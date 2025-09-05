OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 6:40 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Hour Loop, Inc. (HOUR) - up 70% at $3.23
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) - up 35% at $2.62
- Braze, Inc. (BRZE) - up 18% at $32.70
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) - up 16% at $3.32
- Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) - up 9% at $335.27
- Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) - up 9% at $10.60
- DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) - up 8% at $8244
- BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) - up 7% at $50.80
- Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (YDES) - up 7% at $15.88
- Instil Bio, Inc. (TIL) - up 6% at $32.44
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) - down 18% at $168.81
- BrilliA Inc (BRIA) - down 17% at $3.42
- Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) - down 11% at $27.74
- Tron Inc. (TRON) - down 10% at $3.15
- Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (MGIH) - down 8% at $1.95
- Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (BSLK) - down 7% at $3.94
- Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) - down 7% at $2.64
- CaliberCos Inc. (CWD) - down 7% at $2.20
- Great Elm Group, Inc. (GEG) - down 6% at $2.80
- Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) - down 5% at $2.87
