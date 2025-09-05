Safe & Green Holdings Corp: Safe & Green Holdings Provides Update on Olenox Progress Following Sherman Oil & Gas Acquisition in Texas

Demonstrating strong early production, operational efficiencies, and expansion plans

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) ("Safe & Green" or the "Company"), today provided an update on the progress achieved by its subsidiary, Olenox Energy, following the purchase of the Sherman Oil & Gas refinery assets in Texas.

Since the acquisition, Olenox has executed by demonstrating operational efficiency, increased production, and a clear strategy for growth.

Key Milestones Since Acquisition:

Strong Production - Olenox has produced more than 3,000 barrels of oil , selling over 2,500 barrels to date. The Company is currently on pace to achieve a record production month , reaching peak rates of 55bpd.

Operational Streamlining - The team has successfully transitioned operations in-house , reducing overall lease operating expenses (LOE) .

Strategic Workovers - Olenox is actively planning a series of workovers on select leases , with the goal of bringing an additional 25 to 30 barrels per day (bpd) of production online.

Asset Integration - All equipment assets have been mobilized to Texas and are being implemented into the field unit by unit.

Regulatory & Environmental Commitment - Olenox remains fully compliant with the Texas Railroad Commission and continues to focus on reducing its environmental footprint across existing leases.

"The Sherman Oil & Gas acquisition is proving to be a pivotal step forward for Safe & Green Holdings as we expand our footprint into the energy sector through Olenox," commented Mike Mclaren, CEO of Safe & Green Holdings. "Early production results, combined with operational improvements and effectively executing, position Olenox for sustained growth while aligning with our long-term vision to build value for our shareholders.

Safe & Green Holdings remains committed to supporting Olenox as it drives expansion within the U.S. energy sector, complementing the Company's diversified portfolio.

About Safe & Green Holdings

Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) is a diversified holding company engaged in innovative solutions across multiple sectors, including real estate, construction, healthcare, and energy. Through its subsidiaries, the Company leverages expertise and resources to create long-term value for its shareholders while maintaining a commitment to sustainability and regulatory compliance For more information, please visit www.safeandgreenholdings.com

About Olenox Energy

Olenox Energy, a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings, is focused on responsible energy production and development in the U.S. Leveraging advanced equipment, operational expertise, and a commitment to environmental stewardship, Olenox is positioned to deliver efficient and sustainable growth in the oil and gas sector.

