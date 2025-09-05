Aflac Incorporated: Former Patient's Gift Is Music to Bone Marrow Recipients' Ears

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Aflac Incorporated:

Four years ago, Taylor Brown received a bone marrow transplant at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta as treatment for severe aplastic anemia. To honor the anniversary of her transplant, 16-year-old Taylor was deeply inspired to give back in a meaningful way, using her Make-a-Wish to donate a mobile music therapy cart to ensure even more patients get to experience the healing benefits of music therapy.

After her diagnosis, Taylor underwent four rounds of chemotherapy before finding a 100% match for a bone marrow transplant - her sister. So, in 2021, she received the transplant and spent several months in the bone marrow transplant unit.

"Being in the bone marrow transplant wing meant being totally quarantined, which was very isolating," said Taylor. "The music therapy program was a source of strength and comfort for me during that time - that's the power of music."

Today, anyone walking the halls of this unit will likely hear the sounds of music being made by patients. Working with Make-A-Wish Georgia, Taylor recently presented a state-of-the-art instrument cart for the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. The specially designed cart, called "Taylor's Music Mover," is equipped with high-quality instruments and recording technology, giving patients a unique opportunity to create music and record music videos.

The music therapy program at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center allows patients to experience the hope, joy and healing that music can bring. Music therapists use instruments to help children cope with anxiety, express emotions and connect with others.

The Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center is a national leader among childhood cancer, hematology and blood and marrow transplant programs. Since 1995, Aflac agents, employees and The Aflac Foundation have given more than $191 million to help fund programs, like this one, that focus on research and care for childhood cancer and blood disorders.

