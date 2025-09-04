Arco Publicidad: Strategic Alliance Between Hostos Project and Siemens Energy

Caribbean Transmission advances energy interconnection between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic

Caribbean Transmission and Siemens Energy join the Hostos Project to work on the energy interconnection between both islands

SAN JUAN, PR / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Caribbean Transmission Development Company (CTDC) and Siemens Energy are teaming up to work together on the historic Hostos Project, an energy-generation initiative that includes a submarine interconnection between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The project promises to supply up to 700 megawatts (MW) of firm and flexible energy to Puerto Rico starting in 2031. In its second phase, the bidirectional project will also be able to supply energy in the opposite direction.

The addition of Siemens Energy represents a crucial milestone, bringing on board the backing of the global leader in HVDC high-voltage technology and efficient generation, with more than 70 completed projects in 25 countries and 50 years of specialized experience.

"Having Siemens Energy as an ally reinforces the confidence and viability of the Hostos Project," said Rafael Vélez Domínguez, president and founder of CTDC. "Its global trajectory and its technological capacity allow us to take firm steps towards a historic project for the Caribbean," added the also president of the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association.

Siemens Energy's expertise in submarine interconnections is particularly relevant. The company successfully completed the 500 MW Greenlink HVDC cable between Ireland and the United Kingdom, as well as the 1,000 MW NEMO Link between the United Kingdom and Belgium. These projects have demonstrated the ability of Siemens Energy's HVDC PLUS technology to withstand extreme marine conditions and operate with more than 99% availability.

For Puerto Rico, which is facing an energy crisis with more than 100 blackouts a year and only 48% generation availability, according to official data from power utility LUMA, the partnership with Siemens Energy offers immediate strategic advantages: acceleration in planning and construction thanks to standardized processes, proven technology to withstand hurricanes and extreme weather events, and greater confidence from institutional investors for the financing of the $2.3 billion project.

Siemens Energy's previous presence on both islands adds operational value. In Puerto Rico, the company is already supplying SGT-800 turbines to modernize the Costa Sur plant as part of post-hurricane recovery. In the Dominican Republic, it successfully developed the Estrella del Mar III project, a 145 MW floating plant that demonstrated its ability to execute complex projects in the region.

The project includes approximately 146 km of submarine HVDC cable, AC/DC converters at the coastal entry and exit points on both islands, a new combined-cycle generator in the Dominican Republic with an estimated capacity of up to 700 MW, and the transmission line from the plant to the coast. Commercial operation is scheduled for January 1, 2031, making it the first two-way energy link in the Caribbean.

Cutting-edge technology

Siemens Energy's participation in the Hostos Project will focus on the provision of electricity generation and conversion solutions. Through its Gas Services division, the company will provide application engineering expertise to define the optimal configuration of the combined cycle plant in the Dominican Republic, ensuring efficiency and resilience in extreme weather conditions. Its Grid Technologies division, for its part, will develop interconnection studies and technical consulting to ensure that the AC/DC converter stations operate in a stable and reliable way, properly integrating with the electrical systems of both islands.

Siemens Energy's HVDC PLUS® technology will enable Hostos to operate as a "blackstart" during emergencies, provide LUMA about $300 million annually in savings by replacing aging thermal plants in Puerto Rico, and reduce 3.8 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

About Caribbean Transmission Development Co.

Caribbean Transmission Development Company (CTDC), a subsidiary of Atabey Capital, LLC based in Dorado, Puerto Rico, is leading the Hostos Project, the first high-voltage submarine electrical interconnection (HVDC) in the Caribbean, between Puerto Rico (and by extension the United States) and the Dominican Republic. The company drives solutions that strengthen energy resilience, promote regional integration, and facilitate the transition to cleaner, more sustainable sources in the Caribbean.

The Hostos Project is a 100% CTDC initiative, developed with international private capital. Its design will allow Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic to exchange electricity in a flexible way, including the possibility of selling surplus renewable energy, creating new economic opportunities and consolidating a more competitive and sustainable energy model for both islands.

