Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
Corinex Communications: Santander Alternative Investments Invests in Corinex to Accelerate Deployment of Advanced Grid Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC and MADRID, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corinex, a global leader in smart grid technologies and broadband over power line (BPL) solutions, has secured strategic investment from Santander Alternative Investments, the alternative investment platform from Santander Group. This funding will accelerate the deployment of Corinex's grid visibility and flexibility solutions-supporting Corinex's continued global expansion and helping utilities across Europe and the Americas as they navigate the challenges of electrification, distributed energy resources (DERs), and renewable energy integration.

Corinex Logo

"Having Santander join as an investor is a major milestone for Corinex. Their leadership and deep expertise across Europe and Latin America make them an ideal partner as we scale our technology to support utilities in meeting the demands of electrification and decarbonization."

- Peter Sobotka, CEO, Corinex

Transforming the Electrical Grid with Embedded Intelligence

Corinex's next-generation grid digitalization solutions, built on BPL technology, transforms the existing electrical infrastructure into both a high-speed data network and a real-time monitoring platform. By embedding smart sensors, communication modules and controlling applications directly into the low-voltage power grid, Corinex allows utilities to gather granular data on grid conditions-voltage, frequency, power quality, and harmonic distortion-all without requiring separate telecom infrastructure.

But Corinex goes beyond monitoring. Its grid flexibility solutions provide utilities direct control over connected devices such as electric vehicle chargers, heat pumps, and battery systems-fully automizing demand-side management directly from the secondary substation. Corinex solution can steer when and how these low-carbon technologies consume power, improving grid stability and avoiding costly upgrades.

In short, Corinex empowers utilities not just with demand response, but with demand control-unlocking new capabilities to improve grid resilience, reduce operational costs, and delay expensive infrastructure upgrades.

Meeting the Growing Demand for Flexible Smart Grids

The proceeds from Santander Alternative Investments will further increase Corinex capabilities to speed up scaling of its grid digitalization solutions, which help utilities to overcome local grid constraints by providing both full visibility and direct control over energy demand at the edge of the network. Corinex solutions are necessary for mass participation of consumers in decarbonization.

As the adoption of electric vehicles, heat pumps, and rooftop solar accelerates, Corinex allows utilities to actively manage this new complexity in real time-reducing strain on the grid and deferring costly infrastructure upgrades. With a growing portfolio of interoperable products and strong traction among major utilities, Corinex is helping build a more resilient, flexible, and digitally connected energy system.

About Corinex

Corinex is a global leader in BPL technology, specializing in solutions for grid visibility and flexibility. Leveraging the G.hn standard, Corinex enables utilities to transmit high-speed data over existing power lines, reducing the need for extensive telecom infrastructure. Its solutions are deployed in large-scale projects across Europe to support the integration of renewable energy and the growing demand for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

About Santander Alternative Investments

Santander Alternative Investments SGIIC, a part of Santander Asset Management, is an asset management firm dedicated exclusively to Alternative Investments with close to €3 billion committed in Private Debt, Real Estate, and Infrastructure and Renewable Energy strategies, and Funds of Funds. It currently employs 70 people, 30 of whom make up the investment teams.

Figures as of 30 June 2025.

For further information: P: +1 (604) 692-0520, E: info@corinex.com, www.corinex.com; 1090 W Georgia St #900, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764975/Corinex_Communications_Santander_Alternative_Investments_Invests.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/santander-alternative-investments-invests-in-corinex-to-accelerate-deployment-of-advanced-grid-solutions-302547333.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
