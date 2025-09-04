T-Mobile International AG: Friday Night 5G Lights Champion Inola High School Kicks Off Football Season on NFL - Grade Turf

After securing victory over 1,700 schools, a small Oklahoma town with big spirit is now home to one of the most state-of-the-art high school football experiences in the country thanks to T-Mobile

InInola, Oklahoma, the high school football field is almost never empty. In the morning, the marching band takes the turf to rehearse. As the day unfolds, cheerleaders, cross country runners and the track team cycle through. By the weekend, little league players fill the field and locals gather for fitness classes and community camps - all on the same worn but well-loved ground that's brought this town together for years.

Come Friday nights in the fall, it belongs to the Inola Longhorns - and the entire community, which packs the stands to cheer them on.

So when Inola High School found out it had won a once-in-a-lifetime stadium makeover through T-Mobile's Friday Night 5G Lights competition late last year, the celebration wasn't just about turf or tech. It was about celebrating a space that already means so much to the small town that less than 2,000 people call home.

"We truly are a 'Friday Night Lights' kind of community. People come not just for the football, but to watch the band, the cheerleaders - it's the place to be, and it's been that way for years," said Inola Superintendent Jeff Unrau. "The excitement in the hallways was incredible. We had kids showing up as early as five or six in the morning to work on projects and staying late into the night. During the school day, there was this constant buzz. No one wanted to be left out."

That energy paid off big time. Out of nearly 1,750 schools across all 50 states, Inola High School demonstrated unmatched pride and performance to lock down the crown as the first-ever winner of the competition. The school scored a field upgrade that includes pro-level turf, a teched out scoreboard, new LED field lighting, fencing, a mascot and a brand-new weight room from Gronk Fitness.

"The heart and determination we saw from Inola High School were simply extraordinary," said Jon Freier, President, T-Mobile Consumer Group. "Week after week, students rallied statewide support for their school, showing the true power of community, and that's exactly why we're committed to championing towns like Inola across the country."

When the win was announced, the celebration spilled from the school halls into the streets of Inola. For Deleea Meeker, the high school's College and Career Coordinator, it was a proud moment built on months of teamwork, spirit and belief in something bigger.

"We just thought it would be a fun way to get students involved and build some school spirit, especially for our seniors and the student council," said Meeker, who helped champion the school's entry. "But it really took off. It brought together not just our school community, but the entire town. The pride we all share has been such a wonderful thing to experience."

What started as a student-led video submission quickly became a symbol of what's possible when a small-town community rallies together. Students organized a massive campaign, calling all 1,700 schools in the state and even traveling by bus several hours each way to Oklahoma City to help drive votes for their school.

The effort united the entire student body, leading to moments like seniors wearing magenta tassels at graduation - a nod to T-Mobile's signature brand color - and students asking to include the T-Mobile logo in the new turf. Even the yearbook got a makeover, printed with a magenta cover.

After having a field more than a decade old and an outdated scoreboard, Inola High School now boasts a state-of-the-art athletic facility, featuring the same high-performance turf used by the Seattle Seahawks and Oklahoma State University.

"It is mind-boggling that our kids will always play on the best surface there is, and the best place they'll play is at home," said Unruh. "And with the new scoreboard, we'll have instant replay, live action and graphics. It's going to be awesome."

Inside the school, the transformation continues. Thanks to Gronk Fitness, Inola High School's former weight room - once a modest space with outdated equipment - has been completely reimagined into a sleek, modern facility.

The competition sparked a lasting cultural shift in how students show up, support one another and take pride in their school.

"More kids were willing to get out there and kind of get out of their shell. I've never seen some of these kids enjoy their time in high school like that," said Connor Pratt, recent Inola High School graduate and football player. "I'm so excited to come back next year and see how this opportunity has helped them grow."

It's the kind of impact that goes beyond sports or school spirit - and it speaks to T-Mobile's commitment to community. Friday Night 5G Lights is one way America's Best Network is putting its values to work in real places across the country. From upgrading connectivity to expanding student opportunity, the program is designed to help small schools dream big.

"Everybody knows about T-Mobile. Everybody has lived a T-Mobile life this year, and it's really trickled into everything," said Meeker, who rocked magenta hair for most of the year.

With a new season ahead and a new field to show off, the Inola Longhorns are ready to lead on and off the field. And with the next round of Friday Night 5G Lights now open, schools everywhere have the chance to do the same.

To enter Friday Night 5G Lights: High schools in U.S. towns with populations under 150,000 are eligible to apply. Authorized school officials, including teachers, coaches or administrators can submit an entry on behalf of their school at www.fridaynight5glights.com. Submissions must include a short story or essay about why their school deserves a football field transformation. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 12.

