Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 03-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 2 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 373.40p Highest price paid per share: 351.60p Lowest price paid per share: 358.9150p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,109,392 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,937,058.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 02/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 358.9150

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 1,181 373.40 08:08:58 00030109414TRDU0 XLON 580 373.00 08:08:59 00030109415TRDU0 XLON 204 365.60 08:27:29 00030109547TRDU0 XLON 367 365.60 08:27:29 00030109548TRDU0 XLON 537 365.40 08:27:29 00030109549TRDU0 XLON 585 363.00 08:40:49 00030109626TRDU0 XLON 588 360.20 08:43:51 00030109641TRDU0 XLON 555 362.80 08:54:32 00030109678TRDU0 XLON 518 364.80 09:07:11 00030109785TRDU0 XLON 515 363.60 09:08:18 00030109786TRDU0 XLON 1,030 363.60 09:08:18 00030109787TRDU0 XLON 46 369.00 09:37:43 00030109968TRDU0 XLON 569 369.00 09:38:48 00030109969TRDU0 XLON 605 369.00 09:38:48 00030109970TRDU0 XLON 106 368.80 09:38:48 00030109971TRDU0 XLON 321 368.80 09:38:49 00030109972TRDU0 XLON 139 368.80 09:38:49 00030109973TRDU0 XLON 571 368.40 09:44:18 00030110000TRDU0 XLON 436 369.00 09:53:30 00030110045TRDU0 XLON 157 369.00 09:53:30 00030110046TRDU0 XLON 20 368.80 09:53:30 00030110047TRDU0 XLON 568 368.20 10:09:37 00030110097TRDU0 XLON 1,246 368.00 10:12:34 00030110101TRDU0 XLON 638 367.40 10:21:32 00030110115TRDU0 XLON 17 365.20 10:28:04 00030110126TRDU0 XLON 533 365.20 10:28:04 00030110127TRDU0 XLON 472 364.20 10:37:54 00030110210TRDU0 XLON 182 364.20 10:37:55 00030110211TRDU0 XLON 20 364.40 10:47:57 00030110229TRDU0 XLON 524 364.40 10:47:57 00030110230TRDU0 XLON 568 365.60 10:59:26 00030110297TRDU0 XLON 570 365.40 10:59:26 00030110298TRDU0 XLON 535 364.40 11:11:42 00030110343TRDU0 XLON 530 361.60 11:20:48 00030110365TRDU0 XLON 1,119 362.00 11:40:08 00030110396TRDU0 XLON 530 361.60 11:40:08 00030110397TRDU0 XLON 534 358.20 11:48:34 00030110411TRDU0 XLON 556 358.60 12:16:40 00030110520TRDU0 XLON 188 358.00 12:18:23 00030110521TRDU0 XLON 543 357.60 12:24:23 00030110527TRDU0 XLON 1,118 357.60 12:24:23 00030110528TRDU0 XLON 1,113 355.20 12:44:33 00030110565TRDU0 XLON 1,651 353.80 13:01:02 00030110637TRDU0 XLON 52 353.40 13:13:04 00030110681TRDU0 XLON 42 353.40 13:13:04 00030110682TRDU0 XLON 52 353.40 13:13:04 00030110683TRDU0 XLON 4 353.40 13:13:04 00030110684TRDU0 XLON 40 353.40 13:13:04 00030110685TRDU0 XLON 3 353.40 13:13:04 00030110686TRDU0 XLON 78 353.40 13:13:04 00030110687TRDU0 XLON 4 353.40 13:13:04 00030110688TRDU0 XLON 2 353.40 13:13:04 00030110689TRDU0 XLON 14 353.40 13:13:04 00030110690TRDU0 XLON 532 353.40 13:26:27 00030110762TRDU0 XLON 333 355.40 13:31:16 00030110797TRDU0 XLON 1,093 355.40 13:31:16 00030110798TRDU0 XLON 536 355.00 13:33:26 00030110812TRDU0 XLON 21 356.00 13:50:32 00030110913TRDU0 XLON 467 356.00 13:50:32 00030110914TRDU0 XLON 1,109 356.40 13:53:45 00030110938TRDU0 XLON 546 354.80 13:54:56 00030110960TRDU0 XLON 599 352.20 14:01:44 00030110989TRDU0 XLON 16 352.20 14:01:45 00030110990TRDU0 XLON 1,126 352.20 14:19:15 00030111053TRDU0 XLON 539 352.20 14:19:15 00030111054TRDU0 XLON 561 351.60 14:30:56 00030111170TRDU0 XLON 536 351.60 14:30:56 00030111171TRDU0 XLON 560 351.60 14:30:56 00030111172TRDU0 XLON 387 354.60 14:44:09 00030111332TRDU0 XLON 148 354.60 14:44:11 00030111333TRDU0 XLON 524 354.60 14:47:28 00030111386TRDU0 XLON 519 354.60 14:47:28 00030111387TRDU0 XLON 522 356.20 14:54:11 00030111548TRDU0 XLON 526 356.00 14:54:11 00030111549TRDU0 XLON 521 356.00 14:54:11 00030111550TRDU0 XLON 57 356.20 14:54:11 00030111551TRDU0 XLON 465 356.20 14:54:11 00030111552TRDU0 XLON 380 356.60 15:02:09 00030111606TRDU0 XLON 150 356.60 15:02:09 00030111607TRDU0 XLON 523 356.40 15:02:15 00030111626TRDU0 XLON 1,108 356.60 15:13:48 00030111770TRDU0 XLON 583 355.60 15:14:12 00030111772TRDU0 XLON 1,073 355.20 15:25:35 00030112010TRDU0 XLON 64 355.20 15:25:35 00030112011TRDU0 XLON 171 354.80 15:28:01 00030112074TRDU0 XLON 100 355.20 15:37:57 00030112155TRDU0 XLON 454 355.20 15:37:57 00030112156TRDU0 XLON 326 354.80 15:41:58 00030112219TRDU0 XLON 196 354.80 15:41:58 00030112220TRDU0 XLON 78 354.80 15:41:58 00030112221TRDU0 XLON 535 354.40 15:42:44 00030112249TRDU0 XLON 516 354.40 15:42:44 00030112250TRDU0 XLON 489 354.40 15:42:44 00030112251TRDU0 XLON 642 354.20 15:56:00 00030112383TRDU0 XLON 969 354.20 15:56:00 00030112384TRDU0 XLON 538 355.00 16:04:58 00030112589TRDU0 XLON 549 355.00 16:04:58 00030112590TRDU0 XLON 66 354.80 16:04:58 00030112592TRDU0 XLON 76 355.20 16:13:04 00030112910TRDU0 XLON 250 355.20 16:16:43 00030113034TRDU0 XLON 125 355.20 16:16:55 00030113040TRDU0 XLON 125 355.20 16:18:19 00030113086TRDU0 XLON 179 355.40 16:19:00 00030113112TRDU0 XLON 413 355.40 16:19:00 00030113113TRDU0 XLON 64 355.20 16:19:00 00030113114TRDU0 XLON 1,631 355.20 16:19:00 00030113115TRDU0 XLON 1,091 355.20 16:22:37 00030113247TRDU0 XLON 617 355.00 16:26:10 00030113357TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

