Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Contracts Airborne VTEM Survey for Bradley Peak

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) (the " Company " or " Relevant Gold ") is pleased to announce signing of a geophysical service agreement with Geotech Ltd. to conduct a high-resolution airborne Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM TM ) survey over the Company's Bradley Peak Gold Camp in central Wyoming. The survey, which is scheduled for Q4 of 2025, is expected to be a cost-effective means of further refining exploration and drill targeting across the Company's entire Wyoming exploration portfolio . Importantly, the survey is partially funded through a $US226,533 matching grant awarded by the Wyoming Energy Matching Funds (EMF) program (see July 2, 2025 news release )

VTEM TM is a helicopter borne geophysical method that has been effective in Abitibi-style Archean terranes around the world. The method collects conductivity data that aid in targeting buried orogenic structures, alteration zones and sulfide mineralization through as much as 500 meters of cover.

"This VTEM survey is a decisive step toward unlocking Wyoming's untapped Abitibi-style high-grade gold potential by helping identify concealed fluid pathways and mineralization traps - critical components in localizing shear-hosted gold mineralization," CEO Rob Bergmann commented. "We'll apply the results to tightening drill targeting at Bradley Peak and to underpin our portfolio-wide 2026 drill strategy."

This survey represents a critical component of Relevant Gold's broader exploration strategy to prioritize and advance drilling across our Bradley Peak, Golden Buffalo, and Lewiston project areas in 2026.

Highlights:

Cost-Leveraged Execution: With up to 50% of survey costs funded by the Wyoming EMF program, the Company preserves working capital for drilling.

Q4 2025 Survey Mobilization: VTEM TM crew mobilization is scheduled for Q4 2025, with final data products expected in Q1 2026.

Targeting Deep Orogenic Systems: Bradley Peak hosts >100 km² of folded and sheared Archean rocks very similar to those in Canada's gold-rich Abitibi Province, where modern airborne VTEM TM surveys have helped to detect conductive gold-bearing structures beneath cover.

Portfolio-Wide Data Integration: The survey will be integrated with existing magnetic, geochemical, and structural datasets to enhance drill targeting across our entire Wyoming exploration portfolio.

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of Relevant Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally. Founded by experienced exploration geologists, Relevant Gold is operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders.

