First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 48.00 to EUR 55.00.
Abstract:
A pause between the start of production from new wells as well as oil price and USD weakness meant that Q2/25 revenue fell 24% yoy to €43.2m (Q2/24: €56.6m) while EBITDA was down 35% at €27.3m (Q2/24: €42.1m). However, 2025 sales and EBITDA guidance of €170m-€190m and €115m-€135m respectively look to be comfortably achievable. DRAG has already generated over 50% of the upper end (revenue: 54%, EBITDA 52%) of these ranges at the H1/25 stage. Ten new wells will boost H2/25 production significantly, and guidance is based on an average West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price of USD60/bbl. The futures curve currently shows USD66/bbl. Our valuation of DRAG's oil and gas business is little changed since our most recent note of 2 June. The increase in our price target from €48 to €55 is based mainly on the 28% increase since early June in our after tax valuation of DRAG's holding in the equity and debt of the tungsten miner Almonty to €94m (equivalent to ca. 30% of current enterprise value). We maintain our Buy recommendation (upside: 42%).
First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 48,00 auf EUR 55,00.
Zusammenfassung:
Eine Pause zwischen dem Produktionsstart neuer Bohrlöcher sowie die Schwäche des Ölpreises und des US-Dollars führten dazu, dass der Umsatz im zweiten Quartal 2025 um 24% auf €43,2 Mio. (Q2/24: €56,6 Mio.) zurückging, während das EBITDA um 35% auf €27,3 Mio. (Q2/24: €42,1 Mio.) sank. Die Umsatz- und EBITDA-Prognosen für 2025 von €170 Mio. bis €190 Mio. bzw. €115 Mio. bis €130 Mio. scheinen jedoch problemlos erreichbar zu sein. DRAG hat bereits im ersten Halbjahr 2025 weit über 50 % des Mittelwerts dieser Spannen erzielt. Zehn neue Bohrlöcher werden die Produktion im zweiten Halbjahr 2025 deutlich steigern, und die Prognose basiert auf einem durchschnittlichen West Texas Intermediate (WTI)-Ölpreis von USD60/Barrel. Die Terminkurve deutet derzeit auf einen Durchschnittspreis von USD66/Barrel hin. Unsere Bewertung des Öl- und Gasgeschäfts von DRAG hat sich seit unserem letzten Bericht vom 2. Juni kaum verändert. Die Anhebung unseres Kursziels von €48 auf €55 basiert hauptsächlich auf dem seit Anfang Juni erfolgten Anstieg unserer Bewertung nach Steuern der Beteiligung von DRAG am Eigenkapital und Fremdkapital des Wolfram-Bergbauunternehmens Almonty um 28% auf €94 Mio. (entspricht ca. 30% des aktuellen Unternehmenswerts). Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei. Aufwärtspotenzial: 42%.
Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.
You can download the research here: DR0_GR-2025-09-04_EN
