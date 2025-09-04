Haypp Group AB: Haypp Group Resumes Zyn Sales in the U.S.

Haypp Group is pleased to announce that it will resume U.S. sales of Zyn products in September, with direct supply from Philip Morris International. In the second quarter of 2024, Zyn accounted for 46 percent of Haypp Group's U.S. sales.

"With consumer demand strong, we look forward to resuming sales of the leading brand Zyn in accordance with current FDA regulations" said Haypp Group CEO Gavin O'Dowd.

Haypp Group supports the FDA's strict regulatory requirements, which include ongoing monitoring to ensure, for example, that there is no significant increase in underage usage. Such robust age verification assurance is something Haypp Group is uniquely positioned to provide in the retail landscape due to its use of leading technology and commitment to compliance.

For more information please contact:

Markus Lindblad

Head of External Affairs

+46(0)708153983

markus.lindblad@hayppgroup.com

Erik Bloomquist

CFA, Head of Investor Relations

+44(0)7525421916

erik.bloomquist@hayppgroup.com

Haypp in brief

Haypp Group is leading the global shift from smoking to reduced risk alternatives. With roots in the pioneering smoke-free alternative markets of Scandinavia, Haypp uses its regulatory expertise and e-commerce leadership to bring compelling value to over 1.1 million consumers. Operating through eleven distinct e-commerce brands, the Group is active in six countries in Europe and the USA. Haypp Group's e-commerce sites include: Snusbolaget.se and Northerner.com.



This information is information that Haypp Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-09-04 19:30 CEST.