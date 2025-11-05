Haypp Group AB: Interim Report Q3: US Zyn return, positive US market developments and continued gross margin expansion strengthen the foundation for growth

Press release 5 November 2025

July - September 2025

Net sales increased by 15 per cent on a like-for-like (LFL*) basis in constant currency. On a reported basis, net sales increased 1 per cent to SEK 952.1mn (944.2). In constant currency, net sales increased by 3 per cent.

21 per cent LFL* (9 per cent reported) volume growth in the nicotine pouch category during the quarter.

The gross margin amounted to 18.8 per cent (14.3).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 53.0mn (50.8), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.6 per cent (5.4).

Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 33.4mn (33.1), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 3.5 per cent (3.5).

Operating profit totalled SEK 6.2mn (12.4), including items affecting comparability of SEK -17.2mn (-10.7).

Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 4.5mn (16.9).

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 0.15 (0.57).

Number of orders decreased to 1,230 thousand (1,281) with an average order value of SEK 689 (687).

Active consumers were 574 thousand (618) during the quarter.

*LFL measurements shows growth rates excluding the effect of the Zyn shortage, discontinuation of tobacco sales and state closures in the US.

"Haypp Group's third quarter demonstrated the business's strength and the key US market continues to develop favorably. We remain fully confident in the long-term value creation opportunities that lie ahead and that the foundations for our growth are strengthening consistent with our Capital Markets Day targets", noted Haypp Group's CEO Gavin O'Dowd.

The full Q3 report is attached to this press release and is on the company's website: hayppgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/

Haypp Group will hold a webcast conference call in English at 0900 CET today. Haypp Group will be represented by President and CEO Gavin O'Dowd and CFO Peter Deli, who will present the interim report and answer questions. Information regarding telephone numbers and the webcast is available at hayppgroup.com or at the following link: haypp-group.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025

Haypp Group will hold a second webcast conference call in English at 1600 CET to facilitate US investor access. Information regarding telephone numbers and the webcast is available at hayppgroup.com or at the following link: haypp-group.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025-2

Haypp in brief

Haypp Group is leading the global shift from smoking to reduced risk alternatives. With roots in the pioneering smoke-free alternative markets of Scandinavia, Haypp uses its regulatory expertise and e-commerce leadership to bring compelling value to over 1.1 million consumers. Operating through eleven distinct e-commerce brands, the Group is active in six countries in Europe and the USA. Haypp Group's e-commerce sites include: Snusbolaget.se and Northerner.com.



This information is information that Haypp Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-05 07:45 CET.

