery Creek deposit with current Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.2 million tonnes at a gold grade of 1.11 g/t (0.789 million ounces; Hulse et al. 2020)(3); the AurMac Project with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 347.49 million tonnes grading 0.63 gram per tonne gold (7.00 million ounces)(4) and the Valley Deposit, with a current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.94 million oz gold at 1.21 g/t and an additional Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.89 million oz at 0.62 g/t gold(5), and the Raven deposit with an inferred mineral resource of 1.1 million oz (19.96 million tonnes at 1.67 g/t gold)(6). The QP has been unable to verify the information regarding the above resource estimations and the information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.

(1) Sims J. Fort Knox Mine Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska, USA National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report. June 11, 2018. https://s2.q4cdn.com/496390694/files/doc_downloads/2018/Fort-Knox-June-2018-Technical-Report.pdf

(2) Harvey N., Gray P., Winterton J., Jutras M., Levy M.,Technical Report for the Eagle Gold Mine, Yukon Territory, Canada. Victoria Gold Corp. December 31, 2022. https://vgcx.com/site/assets/files/6534/vgcx_-_2023_eagle_mine_technical_report_final.pdf

(3) Hulse D, Emanuel C, Cook C. NI 43-101 Technical Report on Mineral Resources. Gustavson Associates. May 31, 2020. https://minedocs.com/22/Brewery-Creek-PEA-01182022.pdf

(4) Thornton T., Jutras M., Malhotra D. Technical Report Aurmac Property Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada. JDS Energy and Mining Inc. February 6, 2024. https://banyangold.com/site/assets/files/5251/banyan_gold_ni_43-101_technical_report_2024_03_18.pdf

(5 )https://snowlinegold.com/2025/05/15/snowline-gold-expands-measured-and-indicated-gold-ounces-by-96-in-updated-mineral-resource-estimate-at-its-valley-gold-deposit-yukon/

(6) Jutras, M. 2022. Technical Report on the Raven Mineral Deposit, Mayo Mining District Yukon Territory, Canada, prepared for Victoria Gold Corp and filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) with an effective date of September 15, 2022

Upcoming Events

Sitka Gold will be attending and/or presenting at the following events*:

Precious Metals Summit, Beaver Creek, Colorado: September 9 - 12, 2025

Yukon Geoscience Forum, Whitehorse, YT: November 16 - 19, 2025

Swiss Mining Institute, Zürich, Switzerland: November 19 - 22, 2025

*All events are subject to change.

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently advancing its 100% owned, 431 square kilometre flagship RC Gold Project located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The Company is also advancing the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and currently has drill permits for its Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona and the Coppermine River Project in Nunavut, all of which are 100% owned by the Company.

*For more detailed information on the Company's properties please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Dessureau, P.Geo., V.P. Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SITKA GOLD CORP.

"Donald Penner"

President and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions and the Company's anticipated work programs.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market uncertainty and the results of the Company's anticipated work programs.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265109

SOURCE: Sitka Gold Corp.