Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 05-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 4 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 374.60p Highest price paid per share: 360.20p Lowest price paid per share: 371.6409 Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,209,392 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,837,058.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 04/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 371.6409

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 466 360.80 08:08:30 00030117485TRDU0 XLON 808 360.80 08:08:30 00030117486TRDU0 XLON 40 360.20 08:16:54 00030117536TRDU0 XLON 495 360.20 08:16:54 00030117537TRDU0 XLON 521 360.20 08:16:54 00030117538TRDU0 XLON 403 365.20 08:36:21 00030117688TRDU0 XLON 153 365.20 08:36:21 00030117689TRDU0 XLON 539 364.00 08:36:22 00030117690TRDU0 XLON 608 365.40 09:00:02 00030117941TRDU0 XLON 523 365.40 09:00:02 00030117942TRDU0 XLON 530 365.20 09:00:03 00030117943TRDU0 XLON 517 365.00 09:00:09 00030117944TRDU0 XLON 643 365.00 09:16:30 00030118008TRDU0 XLON 508 365.00 09:16:30 00030118009TRDU0 XLON 518 368.00 09:35:28 00030118109TRDU0 XLON 537 369.00 09:39:26 00030118126TRDU0 XLON 383 368.40 09:47:00 00030118172TRDU0 XLON 510 368.40 09:47:00 00030118173TRDU0 XLON 1,155 368.00 09:57:05 00030118206TRDU0 XLON 139 368.20 10:13:30 00030118332TRDU0 XLON 587 369.00 10:17:29 00030118369TRDU0 XLON 1,126 368.80 10:18:07 00030118389TRDU0 XLON 548 369.20 10:26:37 00030118416TRDU0 XLON 579 370.40 10:35:52 00030118462TRDU0 XLON 366 369.80 10:41:49 00030118478TRDU0 XLON 27 369.80 10:41:49 00030118479TRDU0 XLON 20 369.80 10:41:49 00030118480TRDU0 XLON 218 369.80 10:41:51 00030118481TRDU0 XLON 5 368.40 10:46:04 00030118500TRDU0 XLON 359 368.40 10:46:04 00030118501TRDU0 XLON 243 368.40 10:46:04 00030118502TRDU0 XLON 85 369.60 10:56:17 00030118549TRDU0 XLON 1 369.60 10:56:17 00030118550TRDU0 XLON 21 369.60 10:56:17 00030118551TRDU0 XLON 625 374.60 11:15:19 00030118655TRDU0 XLON 1,069 373.40 11:24:03 00030118710TRDU0 XLON 41 373.60 11:45:48 00030118802TRDU0 XLON 539 373.60 11:45:48 00030118803TRDU0 XLON 570 373.60 11:45:48 00030118804TRDU0 XLON 569 374.20 11:48:47 00030118818TRDU0 XLON 603 374.60 12:08:20 00030118971TRDU0 XLON 28 374.20 12:11:36 00030118988TRDU0 XLON 618 374.20 12:11:36 00030118989TRDU0 XLON 428 374.20 12:11:36 00030118990TRDU0 XLON 1,132 373.80 12:24:57 00030119044TRDU0 XLON 564 373.40 12:41:48 00030119101TRDU0 XLON 543 373.40 12:41:48 00030119102TRDU0 XLON 475 373.00 12:52:40 00030119178TRDU0 XLON 597 373.00 12:52:40 00030119179TRDU0 XLON 27 374.20 13:17:47 00030119345TRDU0 XLON 600 374.20 13:17:47 00030119346TRDU0 XLON 523 374.20 13:17:47 00030119347TRDU0 XLON 526 374.20 13:17:47 00030119348TRDU0 XLON 393 374.20 13:17:47 00030119349TRDU0 XLON 127 374.20 13:17:47 00030119350TRDU0 XLON 421 374.60 13:38:22 00030119408TRDU0 XLON 102 374.60 13:38:22 00030119409TRDU0 XLON 3 374.60 13:38:22 00030119410TRDU0 XLON 603 374.60 13:43:20 00030119444TRDU0 XLON 530 374.20 13:48:58 00030119469TRDU0 XLON 1,048 374.20 13:48:58 00030119470TRDU0 XLON 355 374.40 14:01:25 00030119580TRDU0 XLON 681 374.40 14:01:25 00030119581TRDU0 XLON 540 374.40 14:04:51 00030119608TRDU0 XLON 6 374.40 14:04:51 00030119609TRDU0 XLON 615 374.60 14:20:58 00030119748TRDU0 XLON 586 374.40 14:22:11 00030119749TRDU0 XLON 960 374.40 14:22:11 00030119750TRDU0 XLON 566 373.80 14:30:40 00030119832TRDU0 XLON 548 374.20 14:44:14 00030119992TRDU0 XLON 576 374.20 14:44:14 00030119993TRDU0 XLON 535 374.20 14:44:14 00030119994TRDU0 XLON 557 374.60 14:52:38 00030120124TRDU0 XLON 381 374.40 14:55:36 00030120171TRDU0 XLON 183 374.40 14:55:36 00030120172TRDU0 XLON 79 374.20 14:59:51 00030120203TRDU0 XLON 599 374.20 15:00:30 00030120219TRDU0 XLON 1,633 374.00 15:00:30 00030120220TRDU0 XLON 541 373.40 15:09:00 00030120511TRDU0 XLON 580 373.20 15:09:00 00030120514TRDU0 XLON 360 373.20 15:23:38 00030121115TRDU0 XLON 158 373.20 15:23:38 00030121116TRDU0 XLON 320 373.20 15:27:32 00030121201TRDU0 XLON 33 373.20 15:27:32 00030121202TRDU0 XLON 183 373.20 15:27:32 00030121203TRDU0 XLON 23 373.20 15:27:32 00030121204TRDU0 XLON 1,821 372.60 15:28:46 00030121219TRDU0 XLON 152 373.60 15:45:02 00030121589TRDU0 XLON 441 373.60 15:45:02 00030121590TRDU0 XLON 155 373.60 15:48:48 00030121655TRDU0 XLON 1,004 373.60 15:48:48 00030121656TRDU0 XLON 236 373.40 15:48:49 00030121657TRDU0 XLON 192 373.40 15:48:50 00030121658TRDU0 XLON 599 373.00 16:00:28 00030121812TRDU0 XLON 602 372.80 16:00:32 00030121815TRDU0 XLON 567 372.60 16:00:35 00030121823TRDU0 XLON 560 372.60 16:00:35 00030121824TRDU0 XLON 12 373.80 16:15:43 00030122195TRDU0 XLON 124 373.80 16:15:43 00030122196TRDU0 XLON 389 373.80 16:15:43 00030122197TRDU0 XLON 73 373.40 16:16:59 00030122202TRDU0 XLON 524 373.40 16:18:12 00030122211TRDU0 XLON 19 373.20 16:19:05 00030122224TRDU0 XLON 98 373.40 16:19:19 00030122226TRDU0 XLON 1,432 373.40 16:19:19 00030122227TRDU0 XLON 183 373.20 16:19:19 00030122228TRDU0 XLON 183 373.60 16:29:29 00030122341TRDU0 XLON 314 373.60 16:29:33 00030122342TRDU0 XLON 1,001 373.60 16:29:50 00030122343TRDU0 XLON 236 373.60 16:29:50 00030122344TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

