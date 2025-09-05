The Tiger Neo 3.0 panel features an 85% bifacility factor that translates into 553-570 W of rear side power output, according to the Chinese manufactuer. The new product is claimed to be the "world's most powerful solar module."Chinese solar module maker JinkoSolar has presented its new Tiger Neo 3.0 solar module based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) design. The manufacturer labeled the new product as the "world's most powerful solar panel" by virtue of 650-670 W front side power and an 85% bifacility factor that reportedly translates into 553-570 W of rear side power output. "The ...

