WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
05.09.25 | 07:40
4,220 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1404,52008:39
Dow Jones News
05.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 4 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
   
 
                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      374.60p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      360.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      371.6409 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,209,392 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,837,058.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 04/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 371.6409

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
466               360.80     08:08:30          00030117485TRDU0      XLON 
 
808               360.80     08:08:30          00030117486TRDU0      XLON 
 
40                360.20     08:16:54          00030117536TRDU0      XLON 
 
495               360.20     08:16:54          00030117537TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               360.20     08:16:54          00030117538TRDU0      XLON 
 
403               365.20     08:36:21          00030117688TRDU0      XLON 
 
153               365.20     08:36:21          00030117689TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               364.00     08:36:22          00030117690TRDU0      XLON 
 
608               365.40     09:00:02          00030117941TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               365.40     09:00:02          00030117942TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               365.20     09:00:03          00030117943TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               365.00     09:00:09          00030117944TRDU0      XLON 
 
643               365.00     09:16:30          00030118008TRDU0      XLON 
 
508               365.00     09:16:30          00030118009TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               368.00     09:35:28          00030118109TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               369.00     09:39:26          00030118126TRDU0      XLON 
 
383               368.40     09:47:00          00030118172TRDU0      XLON 
 
510               368.40     09:47:00          00030118173TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,155              368.00     09:57:05          00030118206TRDU0      XLON 
 
139               368.20     10:13:30          00030118332TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               369.00     10:17:29          00030118369TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,126              368.80     10:18:07          00030118389TRDU0      XLON 
 
548               369.20     10:26:37          00030118416TRDU0      XLON 
 
579               370.40     10:35:52          00030118462TRDU0      XLON 
 
366               369.80     10:41:49          00030118478TRDU0      XLON 
 
27                369.80     10:41:49          00030118479TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                369.80     10:41:49          00030118480TRDU0      XLON 
 
218               369.80     10:41:51          00030118481TRDU0      XLON 
 
5                368.40     10:46:04          00030118500TRDU0      XLON 
 
359               368.40     10:46:04          00030118501TRDU0      XLON 
 
243               368.40     10:46:04          00030118502TRDU0      XLON 
 
85                369.60     10:56:17          00030118549TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                369.60     10:56:17          00030118550TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                369.60     10:56:17          00030118551TRDU0      XLON 
 
625               374.60     11:15:19          00030118655TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,069              373.40     11:24:03          00030118710TRDU0      XLON 
 
41                373.60     11:45:48          00030118802TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               373.60     11:45:48          00030118803TRDU0      XLON 
 
570               373.60     11:45:48          00030118804TRDU0      XLON 
 
569               374.20     11:48:47          00030118818TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               374.60     12:08:20          00030118971TRDU0      XLON 
 
28                374.20     12:11:36          00030118988TRDU0      XLON 
 
618               374.20     12:11:36          00030118989TRDU0      XLON 
 
428               374.20     12:11:36          00030118990TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,132              373.80     12:24:57          00030119044TRDU0      XLON 
 
564               373.40     12:41:48          00030119101TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               373.40     12:41:48          00030119102TRDU0      XLON 
 
475               373.00     12:52:40          00030119178TRDU0      XLON 
 
597               373.00     12:52:40          00030119179TRDU0      XLON 
 
27                374.20     13:17:47          00030119345TRDU0      XLON 
 
600               374.20     13:17:47          00030119346TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               374.20     13:17:47          00030119347TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               374.20     13:17:47          00030119348TRDU0      XLON 
 
393               374.20     13:17:47          00030119349TRDU0      XLON 
 
127               374.20     13:17:47          00030119350TRDU0      XLON 
 
421               374.60     13:38:22          00030119408TRDU0      XLON 
 
102               374.60     13:38:22          00030119409TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                374.60     13:38:22          00030119410TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               374.60     13:43:20          00030119444TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               374.20     13:48:58          00030119469TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,048              374.20     13:48:58          00030119470TRDU0      XLON 
 
355               374.40     14:01:25          00030119580TRDU0      XLON 
 
681               374.40     14:01:25          00030119581TRDU0      XLON 
 
540               374.40     14:04:51          00030119608TRDU0      XLON 
 
6                374.40     14:04:51          00030119609TRDU0      XLON 
 
615               374.60     14:20:58          00030119748TRDU0      XLON 
 
586               374.40     14:22:11          00030119749TRDU0      XLON 
 
960               374.40     14:22:11          00030119750TRDU0      XLON 
 
566               373.80     14:30:40          00030119832TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

548               374.20     14:44:14          00030119992TRDU0      XLON 
 
576               374.20     14:44:14          00030119993TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               374.20     14:44:14          00030119994TRDU0      XLON 
 
557               374.60     14:52:38          00030120124TRDU0      XLON 
 
381               374.40     14:55:36          00030120171TRDU0      XLON 
 
183               374.40     14:55:36          00030120172TRDU0      XLON 
 
79                374.20     14:59:51          00030120203TRDU0      XLON 
 
599               374.20     15:00:30          00030120219TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,633              374.00     15:00:30          00030120220TRDU0      XLON 
 
541               373.40     15:09:00          00030120511TRDU0      XLON 
 
580               373.20     15:09:00          00030120514TRDU0      XLON 
 
360               373.20     15:23:38          00030121115TRDU0      XLON 
 
158               373.20     15:23:38          00030121116TRDU0      XLON 
 
320               373.20     15:27:32          00030121201TRDU0      XLON 
 
33                373.20     15:27:32          00030121202TRDU0      XLON 
 
183               373.20     15:27:32          00030121203TRDU0      XLON 
 
23                373.20     15:27:32          00030121204TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,821              372.60     15:28:46          00030121219TRDU0      XLON 
 
152               373.60     15:45:02          00030121589TRDU0      XLON 
 
441               373.60     15:45:02          00030121590TRDU0      XLON 
 
155               373.60     15:48:48          00030121655TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,004              373.60     15:48:48          00030121656TRDU0      XLON 
 
236               373.40     15:48:49          00030121657TRDU0      XLON 
 
192               373.40     15:48:50          00030121658TRDU0      XLON 
 
599               373.00     16:00:28          00030121812TRDU0      XLON 
 
602               372.80     16:00:32          00030121815TRDU0      XLON 
 
567               372.60     16:00:35          00030121823TRDU0      XLON 
 
560               372.60     16:00:35          00030121824TRDU0      XLON 
 
12                373.80     16:15:43          00030122195TRDU0      XLON 
 
124               373.80     16:15:43          00030122196TRDU0      XLON 
 
389               373.80     16:15:43          00030122197TRDU0      XLON 
 
73                373.40     16:16:59          00030122202TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               373.40     16:18:12          00030122211TRDU0      XLON 
 
19                373.20     16:19:05          00030122224TRDU0      XLON 
 
98                373.40     16:19:19          00030122226TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,432              373.40     16:19:19          00030122227TRDU0      XLON 
 
183               373.20     16:19:19          00030122228TRDU0      XLON 
 
183               373.60     16:29:29          00030122341TRDU0      XLON 
 
314               373.60     16:29:33          00030122342TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,001              373.60     16:29:50          00030122343TRDU0      XLON 
 
236               373.60     16:29:50          00030122344TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  400877 
EQS News ID:  2193354 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2193354&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
