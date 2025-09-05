Pensana Plc - Issue of Equity

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

5 September 2025

PensanaPlc

Issue of Equity

Pensana Plc (LSE: PRE) (the "Company") announces that, further to the announcement dated 30 May 2025 regarding a GBP 2 million placement to institutional shareholders, 3,290,476 New Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each ("New Ordinary Shares") will be issued. This accounts for 2,857,143 shares representing an amount of GBP 1 million and 433,333 representing corporate finance fees to Quark Financial Limited.

Accordingly, application has been made for the 3,290,476 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the LSE and Admission is expected to occur on the LSE on or about 08:00 on 10 September 2025. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 302,462,465 Ordinary Shares. No shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 302,462,465.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

