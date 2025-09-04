Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Promise Mines Inc., has completed a trenching program at its Golden Promise Gold Property, located in central Newfoundland.

2025 Trench No. 2 - Golden Promise

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/265010_93088b2f142d4b80_002full.jpg

"Great Atlantic has assembled a prolific and diverse portfolio of 100% owned properties assembled in both NB & NFLD. Regional work continues in the gold district, and we are developing additional targets and making new discoveries while advancing the bulk sample at the Jaclyn Main Zone, which remains our primary focus," stated Anderson, CEO.

Four trenches were excavated during June within the southwest region of the Golden Promise Property in an area of gold anomalies (soil and rock samples). Initial 2024 trenching in this area uncovered bedrock anomalous for gold and copper.

The Golden Promise Property hosts gold bearing quartz veins in various regions of the property including the Jaclyn Zone quartz vein systems, Shawn's Shot quartz vein, Otter Brook occurrence, Linda / Snow White quartz vein system and the Gabbro Zone occurrence. The 2025 trenches were excavated within the southwest region of the property within Mineral Licence 036105M, approximately 4 kilometers northeast of Linda / Snow White gold bearing quartz vein system.

Golden Promise Mines Inc. Gold Properties - Central Newfoundland

(Golden Promise and Adjacent Properties)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/265010_93088b2f142d4b80_003full.jpg

The four trenches were excavated within an area of gold soil anomalies (up to 77 parts per billion gold (ppb)) and anomalous gold (+/- anomalous copper) in rock samples (glacial float, subcrop and bedrock) based on previous sampling by Great Atlantic and Golden Promise Mines Inc. Golden Promise Mines Inc. collected rock samples anomalous for gold +/- anomalous copper from two trenches in this area during 2024 (see Company News Release of February 12th, 2025), including:

2024 Trench #1:

309464 (float): 0.964 grams / tonne (g/t) gold

309466 (subcrop): 0.463 g/t gold and 4,287 ppm copper (0.428% Cu)

309469 (bedrock): 0.481 g/t gold, >6.0 g/t silver and >10,000 ppm copper (> 1% Cu)

2024 Trench #2:

309472 (float): 0.420 g/t gold

309473 (bedrock): 0.323 g/t gold

309474 (float): 0.196 g/t gold and 5,370 ppm copper (0.537% Cu)

Golden Promise 2024 - 2025 Trench Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/265010_93088b2f142d4b80_004full.jpg

Trench No. 1 of the 2025 program was excavated between the two 2024 trenches. Trench No. 2 of 2025 program was excavated west - southwest of 2024 Trench No. 2. The third and fourth 2025 trenches were excavated approximately 200 meters and 160 meters southwest and south of the second 2025 trench in an area of gold soil anomalies (identified during Great Atlantic's 2018 and 2020 exploration programs).

2025 Trench No. 3 - Golden Promise

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/265010_93088b2f142d4b80_005full.jpg

Thirty-eight samples were collected during June at the four 2025 trench sites with samples collected from glacial float boulders excavated from the trenches and from subcrop and outcrop within the trenches. Most of the samples contain quartz veining (with +/- metasedimentary host rock) and / or sulfide mineralization consisting mainly of pyrite. Chalcopyrite is present in some samples collected from 2025 Trench No. 2. All samples have been submitted to an independent, certified laboratory for gold and multi-element analysis. The analytical results are pending.

Five additional rock samples were collected during the June program from the area of 2024 Trench No. 1 which has been backfilled. Three of these samples were collected from a near surface bedrock exposure at this trench site (same location as 2024 sample no. 309469 which yielded 0.481 g/t gold, >6.0 g/t silver and >1% copper). The three 2025 grab samples were collected from the same narrow (up to approximately 0.4 meters wide) silicified, sheared and sulfide bearing (pyrite and chalcopyrite) zone as sample 309469. These samples have also been submitted to an independent, certified laboratory for gold and multi-element analysis.

Sheared, Silicified and Sulfide Bearing Zone

(2024 sample 309469: 0.48 g/t Au, >6.0 g/t Ag & >1% Cu)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/265010_93088b2f142d4b80_006full.jpg

The Golden Promise Property is the largest and most advanced of six central Newfoundland gold properties owned by Golden Promise Mines Inc. and located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone. One of these properties (Golden Trust) is located within one kilometer of the Valentine Gold Mine of Equinox Gold Corp. which is also located within the Exploits Subzone. Readers are warned that mineralization at the Valentine Gold Mine is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Golden Promise Property or any of the other central Newfoundland gold properties of Golden Promise Mines Inc.

Golden Promise Property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/265010_93088b2f142d4b80_007full.jpg

David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

On Behalf of the board of directors

---

Never miss an update!



Follow Great Atlantic Resources Corp. on social media for project updates, photos, and much more.

LINKEDIN: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/greatatlanticresources

X: https://x.com/GreatAtlRes

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/GreatAtlanticResources

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/greatatlanticresources/

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@GreatAtlanticTV/

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@greatatlanticresources





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/265010_93088b2f142d4b80_008full.jpg

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/265010_93088b2f142d4b80_009full.jpg

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265010

SOURCE: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.