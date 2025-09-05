Article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code

Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority)

Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX):

Market: Euronext Paris, Compartment C

ISIN code: FR0012616852

Date Number of shares outstanding Total voting rights Total gross (1) Total net (2) August 31, 2025 34,931,012 44,295,913 44,101,436

(1) The total number of gross (or "theoretical") voting rights is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

(2) The total number of net (or "exercisable at a Shareholders' Meeting") voting rights is calculated without taking into account shares for which voting rights have been suspended. It is released in order to ensure that the public is properly informed, in accordance with the recommendation made by the AMF on 17 July 2007.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biotech company focused on developing innovative medicines in diseases where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. The company expedites the development of novel therapeutics through an extensive expertise in lipid science and a differentiated apoA-I -based technology platform. ABIONYX Pharma is committed to radically improving treatment outcomes in sepsis and critical care.

