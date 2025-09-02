Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 02-Sep-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 01 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 49,841 Ordinary shares purchased: 375.60p Highest price paid per share: 356.20p Lowest price paid per share: 363.4564p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,059,392 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,987,058.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 01/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 49,841

Volume weighted average price (pence): 363.4564

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 754 357.80 08:08:22 00030107275TRDU0 XLON 577 358.00 08:11:23 00030107289TRDU0 XLON 562 356.20 08:28:35 00030107323TRDU0 XLON 536 356.40 08:28:35 00030107324TRDU0 XLON 601 358.00 08:43:42 00030107341TRDU0 XLON 1,195 357.40 08:49:54 00030107354TRDU0 XLON 534 357.40 08:49:54 00030107355TRDU0 XLON 573 360.80 09:12:31 00030107437TRDU0 XLON 624 360.20 09:14:50 00030107439TRDU0 XLON 485 360.00 09:14:51 00030107440TRDU0 XLON 93 360.00 09:14:51 00030107441TRDU0 XLON 88 359.40 09:30:39 00030107490TRDU0 XLON 543 359.80 09:34:48 00030107508TRDU0 XLON 299 359.40 09:38:14 00030107516TRDU0 XLON 237 359.40 09:38:14 00030107517TRDU0 XLON 525 359.40 09:38:14 00030107518TRDU0 XLON 500 359.40 09:54:51 00030107542TRDU0 XLON 530 360.00 10:01:04 00030107548TRDU0 XLON 598 360.00 10:07:55 00030107556TRDU0 XLON 1,501 359.60 10:09:09 00030107558TRDU0 XLON 834 358.80 10:26:37 00030107588TRDU0 XLON 201 358.80 10:26:37 00030107589TRDU0 XLON 602 358.40 10:35:22 00030107607TRDU0 XLON 626 358.20 10:50:19 00030107659TRDU0 XLON 565 358.20 10:50:19 00030107660TRDU0 XLON 30 358.20 10:50:19 00030107661TRDU0 XLON 1,216 358.60 11:13:08 00030107722TRDU0 XLON 573 357.80 11:40:37 00030107793TRDU0 XLON 1,088 357.80 11:40:37 00030107794TRDU0 XLON 521 357.80 11:40:37 00030107795TRDU0 XLON 549 358.20 12:08:13 00030107853TRDU0 XLON 1,046 358.20 12:08:58 00030107854TRDU0 XLON 51 357.80 12:27:04 00030107880TRDU0 XLON 511 357.80 12:27:04 00030107881TRDU0 XLON 1 357.60 12:31:54 00030107901TRDU0 XLON 578 358.20 12:39:01 00030107949TRDU0 XLON 14 357.60 12:41:07 00030107955TRDU0 XLON 422 358.00 12:50:05 00030107981TRDU0 XLON 532 358.00 12:50:05 00030107982TRDU0 XLON 126 358.00 12:50:05 00030107983TRDU0 XLON 528 358.00 12:50:05 00030107984TRDU0 XLON 15 358.40 13:09:47 00030108068TRDU0 XLON 215 358.80 13:18:37 00030108091TRDU0 XLON 353 358.80 13:18:37 00030108092TRDU0 XLON 15 358.80 13:18:37 00030108093TRDU0 XLON 251 358.80 13:18:38 00030108094TRDU0 XLON 226 358.80 13:18:38 00030108095TRDU0 XLON 626 358.80 13:20:46 00030108108TRDU0 XLON 1,077 358.60 13:26:26 00030108122TRDU0 XLON 542 358.60 13:26:26 00030108123TRDU0 XLON 7 359.40 13:44:35 00030108212TRDU0 XLON 7 359.40 13:44:55 00030108213TRDU0 XLON 21 359.40 13:54:20 00030108306TRDU0 XLON 1,785 359.80 13:56:37 00030108308TRDU0 XLON 73 359.40 13:57:26 00030108309TRDU0 XLON 413 359.40 14:04:51 00030108318TRDU0 XLON 138 359.40 14:04:51 00030108319TRDU0 XLON 413 359.40 14:04:51 00030108320TRDU0 XLON 413 359.40 14:04:51 00030108321TRDU0 XLON 348 359.40 14:04:51 00030108322TRDU0 XLON 607 359.40 14:04:51 00030108323TRDU0 XLON 206 359.40 14:33:49 00030108514TRDU0 XLON 365 359.40 14:33:49 00030108515TRDU0 XLON 521 359.40 14:33:49 00030108516TRDU0 XLON 417 359.80 14:35:32 00030108523TRDU0 XLON 116 359.80 14:35:33 00030108524TRDU0 XLON 526 359.80 14:37:58 00030108534TRDU0 XLON 332 360.20 14:41:24 00030108542TRDU0 XLON 142 359.80 14:41:24 00030108543TRDU0 XLON 561 359.80 14:41:35 00030108544TRDU0 XLON 415 359.80 14:41:35 00030108545TRDU0 XLON 25 359.60 14:41:36 00030108546TRDU0 XLON 357 359.60 14:41:36 00030108547TRDU0 XLON 179 359.60 14:41:36 00030108548TRDU0 XLON 80 364.20 14:49:12 00030108610TRDU0 XLON 1,088 364.20 14:49:12 00030108611TRDU0 XLON 641 372.00 14:56:43 00030108665TRDU0 XLON 598 375.60 15:02:06 00030108677TRDU0 XLON 700 375.00 15:02:43 00030108678TRDU0 XLON 9 375.00 15:02:43 00030108679TRDU0 XLON 618 375.60 15:07:43 00030108711TRDU0 XLON 565 373.00 15:14:07 00030108766TRDU0 XLON 626 371.40 15:16:54 00030108771TRDU0 XLON 634 373.80 15:22:40 00030108801TRDU0 XLON 394 372.60 15:28:05 00030108826TRDU0 XLON 259 372.60 15:28:05 00030108827TRDU0 XLON 81 373.80 15:36:10 00030108870TRDU0 XLON 1,529 373.80 15:36:21 00030108871TRDU0 XLON 367 373.40 15:40:07 00030108886TRDU0 XLON 182 373.40 15:40:07 00030108887TRDU0 XLON 603 374.20 15:53:01 00030108950TRDU0 XLON 526 374.20 15:53:01 00030108951TRDU0 XLON 575 374.00 15:53:01 00030108952TRDU0 XLON 586 373.80 15:53:01 00030108953TRDU0 XLON 369 375.00 16:00:48 00030108989TRDU0 XLON 217 375.00 16:00:48 00030108990TRDU0 XLON 572 374.40 16:07:01 00030109014TRDU0 XLON 672 374.80 16:09:35 00030109025TRDU0 XLON 281 374.60 16:13:54 00030109063TRDU0 XLON 257 374.60 16:13:54 00030109064TRDU0 XLON 552 374.20 16:15:47 00030109067TRDU0 XLON 601 374.00 16:15:48 00030109068TRDU0 XLON 30 373.80 16:22:43 00030109118TRDU0 XLON 536 373.80 16:25:06 00030109125TRDU0 XLON 338 373.80 16:25:06 00030109126TRDU0 XLON 222 373.80 16:25:06 00030109127TRDU0 XLON 37 372.40 16:27:43 00030109158TRDU0 XLON 340 372.40 16:27:43 00030109159TRDU0 XLON 13 372.40 16:28:56 00030109173TRDU0 XLON 340 372.40 16:28:56 00030109174TRDU0 XLON 127 372.40 16:28:56 00030109175TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

