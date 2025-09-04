Green Bridge Metals Corporation Announces Filing of a NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Flagship Serpentine Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE:GRBM)(OTCQB:GBMCF)(FWB:J48) (WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ an independently prepared National Instrument 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on its Serpentine Copper-Nickel Project (the "Property") titled "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Serpentine Project, St. Louis County, Minnesota, USA" with an effective date of July 14, 2025 (the "Report").

Highlights of this Report include:

Pit-constrained Mineral Resource Estimate using a US$10.25/tonne NSR cut-off.

Indicated Mineral Resources: 21.6 million tonnes at average grades of 0.46% Cu, 0.16% Ni, and 0.014% Co (0.69% CuEq).

Inferred Mineral Resources: 279.9 million tonnes at average grades of 0.37% Cu, 0.12% Ni, and 0.007% Co (0.53% CuEq).

A core Massive Sulphide domain containing 1.8 million Indicated tonnes grading 1.16% Cu and 0.52% Ni (2.0% CuEq).

Well-established regional infrastructure, including highways, rail access via Cleveland-Cliffs' Northshore line to Lake Superior ports, grid power, skilled mining workforce, and equipment suppliers.

Validation of historical drill results and assay data, combined with independent site inspections in 2020 and 2025, confirmed the presence of Cu-Ni-Co sulphide mineralization.

The Serpentine deposit geometry is considered highly favourable for open-pit development with potential for low strip ratios.

Notes related to the Mineral Resource Estimate:

Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

David Suda, President and CEO, commented:

"This Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate outlines and underscores the strategic importance of the Serpentine Copper-Nickel Project. Serpentine stands out as one of the more significant undeveloped copper-nickel projects in the U.S. Its scale, location, and alignment with national priorities-including recent FAST-41 initiatives to streamline permitting for critical mineral projects-position it as a cornerstone asset for Green Bridge. We see clear momentum building for mining in the United States, and this project puts us at the center of that opportunity."

The Company is planning a follow-up exploration program in late 2025/early 2026 to build on the new resource estimate. This will include infill drilling to upgrade Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources, step-out drilling to test extensions of the high-grade massive sulphide domain, and additional metallurgical testwork. Baseline environmental and geotechnical studies are also planned to support advancement of the Property toward a Preliminary Economic Assessment and ultimately a Pre-Feasibility Study.

Market Context

The Property aligns with growing demand for secure North American sources of copper, nickel, and cobalt-all designated as strategic by the U.S. government. These metals are critical for the clean energy transition, including electric vehicles, grid storage, and renewable power infrastructure. With scale and location in Minnesota's established mining district, the Property is positioned to play a key role in the domestic supply chain.

Infrastructure Advantage

The Property benefits from excellent regional infrastructure. Northeastern Minnesota provides paved highways, rail connections, grid power, international shipping ports, and a skilled workforce. A private rail line serving Cleveland-Cliffs' Northshore Mining Operations connects to Lake Superior ports, offering global shipping via the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway. The established taconite mining industry nearby ensures access to suppliers, contractors, and experienced personnel. These factors lower development risk and support year-round operations.

For a discussion of the Company's data verification and QA/QC procedures, please see the Report, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Qualified Persons

The Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report were prepared by Michael B. Dufresne, M.Sc., P. Geol., P.Geo., and Kristopher J. Raffle, B.Sc., P.Geo. of APEX Geoscience Ltd., and Eugene Puritch, P. Eng., FEC, CET, and Fred H. Brown, P.Geo. of P&E Mining Consultants Inc., all independent Qualified Persons under NI 43-101.

About Green Bridge Metals

Green Bridge Metals Corporation is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on acquiring critical mineral assets and developing projects along the basal contact of the Duluth Intrusion, north of Duluth, Minnesota. The Company's portfolio includes properties prospective for bulk-tonnage copper-nickel sulphides, high-grade Ni-Cu-PGE magmatic sulphides, and titanium-vanadium in ilmenite.

