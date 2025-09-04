

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Makita U.S.A., Inc. has recalled about 63,000 cordless grease guns and grease gun hoses due to a laceration hazard.



According to CPSC, the flexible grease gun hose can develop a hole allowing grease to be ejected while using the grease gun, posing a laceration hazard.



The company said it has received five reports of incidents worldwide of the grease gun hose failing, including five laceration injuries. All five incidents were reported outside the United States.



The recall involves Makita Professional Cordless Grease Guns with model numbers XPG01S1, XPG01SR1 and XPG01Z, and Makita Grease Gun Hoses with model numbers 191A79-9, 191A80-4, 191W59-7 and 191W58-9. All affected models have spring ends. The model number is located on the manufacturer label on the right side of the grease guns.



The company has has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled Makita Cordless Grease Guns and Makita Grease Gun Hoses and contact Makita for a free replacement hose.



The recalled guns were sold at hardware and home improvement stores nationwide and on various websites from June 2020 through January 2025 for between $60 and $390.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News