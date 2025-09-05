In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Hour Loop, Inc. (HOUR) - up 70% at $3.23 Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) - up 35% at $2.62 Braze, Inc. (BRZE) - up 18% at $32.70 Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) - up 16% at $3.32 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) - up 9% at $335.27 Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) - up 9% at $10.60 DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) - up 8% at $8244 BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) - up 7% at $50.80 Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (YDES) - up 7% at $15.88 Instil Bio, Inc. (TIL) - up 6% at $32.44

In the Red - Premarket Losers

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) - down 18% at $168.81 BrilliA Inc (BRIA) - down 17% at $3.42 Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) - down 11% at $27.74 Tron Inc. (TRON) - down 10% at $3.15 Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (MGIH) - down 8% at $1.95 Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (BSLK) - down 7% at $3.94 Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) - down 7% at $2.64 CaliberCos Inc. (CWD) - down 7% at $2.20 Great Elm Group, Inc. (GEG) - down 6% at $2.80 Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) - down 5% at $2.87

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 6:40 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.