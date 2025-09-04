Pearson Launches AI Literacy Modules to Help Instructors Teach Responsible AI Skills

New Modules Tackle Faculty Concerns About AI Misuse While Credentialing Students with Workforce-Ready Skills

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, today announced the launch of its new AI Literacy Modules, a set of assignable learning experiences designed to equip students with the skills to understand, use, and evaluate AI ethically and effectively. The launch comes amid surging demand for AI acumen within higher education institutions and across industries, alongside growing efforts to promote deeper learning in classrooms.

Launching this fall, the three AI Literacy Modules will be available in more than 170 MyLab and Mastering courses in STEM, business, the health professions, and the humanities. Each module is short, student-friendly, and aligned with real-world applications, covering topics such as validating AI-generated results and appropriately citing AI tool outputs. The modules will be available in the United States and a selection of titles globally. A Forbes survey of educators in the U.S. found that 98% of respondents identified a need for at least some education on ethical AI use.

"The modules are fantastic and allow students to absorb information in bite-sized pieces," said Sarah Miesse, a University of Alabama professor. "Much of the jargon is included, and it is defined nicely for the students."

"Educators have told us they need help guiding students through the ethical use of AI in their courses to promote learning and uphold academic integrity," said Tom ap Simon, President of Pearson Higher Education and Virtual Learning. "These modules address educators' concerns head-on while preparing students to use AI to thrive in school and the workforce. They're part of our broader commitment to teaching AI, personalizing learning with AI, and applying it responsibly in society."

Students are increasingly using AI for coursework without understanding how to validate content or cite sources appropriately-skills essential for learning, academic integrity, and future careers. Today's launch reinforces Pearson's belief that responsible AI use can foster deeper learning, drive positive outcomes, and build skills that are needed in the workforce.

Students who complete the modules earn Credly by Pearson badges, recognized by colleges and employers. A capstone badge is awarded for completing all three modules, signaling proficiency in AI literacy and responsible technology use.

You can experience the AI Literacy Modules with a self-guided demo.

This launch builds on Pearson's expanding AI learning ecosystem, which includes its Generative AI Foundations Certification and other credentials and certifications.

Pearson's application of generative AI is backed by learning science, vetted by subject matter experts, and shows tangible improved learning outcomes for students, such as more active, engaged study and higher-order thinking. With over 80% of our products now digital or digitally enabled, Pearson is committed to the responsible application of AI to enhance the teaching and learning experience for educators, students, and employers.

