WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
München
03.09.25 | 08:02
4,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0204,26009:10
Dow Jones News
03.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 2 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      373.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      351.60p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      358.9150p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,109,392 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,937,058.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 02/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 358.9150

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
1,181              373.40     08:08:58          00030109414TRDU0      XLON 
 
580               373.00     08:08:59          00030109415TRDU0      XLON 
 
204               365.60     08:27:29          00030109547TRDU0      XLON 
 
367               365.60     08:27:29          00030109548TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               365.40     08:27:29          00030109549TRDU0      XLON 
 
585               363.00     08:40:49          00030109626TRDU0      XLON 
 
588               360.20     08:43:51          00030109641TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               362.80     08:54:32          00030109678TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               364.80     09:07:11          00030109785TRDU0      XLON 
 
515               363.60     09:08:18          00030109786TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,030              363.60     09:08:18          00030109787TRDU0      XLON 
 
46                369.00     09:37:43          00030109968TRDU0      XLON 
 
569               369.00     09:38:48          00030109969TRDU0      XLON 
 
605               369.00     09:38:48          00030109970TRDU0      XLON 
 
106               368.80     09:38:48          00030109971TRDU0      XLON 
 
321               368.80     09:38:49          00030109972TRDU0      XLON 
 
139               368.80     09:38:49          00030109973TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               368.40     09:44:18          00030110000TRDU0      XLON 
 
436               369.00     09:53:30          00030110045TRDU0      XLON 
 
157               369.00     09:53:30          00030110046TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                368.80     09:53:30          00030110047TRDU0      XLON 
 
568               368.20     10:09:37          00030110097TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,246              368.00     10:12:34          00030110101TRDU0      XLON 
 
638               367.40     10:21:32          00030110115TRDU0      XLON 
 
17                365.20     10:28:04          00030110126TRDU0      XLON 
 
533               365.20     10:28:04          00030110127TRDU0      XLON 
 
472               364.20     10:37:54          00030110210TRDU0      XLON 
 
182               364.20     10:37:55          00030110211TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                364.40     10:47:57          00030110229TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               364.40     10:47:57          00030110230TRDU0      XLON 
 
568               365.60     10:59:26          00030110297TRDU0      XLON 
 
570               365.40     10:59:26          00030110298TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               364.40     11:11:42          00030110343TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               361.60     11:20:48          00030110365TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,119              362.00     11:40:08          00030110396TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               361.60     11:40:08          00030110397TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               358.20     11:48:34          00030110411TRDU0      XLON 
 
556               358.60     12:16:40          00030110520TRDU0      XLON 
 
188               358.00     12:18:23          00030110521TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               357.60     12:24:23          00030110527TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,118              357.60     12:24:23          00030110528TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,113              355.20     12:44:33          00030110565TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,651              353.80     13:01:02          00030110637TRDU0      XLON 
 
52                353.40     13:13:04          00030110681TRDU0      XLON 
 
42                353.40     13:13:04          00030110682TRDU0      XLON 
 
52                353.40     13:13:04          00030110683TRDU0      XLON 
 
4                353.40     13:13:04          00030110684TRDU0      XLON 
 
40                353.40     13:13:04          00030110685TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                353.40     13:13:04          00030110686TRDU0      XLON 
 
78                353.40     13:13:04          00030110687TRDU0      XLON 
 
4                353.40     13:13:04          00030110688TRDU0      XLON 
 
2                353.40     13:13:04          00030110689TRDU0      XLON 
 
14                353.40     13:13:04          00030110690TRDU0      XLON 
 
532               353.40     13:26:27          00030110762TRDU0      XLON 
 
333               355.40     13:31:16          00030110797TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,093              355.40     13:31:16          00030110798TRDU0      XLON 
 
536               355.00     13:33:26          00030110812TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                356.00     13:50:32          00030110913TRDU0      XLON 
 
467               356.00     13:50:32          00030110914TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,109              356.40     13:53:45          00030110938TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               354.80     13:54:56          00030110960TRDU0      XLON 
 
599               352.20     14:01:44          00030110989TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                352.20     14:01:45          00030110990TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,126              352.20     14:19:15          00030111053TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               352.20     14:19:15          00030111054TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               351.60     14:30:56          00030111170TRDU0      XLON 
 
536               351.60     14:30:56          00030111171TRDU0      XLON 
 
560               351.60     14:30:56          00030111172TRDU0      XLON 
 
387               354.60     14:44:09          00030111332TRDU0      XLON 
 
148               354.60     14:44:11          00030111333TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               354.60     14:47:28          00030111386TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               354.60     14:47:28          00030111387TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               356.20     14:54:11          00030111548TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               356.00     14:54:11          00030111549TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               356.00     14:54:11          00030111550TRDU0      XLON 
 
57                356.20     14:54:11          00030111551TRDU0      XLON 
 
465               356.20     14:54:11          00030111552TRDU0      XLON 
 
380               356.60     15:02:09          00030111606TRDU0      XLON 
 
150               356.60     15:02:09          00030111607TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               356.40     15:02:15          00030111626TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,108              356.60     15:13:48          00030111770TRDU0      XLON 
 
583               355.60     15:14:12          00030111772TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,073              355.20     15:25:35          00030112010TRDU0      XLON 
 
64                355.20     15:25:35          00030112011TRDU0      XLON 
 
171               354.80     15:28:01          00030112074TRDU0      XLON 
 
100               355.20     15:37:57          00030112155TRDU0      XLON 
 
454               355.20     15:37:57          00030112156TRDU0      XLON 
 
326               354.80     15:41:58          00030112219TRDU0      XLON 
 
196               354.80     15:41:58          00030112220TRDU0      XLON 
 
78                354.80     15:41:58          00030112221TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               354.40     15:42:44          00030112249TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               354.40     15:42:44          00030112250TRDU0      XLON 
 
489               354.40     15:42:44          00030112251TRDU0      XLON 
 
642               354.20     15:56:00          00030112383TRDU0      XLON 
 
969               354.20     15:56:00          00030112384TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               355.00     16:04:58          00030112589TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               355.00     16:04:58          00030112590TRDU0      XLON 
 
66                354.80     16:04:58          00030112592TRDU0      XLON 
 
76                355.20     16:13:04          00030112910TRDU0      XLON 
 
250               355.20     16:16:43          00030113034TRDU0      XLON 
 
125               355.20     16:16:55          00030113040TRDU0      XLON 
 
125               355.20     16:18:19          00030113086TRDU0      XLON 
 
179               355.40     16:19:00          00030113112TRDU0      XLON 
 
413               355.40     16:19:00          00030113113TRDU0      XLON 
 
64                355.20     16:19:00          00030113114TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,631              355.20     16:19:00          00030113115TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,091              355.20     16:22:37          00030113247TRDU0      XLON 
 
617               355.00     16:26:10          00030113357TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  400621 
EQS News ID:  2192250 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2192250&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
