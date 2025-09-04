-Q1 Net Sales of $85.1 Million

-Q1 Gross Margin of 25.9%; Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 26.0%

-Q1 Net Loss of $0.08/Share

Maryville, Tennesse--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today announced financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2026, ended July 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights

Net sales were $85.1 million, a decrease of $3.3 million, or 3.7%, from the comparable quarter last year.





Gross margin was 25.9% compared with 27.4% in the comparable quarter last year.





GAAP net loss was $3.4 million, or $0. 08 per diluted share, compared with $1.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year.





Non-GAAP net loss was $3.4 million, or $0. 08 per diluted share, compared with $881 thousand, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments for income exclude costs related to the relocation. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release.





Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS was $8.0 million, or 9.5% of net sales, compared with $10.2 million, or 11.8% of net sales, for the comparable quarter last year.

Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "First quarter results came in better than expected, reflecting robust demand for our new products and continued strong market share for our broader portfolio in every firearms category in which we compete. Our performance during the seasonal slow period for firearms demonstrates the strength of our brand and the ongoing success of our innovation strategy. Innovation remains a cornerstone of our strategy, with new products accounting for 37.3% of sales in the first quarter. With a strong pipeline of new products upcoming, we will continue to invest in innovation to keep the line fresh, and ensure we maintain our leadership position."

Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "During the quarter, inventory at distributors declined by over 10% from the end of the prior quarter and by over 13% compared with the end of July 2024 in terms of actual units, indicating positive sell through of our products at retail and a good position for us as we look forward to the coming months. We expect a normal seasonal environment, causing our second fiscal quarter sales to grow significantly over the first quarter and to land roughly at 3-5% below the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Consistent with our capital allocation strategy, our board of directors has authorized a $0.13 per share quarterly dividend, which will be paid to stockholders of record on September 18, 2025 with payment to be made on October 2, 2025."

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will host a conference call and webcast on September 4, 2025 to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2026 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Interested parties in North America are invited to participate by dialing 1-877-704-4453. Interested parties from outside North America are invited to participate by dialing 1-201-389-0920. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the company's website at www.smith-wesson.com under the Investor Relations section.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "non-GAAP net income," "Adjusted EBITDAS," and "free cash flow" are presented. From time-to-time, we consider and use these supplemental measures of operating performance in order to provide the reader with an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. We believe it is useful for us and the reader to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax benefit, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, (v) relocation expense, and (vi) the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments; and (2) the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information. We present these non-GAAP measures because we consider them an important supplemental measure of our performance. Our definition of these adjusted financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by others. We believe these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our GAAP measures. The principal limitations of these measures are that they do not reflect our actual expenses and may thus have the effect of inflating its financial measures on a GAAP basis.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson® and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides forging and machining services to third parties. For more information call (800) 331-0852 or visit www.smith-wesson.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, that (i) with a strong pipeline of new products upcoming, we will continue to invest in innovation to keep the line fresh, and ensure we maintain our leadership position; and (ii) we expect a normal seasonal environment, causing our second fiscal quarter sales to grow significantly over the first quarter and to land roughly at 3-5% below the second quarter of fiscal 2025. We caution that these statements are qualified by important risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, economic, social, political, legislative, and regulatory factors; the impact of tariffs; the potential for increased regulation of firearms and firearm-related products; actions of social activists that could have an adverse effect on our business; the impact of lawsuits; the demand for our products; the state of the U.S. economy in general and the firearm industry in particular; general economic conditions and consumer spending patterns; our competitive environment; the supply, availability and costs of raw materials and components; our anticipated growth and growth opportunities; our strategies; our ability to maintain and enhance brand recognition and reputation; our ability to effectively manage and execute the relocation; our ability to introduce new products; the success of new products; the potential for cancellation of orders from our backlog; and other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025.

SMITH &WESSON BRANDS, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)





As of:





July 31, 2025



April 30, 2025





(In thousands, except par value and share data)

ASSETS

Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,964

$ 25,231

Marketable securities

3,219



-



Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $5 on











July 31, 2025 and $5 on April 30, 2025 41,309 55,868 Inventories

203,097



189,840

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

9,041



6,260

Income tax receivable

883



66

Total current assets

275,513



277,265

Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and











amortization of $376,471 on July 31, 2025 and $368,811 on April 30, 2025 239,407 242,648 Intangibles, net

2,370



2,409

Goodwill

19,024



19,024

Deferred income taxes

10,260



10,260

Other assets

8,059



8,006

Total assets $ 554,633

$ 559,612

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 21,225

$ 26,887

Accrued expenses and deferred revenue

18,104



24,678

Accrued payroll and incentives

7,689



9,060

Accrued profit sharing

4,636



4,636

Accrued warranty

1,252



1,379

Total current liabilities

52,906



66,640

Notes and loans payable

94,147



79,096

Finance lease payable, net of current portion

33,257



33,703

Other non-current liabilities

9,944



7,719

Total liabilities

190,254



187,158

Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares











issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized,











75,988,368 issued and 44,310,374 shares outstanding on July 31,

2025 and 75,789,455 shares issued and 44,111,461 shares

outstanding on April 30, 2025 76 76 Additional paid-in capital

299,175



298,075

Retained earnings

523,420



532,615

Treasury stock, at cost (31,677,994 shares on July 31, 2025 and











31,677,994 shares on April 30, 2025) (458,292 ) (458,312 ) Total stockholders' equity

364,379



372,454

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 554,633

$ 559,612





SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended July 31,





2025



2024





(In thousands, except per share data)

Net sales $ 85,077

$ 88,334

Cost of sales

63,003



64,148

Gross profit

22,074



24,186

Operating expenses:







Research and development

3,007



2,515

Selling, marketing, and distribution

8,752



9,889

General and administrative

13,316



13,366

Gain on sale/disposition of assets, net

(43 )

(58 ) Total operating expenses

25,032



25,712

Operating loss

(2,958 )

(1,526 ) Other expense, net:







Other income/(expense), net

62



(6 ) Interest expense, net

(1,205 )

(732 ) Total other expense, net

(1,143 )

(738 ) Loss before income taxes

(4,101 )

(2,264 ) Income tax benefit

(690 )

(409 ) Net loss $ (3,411 ) $ (1,855 ) Net loss per share:







Basic - net loss $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted - net loss $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:







Basic

44,262



45,321

Diluted

44,262



45,321





SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended July 31,



2025



2024





(In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss $ (3,411 ) $ (1,855 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in







operating activities: Depreciation and amortization

8,436



8,048

Gain on sale/disposition of assets

(43 )

(58 ) Deferred income taxes

-





84

Stock-based compensation expense

1,892



1,854

Non-cash sublease income

(442 )

(425 ) Other, net

(51 )

5

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

14,559



11,307

Inventories

(13,257 )

(29,315 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(2,781 )

(4,066 ) Income taxes

(817 )

(688 ) Accounts payable

(6,429 )

(11,740 ) Accrued payroll and incentives

(1,371 )

(4,839 ) Accrued profit sharing

-





59

Accrued expenses and deferred revenue

(4,092 )

526

Accrued warranty

(127 )

(70 ) Other assets

23



313

Other non-current liabilities

(199 )

45

Net cash used in operating activities

(8,110 )

(30,815 ) Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of marketable securities

(3,168 )

-



Payments to acquire patents and software

(54 )

(21 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

49



58

Payments to acquire property and equipment

(4,291 )

(4,702 ) Net cash used in investing activities

(7,464 )

(4,665 ) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from loans and notes payable

20,000



30,000

Payments on finance lease obligation

(46 )

(44 ) Payments on notes and loans payable

(5,000 )

-



Payments to acquire treasury stock

-



(12,856 ) Dividend distribution

(5,855 )

(5,886 ) Payment of employee withholding tax related to restricted stock units

(792 )

(1,058 ) Net cash provided by financing activities

8,307



10,156

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(7,267 )

(25,324 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

25,231



60,839

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 17,964

$ 35,515

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information







Cash paid for:







Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 1,288

$ 1,313

Income taxes $ 194

$ 361





SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended





July 31, 2025



July 31, 2024





$



% of Sales



$



% of Sales

GAAP net sales $ 85,077





$ 88,334





Relocation

-









(1,659 )



Non-GAAP net sales $ 85,077





$ 86,675























GAAP gross profit $ 22,074



25.9%

$ 24,186



27.4%

Relocation expenses

85







1,182





Non-GAAP gross profit $ 22,159



26.0%

$ 25,368



29.3%



















GAAP operating expenses $ 25,032



29.4%

$ 25,712



29.1%

Relocation expenses

53







(125 )



Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 25,085



29.5%

$ 25,587



29.5%



















GAAP operating loss $ (2,958 )

-3.5%

$ (1,526 )

-1.7%

Relocation expenses

32







1,307





Non-GAAP operating loss $ (2,926 )

-3.4%

$ (219 )

-0.3%



















GAAP net loss $ (3,411 )

-4.0%

$ (1,855 )

-2.1%

Relocation expenses

32







1,307





Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(11 )





(333 )



Non-GAAP net loss $ (3,390 )

-4.0%

$ (881 )

-1.0%



















GAAP net loss per share - diluted $ (0.08 )



$ (0.04 )



Relocation expenses

-









0.03





Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

-









(0.01 )



Non-GAAP net loss per share - diluted $ (0.08 )



$ (0.02 )

(a)



















(a) Non-GAAP net loss per share does not foot due to rounding.



















SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDAS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended





July 31, 2025



July 31, 2024















GAAP net loss $ (3,411 ) $ (1,855 ) Interest expense

1,837



1,446

Income tax benefit

(690 )

(408 ) Depreciation and amortization

8,385



8,025

Stock-based compensation expense

1,892



1,854

Relocation expense

32



1,175

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS $ 8,045

$ 10,237











Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS Margin

9.5%



11.8%





SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended





July 31, 2025



July 31, 2024

Net cash used in operating activities $ (8,110 ) $ (30,815 ) Payments to acquire property and equipment

(4,291 )

(4,702 ) Free cash flow $ (12,401 ) $ (35,517 )

SOURCE: Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc