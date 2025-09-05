London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2025) - Edison issues report on Amoéba (PAR: ALMIB).

Amoéba is ready to launch its innovative and patented WmCM amoeba lysate active ingredient into the vast crop protection and anti-ageing skincare cosmetics markets. Excellent field trial results, combined with regulatory tailwinds, as consumers reduce their use of traditional chemical products, strongly support future growth. With key distribution partnerships in place, Amoéba should witness superior growth in the coming years. It has raised €9m in cash and executed a €5m debt-for-equity swap with support from key shareholder Nice & Green and distribution partner Koppert. We value Amoéba at €2.01 per share.

