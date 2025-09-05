Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, Alpha-X & Alpha DRK and Montréal Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2025) - TMX Group Limited today announced August 2025 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



August 2025 July 2025 August 2024 Volume 12,200,372,060 12,973,669,947 10,257,747,043 Value $300,143,130,282 $301,141,556,607 $247,439,236,410 Transactions 23,188,885 23,870,730 20,974,534







Daily Averages





Volume 610.0 million 589.7 million 488.5 million Value $15,007.2 million $13,688.3 million $11,782.8 million Transactions 1,159,444 1,085,033 998,787

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 101,132,067,451 85,259,602,767 +18.6 Value $2,512,699,542,073 $1,963,832,777,990 +27.9 Transactions 197,791,933 164,148,933 +20.5







Daily Averages





Volume 605.6 million 504.5 million +20.0 Value $15,046.1 million $11,620.3 million +29.5 Transactions 1,184,383 971,295 +21.9

Toronto Stock Exchange



August 2025 July 2025 August 2024 Volume 7,604,943,671 7,824,020,535 7,091,997,868 Value $280,671,320,926 $282,843,526,025 $231,578,695,742 Transactions 20,421,300 21,065,481 18,712,178 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 28,564.45 27,259.78 23,346.18







Daily Averages





Volume 380.2 million 355.6 million 337.7 million Value $14,033.6 million $12,856.5 million $11,027.6 million Transactions 1,021,065 957,522 891,056

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 65,767,314,710 56,366,261,631 +16.7 Value $2,336,820,347,749 $1,835,064,058,086 +27.3 Transactions 174,337,068 145,260,992 +20.0







Daily Averages





Volume 393.8 million 333.5 million +18.1 Value $13,992.9 million $10,858.4 million +28.9 Transactions 1,043,935 859,532 +21.5

TSX Venture Exchange *



August 2025 July 2025 August 2024 Volume 3,498,516,039 4,000,113,778 2,300,235,385 Value $2,130,980,680 $2,275,267,415 $953,882,244 Transactions 1,017,167 1,132,375 592,932 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 829.57 770.88 567.91







Daily Averages





Volume 174.9 million 181.8 million 109.5 million Value $106.5 million $103.4 million $45.4 million Transactions 50,858 51,472 28,235

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 25,710,987,492 21,082,112,900 +22.0 Value $13,898,333,179 $8,650,718,446 +60.7 Transactions 7,016,366 5,202,382 +34.9







Daily Averages





Volume 154.0 million 124.7 million +23.4 Value $83.2 million $51.2 million +62.6 Transactions 42,014 30,783 +36.5

TSX Alpha Exchange



August 2025 July 2025 August 2024 Volume 1,060,876,293 1,112,612,218 852,074,330 Value $16,543,069,653 $15,280,294,395 $14,462,960,889 Transactions 1,642,796 1,557,715 1,623,878







Daily Averages





Volume 53.0 million 50.6 million 40.6 million Value $827.2 million $694.6 million $688.7 million Transactions 82,140 70,805 77,328

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 9,418,318,634 7,741,171,162 +21.7 Value $156,769,699,112 $117,853,050,328 +33.0 Transactions 15,805,163 13,443,475 +17.6







Daily Averages





Volume 56.4 million 45.8 million +23.1 Value $938.7 million $697.4 million +34.6 Transactions 94,642 79,547 +19.0

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK



August 2025 July 2025 August 2024 Volume 36,036,057 36,923,416 13,439,460 Value $797,759,023 $742,468,772 $443,697,535 Transactions 107,622 115,159 45,546







Daily Averages





Volume 1.8 million 1.7 million 0.6 million Value $39.9 million $33.7 million $21.1 million Transactions 5,381 5,235 2,169

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 235,446,615 70,057,074 +236.1 Value $5,211,162,033 $2,264,951,130 +130.1 Transactions 633,336 242,084 +161.6







Daily Averages





Volume 1.4 million 0.4 million +240.1 Value $31.2 million $13.4 million +132.8 Transactions 3,792 1,432 +164.8

Montreal Exchange



August 2025 July 2025 August 2024 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 18,282,483 17,878,488 18,298,695 Open Interest (Contracts) 30,548,176 29,712,966 20,325,528

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume (Contracts) 154,789,013 124,964,650 +23.9 Open Interest (Contracts) 30,548,176 20,325,528 +50.3

*Includes NEX

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

