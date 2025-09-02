Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Sep-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 01 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
   
 
                      49,841 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      375.60p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      356.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      363.4564p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,059,392 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,987,058.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 01/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 49,841

Volume weighted average price (pence): 363.4564

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
754               357.80     08:08:22          00030107275TRDU0      XLON 
 
577               358.00     08:11:23          00030107289TRDU0      XLON 
 
562               356.20     08:28:35          00030107323TRDU0      XLON 
 
536               356.40     08:28:35          00030107324TRDU0      XLON 
 
601               358.00     08:43:42          00030107341TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,195              357.40     08:49:54          00030107354TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               357.40     08:49:54          00030107355TRDU0      XLON 
 
573               360.80     09:12:31          00030107437TRDU0      XLON 
 
624               360.20     09:14:50          00030107439TRDU0      XLON 
 
485               360.00     09:14:51          00030107440TRDU0      XLON 
 
93                360.00     09:14:51          00030107441TRDU0      XLON 
 
88                359.40     09:30:39          00030107490TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               359.80     09:34:48          00030107508TRDU0      XLON 
 
299               359.40     09:38:14          00030107516TRDU0      XLON 
 
237               359.40     09:38:14          00030107517TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               359.40     09:38:14          00030107518TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               359.40     09:54:51          00030107542TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               360.00     10:01:04          00030107548TRDU0      XLON 
 
598               360.00     10:07:55          00030107556TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,501              359.60     10:09:09          00030107558TRDU0      XLON 
 
834               358.80     10:26:37          00030107588TRDU0      XLON 
 
201               358.80     10:26:37          00030107589TRDU0      XLON 
 
602               358.40     10:35:22          00030107607TRDU0      XLON 
 
626               358.20     10:50:19          00030107659TRDU0      XLON 
 
565               358.20     10:50:19          00030107660TRDU0      XLON 
 
30                358.20     10:50:19          00030107661TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,216              358.60     11:13:08          00030107722TRDU0      XLON 
 
573               357.80     11:40:37          00030107793TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,088              357.80     11:40:37          00030107794TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               357.80     11:40:37          00030107795TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               358.20     12:08:13          00030107853TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,046              358.20     12:08:58          00030107854TRDU0      XLON 
 
51                357.80     12:27:04          00030107880TRDU0      XLON 
 
511               357.80     12:27:04          00030107881TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                357.60     12:31:54          00030107901TRDU0      XLON 
 
578               358.20     12:39:01          00030107949TRDU0      XLON 
 
14                357.60     12:41:07          00030107955TRDU0      XLON 
 
422               358.00     12:50:05          00030107981TRDU0      XLON 
 
532               358.00     12:50:05          00030107982TRDU0      XLON 
 
126               358.00     12:50:05          00030107983TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               358.00     12:50:05          00030107984TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                358.40     13:09:47          00030108068TRDU0      XLON 
 
215               358.80     13:18:37          00030108091TRDU0      XLON 
 
353               358.80     13:18:37          00030108092TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                358.80     13:18:37          00030108093TRDU0      XLON 
 
251               358.80     13:18:38          00030108094TRDU0      XLON 
 
226               358.80     13:18:38          00030108095TRDU0      XLON 
 
626               358.80     13:20:46          00030108108TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,077              358.60     13:26:26          00030108122TRDU0      XLON 
 
542               358.60     13:26:26          00030108123TRDU0      XLON 
 
7                359.40     13:44:35          00030108212TRDU0      XLON 
 
7                359.40     13:44:55          00030108213TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                359.40     13:54:20          00030108306TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,785              359.80     13:56:37          00030108308TRDU0      XLON 
 
73                359.40     13:57:26          00030108309TRDU0      XLON 
 
413               359.40     14:04:51          00030108318TRDU0      XLON 
 
138               359.40     14:04:51          00030108319TRDU0      XLON 
 
413               359.40     14:04:51          00030108320TRDU0      XLON 
 
413               359.40     14:04:51          00030108321TRDU0      XLON 
 
348               359.40     14:04:51          00030108322TRDU0      XLON 
 
607               359.40     14:04:51          00030108323TRDU0      XLON 
 
206               359.40     14:33:49          00030108514TRDU0      XLON 
 
365               359.40     14:33:49          00030108515TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               359.40     14:33:49          00030108516TRDU0      XLON 
 
417               359.80     14:35:32          00030108523TRDU0      XLON 
 
116               359.80     14:35:33          00030108524TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               359.80     14:37:58          00030108534TRDU0      XLON 
 
332               360.20     14:41:24          00030108542TRDU0      XLON 
 
142               359.80     14:41:24          00030108543TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               359.80     14:41:35          00030108544TRDU0      XLON 
 
415               359.80     14:41:35          00030108545TRDU0      XLON 
 
25                359.60     14:41:36          00030108546TRDU0      XLON 
 
357               359.60     14:41:36          00030108547TRDU0      XLON 
 
179               359.60     14:41:36          00030108548TRDU0      XLON 
 
80                364.20     14:49:12          00030108610TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,088              364.20     14:49:12          00030108611TRDU0      XLON 
 
641               372.00     14:56:43          00030108665TRDU0      XLON 
 
598               375.60     15:02:06          00030108677TRDU0      XLON 
 
700               375.00     15:02:43          00030108678TRDU0      XLON 
 
9                375.00     15:02:43          00030108679TRDU0      XLON 
 
618               375.60     15:07:43          00030108711TRDU0      XLON 
 
565               373.00     15:14:07          00030108766TRDU0      XLON 
 
626               371.40     15:16:54          00030108771TRDU0      XLON 
 
634               373.80     15:22:40          00030108801TRDU0      XLON 
 
394               372.60     15:28:05          00030108826TRDU0      XLON 
 
259               372.60     15:28:05          00030108827TRDU0      XLON 
 
81                373.80     15:36:10          00030108870TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,529              373.80     15:36:21          00030108871TRDU0      XLON 
 
367               373.40     15:40:07          00030108886TRDU0      XLON 
 
182               373.40     15:40:07          00030108887TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               374.20     15:53:01          00030108950TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               374.20     15:53:01          00030108951TRDU0      XLON 
 
575               374.00     15:53:01          00030108952TRDU0      XLON 
 
586               373.80     15:53:01          00030108953TRDU0      XLON 
 
369               375.00     16:00:48          00030108989TRDU0      XLON 
 
217               375.00     16:00:48          00030108990TRDU0      XLON 
 
572               374.40     16:07:01          00030109014TRDU0      XLON 
 
672               374.80     16:09:35          00030109025TRDU0      XLON 
 
281               374.60     16:13:54          00030109063TRDU0      XLON 
 
257               374.60     16:13:54          00030109064TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               374.20     16:15:47          00030109067TRDU0      XLON 
 
601               374.00     16:15:48          00030109068TRDU0      XLON 
 
30                373.80     16:22:43          00030109118TRDU0      XLON 
 
536               373.80     16:25:06          00030109125TRDU0      XLON 
 
338               373.80     16:25:06          00030109126TRDU0      XLON 
 
222               373.80     16:25:06          00030109127TRDU0      XLON 
 
37                372.40     16:27:43          00030109158TRDU0      XLON 
 
340               372.40     16:27:43          00030109159TRDU0      XLON 
 
13                372.40     16:28:56          00030109173TRDU0      XLON 
 
340               372.40     16:28:56          00030109174TRDU0      XLON 
 
127               372.40     16:28:56          00030109175TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  400509 
EQS News ID:  2191580 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2191580&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
