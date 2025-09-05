Anzeige
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
Beko Presents AI-Driven Smart Appliances, Advancing Sustainability and Consumer Convenience

ISTANBUL, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's largest home and consumer technology event, IFA Berlin once again brings together industry leaders to unveil cutting-edge innovations that anticipate and meet evolving consumer needs. At this key moment for the industry, Beko proudly presents its pioneering advancements in smart home appliances, reflecting a strong commitment to sustainability and enhanced user experience.

Akin Garzanli, Beko CMO

Building on a legacy of reliability, Beko is taking a significant step forward by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into everyday household appliances. This integration enables appliances to learn from users' daily routines, optimizing their performance to improve energy and water efficiency without compromising convenience or functionality.

A key enabler of this smart home revolution is Beko's platform, HomeWhiz, which provides users with actionable insights and seamless control over their appliances through their smartphones. HomeWhiz offers a range of powerful features designed to reduce environmental impact and extend appliance longevity, including:

  • Energy & Water Management: Tracks consumption patterns and delivers clear, actionable insights that help users reduce utility bills while conserving resources.
  • Over-the-Air Updates: Allows remote deployment of new features and efficiency upgrades, ensuring appliances remain up-to-date and continue to improve over time.
  • Predictive Maintenance: Monitors appliance health to identify potential issues before they escalate, helping prevent breakdowns and prolonging appliance lifespan.

Within Beko's innovation portfolio, the Intelligent Laundry Care suite highlights the company's commitment to combining fabric care with energy efficiency. Featuring SenseWash technology, these washing machines employ multiple sensors to detect fabric types and load conditions, automatically adapting wash cycles for optimal care and performance. Impressively, A-60% models achieve up to 60% greater energy efficiency compared to the standard A class energy limit under EU regulation standards.[1]

Connected via HomeWhiz, AdaptiveWash technology leverages AI to gather feedback after each cycle, continuously refining wash programs to deliver customized laundry results aligned with individual consumer needs. Meanwhile, the new FabricCare technology ensures up to twice as gentle washing[2] through a specially designed drum and paddle system that evenly distributes detergent and minimizes fabric friction-extending the life of garments.

Enhancing energy savings further, EnergySpin[3] technology represents a breakthrough in washing efficiency by optimizing drum movements to achieve up to 35% energy reduction across a wide range of everyday wash programs-not just in eco modes-compared to prior Beko models.

Additionally, while delivering efficient drying efficient drying performance, SilentDry tumble dryers provide superior acoustic comfort, operating quietly at 57-60 dBA. Connected via HomeWhiz, AdaptiveDry technology gathers feedback after each cycle and adapts programs via AI, ensuring laundry results perfectly match consumer preferences. Also, recent tests by Stiftung Warentest ranked two Beko dryers among the top five: one for outstanding energy efficiency and another for the fastest drying time. These models also earned the title "best value for money," combining reliability and affordability for more accessible energy-efficient drying.[4]

Akin Garzanli, Chief Marketing Officer at Beko, said: "Our vision is to harness AI technology thoughtfully to create smarter appliances that adapt seamlessly to everyday life. However, while innovation drives us forward, reliability remains the foundation of everything we do. Consumers expect appliances that perform consistently and last for years, and we are committed to delivering that promise alongside cutting-edge technology. By integrating features such as HomeWhiz, AdaptiveWash and AdaptiveDry, we ensure our products not only meet evolving needs but do so dependably, helping users make eco-friendly choices with confidence."

About Beko

Beko is an international home appliance company with a strong global presence, operating through subsidiaries in more than 55 countries with a workforce of over 50,000 employees and production facilities spanning multiple regions-including Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko became the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 10.6 billion Euros in 2024. Beko's 29 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold more than 3,500 international registered patent applications to date. The company has achieved the highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in the DHP Household Durables industry for the sixth consecutive year (based on the results dated 22 November 2024) and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the eighth consecutive year.** The company has been recognized as the 17th most sustainable company on TIME Magazine and Statista's 2025 list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies. Beko's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

www.bekocorporate.com

*Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.
**The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.S., a parent company of Beko.?

  1. 60% more efficient (EEl of 20.8) than A energy class (EEl Limit of 52) as defined by EU regulation 2019/2014
  2. Tested by SGS, comparing the Cotton 40° program on the new FabricCare model vs. the previous model without FabricCare technology.
  3. In addition to the Eco 40-60 program (declaration program) the energy consumption of Cottons, Synthetics, Xpress/Super Express, Delicates, Mix, Handwash, Wool, Darkcare, and Outdoor/Sports programs is up to 35% less compared to the Beko WTV 9636 XS0 washing machine, without compromising washing performance. EnergySpin is also available in Coldwash, 20°C, Drum Clean, and Downloaded programs.
  4. Stiftung Warentest, Tumble dryer test, 09/2025, models B3T4224SD (good 2.0) and B3T3249S (good 2.1), both rated good and recommended as price-performance options.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765642/Beko_CMO.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765643/Beko_Energy_Tracking.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765644/Beko_SilentDry.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765652/Beko_SenseWash.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765641/Beko_Logo_Corporate.jpg

Beko HomeWhiz Energy Tracking

Beko SilentDry

Whirlpool SenseWash

Beko Logo (Corporate)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beko-presents-ai-driven-smart-appliances-advancing-sustainability-and-consumer-convenience-302547623.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
