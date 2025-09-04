Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) (FSE: 6NU0) ("Pioneer" or the "Company"), a next-generation agentic AI venture builder at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance, is pleased to provide an annual, corporate update for year-end May 31, 2025.

"With a sharpened strategy centered on digital asset accumulation, strategic venture equity partnerships, and with Kora AI as both a treasury operating system and economic engine. Pioneer is positioning itself for long-term growth and remains focused on building shareholder value. Near-term our focus is lean cost structure and treasury rotation; medium-term is Kora validation and capital instruments; long-term is scaled BTC-backed AI treasury leadership," Darcy Taylor, CEO, Pioneer AI Foundry Inc.

Key Milestones in 2025

Leadership: Appointed Darcy Taylor as Chairman & CEO and welcomed Matthew Lodge to the Board.

Rebrand: Changed corporate name to Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. to reflect focus on AI and decentralized finance.

Financings: Raised ~$1.65 million through private placements, with proceeds allocated to treasury growth, R&D and operations.

Kora AI: Launched beta platform in July, enabling programmable treasury automation and real-time market intelligence.

Treasury Growth: Increased BTC holdings to 3.24 BTC while maintaining 2,024 SOL (staked).

Strategic Update and Venture Partner Progress

The past year marked a period of foundational transformation. On January 162025, the Company welcomed Darcy Taylor as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer to lead the strategic realignment to a next-generation agentic AI venture builder at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance.

Additionally, Pioneer appointed Matthew Lodge to its Board of Directors, effective January 16, 2025. With 25 years of experience as an entrepreneur, investor, and advisor, including most recently CEO of Satsuma Technology Plc (LSE: SATS). These additions brought significant industry and public market experience.

On Feb 13,2025 the Company rebranded to Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. during the fiscal year, signaling its commitment to a differentiated platform at the convergence of AI and decentralized finance.

On March 12, 2025 Pioneer closed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $1,028,873.34, representing 5,715,963 Units sold at a price of $0.18 per Unit. (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months from issuance, expiring March 11, 2027.

Pioneer AI Foundry's sharpened focus on direct digital asset treasury accumulation, Kora AI platform treasury automation, and building equity exposure in BTC and Digital asset Treasury companies through its strategic venture partner ecosystem.

Subsequent to May 31, 2025, the launch of its flagship Kora AI platform beta on July 25th, provides high-performance data tools, strengthening the company's ability to monitor markets, analyze risk, and support Digital asset treasury optimization.

Pioneer's Digital Assets Treasury Strategy

Pioneer has established a layered treasury framework that combines direct Bitcoin and Solana positions, Kora AI's automation to actively manage digital assets, and venture partner equity exposure to public digital asset treasury leaders. This structure provides diversified participation in the accelerating convergence of AI and institutional Bitcoin adoption.

Direct Treasury Digital Assets Accumulation

Pioneer continued to expand its treasury with the accumulation of Solana and Bitcoin positions, laying the groundwork for a scalable, Kora AI-managed digital asset base.

The Company continues to dynamically convert a portion of its Solana (SOL) holdings, including accrued staking rewards, into Bitcoin (BTC).

As of the date of release, Pioneer directly holds 2,024 SOL, majority actively staked and 3.24 BTC at a combined value of ~$CAD 1.07M. vs last reported July 24th holdings of 2,292 SOL and 2.07 BTC at a combined value of ~$CAD 0.9M.

*SOL to CAD and BTC to CAD conversion based on the exchange rate published on Coinbase, Netcoins and Coin square as of 5:00 p.m. UTC on Sept. 3, 2025.

Separately on August 26th, the Company announced that it closed non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $625,000. As previously disclosed, up to 20% of the net Offering proceeds will be used for research and development costs, operating expenses, reporting infrastructure and general and administrative expenses, with the remaining proceeds to be used to acquire Bitcoin, which will more than double our BTC treasury holdings.

Venture Partner Equity layer

A core holding in Pioneer's venture portfolio, Satsuma Technology Plc (LSE: SATS) has advanced its institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury and decentralized infrastructure strategy, strengthened by the addition of global leaders to its board and continued progress in capital formation. Satsuma is now among the largest corporate Bitcoin treasuries in the UK (#2 by reported size) and a leading global public-company holder. Pioneer holds 20,000,000 SATS shares (~4.07%) and believes Satsuma is strongly positioned at the forefront of institutional Bitcoin adoption and AI integration, aligning closely with Pioneer's layered treasury model.

Other Venture Partners Equity

Pioneer also continues to support the evolution of Sundae Bar Plc, Cykel AI Plc, and Supernova Digital Assets, Pioneer holds 26,304,668 SBAR shares (~5.49%), 19,110,000 CYK shares (~4.17%), 8,333,333 SOL.PL shares (~0.52%) of the issued and outstanding shares. Each contributing to the development of agentic AI platforms and decentralized infrastructure that reinforce Pioneer's broader strategy.

All financial information contained in this release is reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe Canada: JPEG) is a publicly listed venture builder advancing agentic AI at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance. Through its subsidiary Kora AI Pte Ltd, Pioneer has developed KORA, an AI-driven product focused on DeFi that is currently in private beta testing. The Company also maintains strategic minority equity interests in ventures driving innovation in AI and Bitcoin treasury strategies. These include Cykel AI Plc, Sundae Bar Plc, Supernova Digital Assets Plc. and Satsuma Technology Plc.

For more information, visit www.p10neer.ai or www.sedarplus.ca.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

