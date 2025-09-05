Valerion Returns to IFA with Enhanced VisionMaster Max: Better Blacks, Rainbow-Free Picture, and New Wireless Dolby Atmos System

Enhanced visual performance and the ThunderBeat wireless surround sound system are unveiled at IFA as a historic Kickstarter projector becomes the first to be equipped with Gigabit Ethernet

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valerion, a leading specialist in home cinema projectors and the premium sub-brand of AWOL Vision, returns to IFA 2025 with the final production version of its record-breaking VisionMaster Max projector, now featuring breakthrough black-level performance, revolutionary rainbow effect eliminating technology, and immersive wireless surround sound. Set to begin commercial shipping in October, the upgraded RGB laser projector debuts a multitude of new and enhanced features, as well as a dedicated ThunderBeat sound system at IFA 2025, that deliver stunning contrast, remarkable clarity in dark scenes, exceptional sound, and true cinematic immersion.

After becoming the most funded projector in Kickstarter history (raising over $10 million), the VisionMaster Max really is "the new black." Visitors can experience the flagship projector first-hand at Booth H22-113, alongside other standout projectors from Valerion and AWOL Vision.

A New Benchmark in Home Entertainment

The latest version of VisionMaster Max introduces upgrades that bring it closer to professional-grade performance and makes it the world's first lifestyle projector with interchangeable lenses for unlimited projection flexibility and lightning-quick Gigabit Ethernet connection.

It has upgraded native contrast 5,000:1 (up from 4,000:1) and EBL (Enhanced Black Level) contrast of 50,000:1 (up from 15,000:1), that delivers superior depth, shadow detail, and emotional intensity to every frame. Powered by the proprietary NoirScene Dark Field Engine System, which combines a precision IRIS aperture that regulates light intake across varying brightness scenarios, stray light shielding, and EBL algorithm, the projector renders dark scenes with breathtaking clarity and dramatic tension, redefining what's possible in black field performance.

The precision IRIS aperture is a mechanical component that regulates the amount of light passing through an optical system. Unlike a dynamic iris, it remains fixed during playback, ensuring more stable luminance and easier calibration. To further improve image clarity and contrast, the stainless-steel blades of the aperture are thoughtfully coated with heat-resistant black paint. This design enhancement significantly boosts the native contrast ratio, producing deeper, more lifelike blacks, adding depth and dimensionality to every scene, improving accuracy in dark tones and color gradation, maintaining consistent luminance across varying brightness levels, and reducing the need for frequent recalibration.

Enhancing its visual performance even further, the projector introduces a world-first Anti-RBE (rainbow effects) technology, pushing the boundaries of what DLP projectors can achieve and setting a new industry standard. This breakthrough eliminates 99.99% of rainbow effects, which occur when rapid color separation creates distracting flashes of red, green, and blue. Anti-RBE technology blends individual color sequences so rapidly that the human eye perceives a seamless, natural image, effectively eliminating the rainbow effect.

Additionally, a boost in brightness to 3,500 ISO lumens (up from 3,000) elevates its visual clarity and brightness to an entirely new level.

"A Valerion experience is not simply viewed. It's inhabited," said Andy Zhao, Founder and CEO of Valerion. "With VisionMaster Max, we've created more than a projector; we've crafted an emotional instrument. From the industry's best black-level performance to the seamless integration of Dolby Atmos® surround sound through our ThunderBeat system, every element is engineered to fully immerse you in the story. Whether you're watching an epic blockbuster or battling through a high-octane gaming sequence, VisionMaster Max delivers an experience so vivid, so dynamic, and so acoustically precise, you'll feel like you've stepped into another world."

Thanks to its interchangeable glass lenses with both physical and digital optical zoom, the Valerion VisionMaster Max adapts seamlessly to virtually any room or environment. With a variable throw ratio of 0.9-2.0:1, it supports everything from short-throw projection in compact spaces to long-throw installations in larger venues. The native throw ratio of 0.9-1.5:1 is ideal for tight spaces, while an optional auxiliary lens extends the range to 1.5-2.0:1, perfect for expansive, long-distance setups. The auxiliary lens features a patented bayonet mount with an open, flexible structure, ensuring compatibility with lenses from other leading brands.

Additional highlights include:

Gigabit Ethernet + WiFi 6E: Enjoy lightning-fast connectivity for seamless 4K streaming, online gaming,

Enjoy lightning-fast connectivity for seamless 4K streaming, online gaming, Smart OS: Built-in Google TV with Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, HDR10+, and AI scene optimization.

Built-in Google TV with Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, HDR10+, and AI scene optimization. Advanced Chipset: Powered by the AI-enhanced MT9618 SoC with 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC for ultra-smooth performance, fast boot times, and responsive navigation-perfect for gaming and high-speed content.

Powered by the AI-enhanced MT9618 SoC with 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC for ultra-smooth performance, fast boot times, and responsive navigation-perfect for gaming and high-speed content. Smart As Well As Bright: Fully integrates with Google HomeKit, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Control4 for effortless smart home control.

Immersive Audio, Unleashed

Also debuting at IFA 2025, the ThunderBeat 5.1.2 Wireless Surround Sound System is optimized for Valerion projectors. This ear-blowing setup is a true Dolby Atmos® system with ultra-low latency and wireless freedom. Its authentic 5.1.2 channel layout creates a dome-shaped soundstage with 360-degree coverage that delivers cinema-level audio quality, bringing the blockbuster experience home.

Availability

VisionMaster Max will be available in October 2025, priced at $4,999. The ThunderBeat 5.1.2 Wireless Surround Sound is sold separately and priced at $1,298, for the full system and $999 for a 4.1.2 version without the optional central speaker. Valerion's projector lineup also includes StreamMaster Plus priced at $1,499, StreamMaster Plus 2 priced at $1,999, VisionMaster Pro priced at $2,799 and VisionMaster Pro 2 priced at $2,999.

For more information, visit www.valerion.com.

About Valerion

Valerion is a leading specialist in home cinema projectors, delivering the ultimate cinematic experience with advanced RGB laser technology and precision-engineered lens systems. Its VisionMaster long-throw projector series sets new benchmarks for home theater innovation. Valerion is the premium sub-brand of AWOL Vision.

