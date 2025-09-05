Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2025) - Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) (OTCQB: WERDF) ("Boba Mint" or the "Company") and WERD Studios are excited to announce that Amino is finally here! Today marks the highly anticipated launch of the free, AI-powered diet companion that makes tracking what you eat simple, rewarding, and fun. Amino, through WERD Studios, is one of Boba Mint's portfolio companies, powered by industry leaders who have launched top-ranked apps and built massive global communities.

Amino is proud to announce its first official brand ambassadors: the NELK Boys. Known for their massive global following, high-energy content, and ability to connect with millions of fans, the NELK Boys will bring their signature style to Amino to make healthy eating more fun. NELK members Kyle Forgeard and Steiny will be supporting the app and attending our official launch party, along with well-known personality Bob Menery.

AI-powered diet apps bringing a new level of personalization and convenience to nutrition tracking. By launching with a more advanced, more enjoyable AI-powered diet companion and making it completely free, Amino removes the cost barrier entirely. Instead of charging users, Amino will generate revenue through ads, brand partnerships, and optional premium features in the future, ensuring that everyone can access a smarter, easier way to improve their diet without paying a dime.

Having a free app like Amino, combined with some of the most famous brand ambassadors, is expected to drive significant adoption and user growth. This launch is not only a milestone for Amino but also a strategic move to bring critical mass adoption into the Boba Mint and WERD Studios ecosystem - expanding its reach and strengthening its brand portfolio.

Key Features of Amino:

- Completely Free - No subscriptions, no paywalls.

- AI-Powered Food Camera - Snap a photo of your meal for instant, accurate calorie tracking.

- AI-Powered Guidance - Personalized suggestions that get smarter the more you use it.

- Instant Start - Jump in with no complicated setup or long onboarding.

- Fun & Rewarding - Earn points for healthy actions and build lasting habits.

Amino is available now on iOS and Android.

Download Amino today:

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.aminomove&hl=en_CA

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/amino-rewards/id6670493968





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7300/265356_1116bd1c0471195d_002full.jpg

About Boba Mint Holdings

Boba Mint Holdings is a forward-thinking blockchain gaming and digital innovation company that develops and invests, directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary WERD Studios, in innovative consumer apps and blockchain projects that blend cutting-edge technology, gamification, and real-world utility. Our mission is to create engaging products that people love using every day - and that make a positive impact.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for this release's adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Boba's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Such statements include those relating to game development and the Company's expectations and plans. Although Boba believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the blockchain sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mobile video game industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Boba to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Boba' Form 2A Listing Statement dated April 19, 2024 which is available on Boba's profile at http://www.sedarplus.ca and on the CSE website at https://thecse.com/listings/boba-mint-holdings-ltd/.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.

We seek Safe Harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265356

SOURCE: Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.