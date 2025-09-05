Nano One Materials Corp.: Nano One Announces At-The-Market Offering

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company") (TSX:NANO)(OTCQB:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB), a process technology company specializing in lithium-ion battery cathode active materials, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an equity distribution agreement (the "Distribution Agreement") with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Roth Canada, Inc. (together the "Agents") to establish an at-the-market equity issuance program (the "ATM Program"). Pursuant to the Distribution Agreement, the Company may distribute up to C$15,000,000 of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"), from time to time through the Agents, subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

The ATM Program is being established pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated the date hereof (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated April 26, 2024 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), each filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all the provinces of Canada. Sales, if any, will be made as "at-the-market distributions" as defined in NI 44-102 - Shelf Distributions, including sales made directly on the TSX or any other Canadian "marketplace," at the prevailing market price at the time of sale; as such, prices may vary among purchasers and over time.

The ATM Program will be effective until the earliest of: (i) April 27, 2026; (ii) the issuance and sale of all of the Offered Shares subject to the Distribution Agreement by the Agents; (iii) the receipt of notice from the British Columbia Securities Commission that the Base Shelf Prospectus has ceased to be effective in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws; and (iv) termination of the Distribution Agreement in accordance with its terms.

"ATM programs are a cost-effective and flexible way to raise capital over time, and they enhance our ability to respond when ideal market conditions exist," said Carlo Valente, Chief Financial Officer. "The ATM Program will provide us with an additional opportunity to strengthen our balance sheet incrementally and it also leverages previously announced policy funding support from the Governments of Québec and Canada, as well as the U.S. Department of Defense."

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds, if any, to fund ongoing operations. The Company may re-allocate the net proceeds of the ATM Program from time to time, giving consideration to its strategy relative to the market, development and changes in the industry and regulatory landscape, as well as other conditions relevant at the applicable time.

The Prospectus Supplement (together with the Base Shelf Prospectus, the "Prospectus") and the Distribution Agreement are available to download for free under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Potential investors can also request printed or electronic copies of the documents by contacting the Company's Corporate Secretary by mail at Suite 101B - 8575 Government Street, Burnaby, BC, Canada, V3N 4V1, by email at info@nanoone.ca or by phone at +1 604-420-2041. Before investing, you should read the Prospectus and the other documents the Company has filed for more complete information about Nano One and the ATM Program.

In connection with the filing of the Prospectus Supplement, the Company's interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2025, originally filed on August 12, 2025 (the "Financial Statements"), have been reviewed by the Company's auditors and the reviewed version has been filed on SEDAR+. No changes were made to the Financial Statements.

No Offer or Solicitation

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any province, territory, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, territory, state or jurisdiction. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Nano One® Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a technology company changing how the world makes cathode active materials for lithium-ion batteries. Applications include stationary energy storage systems (ESS), portable electronics, and electric vehicles (EVs). The Company's patented One-Pot process reduces costs, is easier-to permit, lowers energy intensity, environmental footprint, and reliance on problematic supply chains. The Company is supporting the drive towards energy security, supply chain resilience, industrial competitiveness and increased performance through process innovation. Production is being piloted and demonstrated in Candiac, Quebec, drawing on existing plant and decades of commercial lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) manufacturing experience. Strategic collaborations and partnerships with international companies like Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto, and Worley are supporting a design-one-build-many licensing growth strategy-delivering cost-competitive, easier-to-permit, and faster-to-market battery materials production solutions worldwide. Nano One has received funding from the Government of Canada, the Government of the United States, the Government of Québec, and the Government of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca.

Company Contact:

Paul Guedes

info@nanoone.ca

+1 (604) 420-2041

Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". These forward-looking statements may relate to the anticipated sale and distribution of Common Shares under the ATM Program; the volume and timing of the sale and distribution of Common Shares under the ATM Program; the expected uses of the net proceeds from the ATM Program; the intention to grow the business, operations and potential activities of the Company; the functions and intended benefits of Nano One's technology and products; the development and optimization of the Company's technology and products; and any other activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general and global economic and regulatory changes; next steps and timely execution of the Company's business plans; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities; successful current or future collaborations that may happen with OEM's, miners or others; the execution of the Company's plans which are contingent on capital sources; the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals; the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents via license, joint venture and independent production; anticipated global demand and projected growth for LFP batteries; and other risk factors as identified in Nano One's Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2025, for the year ended December 31, 2024, its MD&A for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available at www.sedarplus.ca . Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

