SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
WKN: 982285 | ISIN: FR0000045072 | Ticker-Symbol: XCA
Tradegate
05.09.25 | 10:25
15,885 Euro
-0,25 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
STOXX Europe 600
Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. announces redemption of its Undated Subordinated Resettable Notes issued on 14 October 2014 (ISIN: FR0012222297)

Press release Paris, 5 September 2025

Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. announces redemption of its Undated Subordinated Resettable Notes issued on 14 October 2014 (ISIN: FR0012222297)

Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. (the "Issuer") announces today the redemption (the "Redemption") with effect on 14 October 2025 (the "Redemption Date") of all of its outstanding Undated Subordinated Resettable Notes issued on 14 October 2014 for an initial aggregate principal amount of €750,000,000 (ISIN: FR0012222297) (the "Notes") pursuant to Condition 6.2 (Optional Redemption from the First Call Date) of the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Terms and Conditions") included in the prospectus which was granted the visa n°14-546 by the Autorité des marchés financiers on 10 October 2014 (the "Prospectus") at the outstanding aggregate nominal amount thereof, i.e. €216,000,000, together with any additional amount thereon in accordance with the Terms and Conditions (including interest accrued up to but excluding the Redemption Date) (the "Redemption Amount").

On the Redemption Date, the Redemption Amount shall become due and payable and, in accordance with Condition 5.7 (Interest Accrual) of the Terms and Conditions, unless the payment of the principal in respect of the Notes is improperly withheld or refused on such date or unless default is otherwise made in respect of the payment of the Redemption Amount, each Note shall cease to bear interest from and including the Redemption Date.

The holders of the Notes will receive formal notice of the Redemption in accordance with the Terms and Conditions.

Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. is rated A/stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

About Crédit Agricole Assurances
Crédit Agricole Assurances, France's leading insurer, is the Crédit Agricole group's subsidiary which brings together all the insurance businesses of Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole Assurances offers a range of products and services in savings, retirement, health, personal protection and property insurance. They are distributed by Crédit Agricole's banks in France and in 9 countries worldwide, and are aimed at individual, professional, agricultural and business customers. At the end of 2024, Crédit Agricole Assurances had more than 6,700 employees. Its 2024 premium income (non-GAAP) amounted to 43.6 billion euros.
www.ca-assurances.com

Press contacts
Géraldine Bailacq +33 (0)6 81 75 87 59
Nicolas Leviaux +33 (0)6 19 60 48 53
Julien Badé +33 (0)7 85 18 68 05
service.presse@ca-assurances.fr

Investor relations contacts
Yael Beer-Gabel +33 (0)1 57 72 66 84
Gaël Hoyer +33 (0)1 57 72 62 22
Sophie Santourian +33 (0)1 57 72 43 42
Cécile Roy +33 (0)1 57 72 61 86
relations.investisseurs@ca-assurances.fr


Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to buy, redeem or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan or in any other jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

No communication or information relating to the redemption of the Notes may be distributed to the public in a country where a registration obligation or an approval is required. No action has been or will be taken in any country where such action would be required. The redemption of the Notes may be subject to specific legal and regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions; Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. accepts no liability in connection with a breach by any person of such restrictions.

This press release is an advertisement; and none of this press release, any notice or any other document or material made public and/or delivered, or which may be made public and/or delivered to the holders of the Notes in connection with the redemption of the Notes is or is intended to be a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 14 June 2017 (as amended, the "Prospectus Regulation"). No prospectus will be published in connection with the redemption of the Notes for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation.

This press release does not, and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute an offer to the public of Notes by Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. nor an invitation to the public in connection with any offer in any jurisdiction, including France.


