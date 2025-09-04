Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a premier provider of heavy equipment for logistics, construction, and industrial sectors, announced today that it has received equipment orders totaling approximately $1.7 million in new customer orders.

Loaded Container Handler

The first order consists of a refurbished Taylor Equipment loaded container handler shipping to a dry dock facility in Utah. Container handlers are used to lift, transport, and stack large shipping containers efficiently and safely. They play a crucial role in streamlining the movement, storage and turnaround of containers, which is essential for logistics operations. Container handlers are available in various types, including empty container handlers, loaded container handlers, and reach stackers, each suited for different tasks and environments.

Electric Wheel Loader

The second order consists of a new LiuGong electric wheel loader and a LiuGong electric reach stacker.

While wheel loaders are often used in construction, wheel loaders also play a role in agriculture and industrial cleanup projects. The size of a wheel loader helps determine which industry it is best suited for. The benefits of LiuGong electric wheel loaders include:

Zero emissions, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality.

Electric machines operate at lower noise levels, enhancing operator comfort and reducing fatigue.

Can operate for 8-12 hours on a single charge, making them suitable for various applications.

Features such as intelligent battery management systems and fast charging capabilities enhance performance and efficiency.

Electric Reach Stacker

Reach stackers are specialized vehicles designed for lifting, moving, and stacking containers and other heavy loads in ports, terminals, and other logistics applications. They are widely used in the shipping and transportation industry to efficiently manage containers of various sizes. The market is experiencing significant growth driven by the expansion of global trade, increasing containerization, and the need for efficient and reliable handling of cargo. LiuGong reach stackers provide the following benefits:

Zero Emissions make them ideal for ports and logistics hubs aiming to meet strict environmental regulations or reduce carbon footprints.

Smooth acceleration and precise control enhance maneuverability in tight port environments and during complex container stacking tasks.

Optimized for heavy-duty operations, minimizing waste and maximizing battery life.

Designed for high-load container handling (up to 45 tons), with engineering tailored for demanding port operations.

Learn More

AmeraMex International provides top-tier electric and diesel-powered equipment for logistics, construction, and forestry industries. Customers interested in equipment pricing or live demonstrations-including Firstgreen Industries electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, Magni Telescopic Handlers, LiuGong's line of electric construction equipment, and CMI Mulching Track Tractors-are encouraged to contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at (530) 895-8955.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents electric and diesel-powered heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The Company has over 40 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons the actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

