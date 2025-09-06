Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2025) - THEMAC Resources Group Limited (TSXV: MAC) ("THEMAC" or the "Company") provides the following update in relation to its Copper Flat Project and application for the transfer of water rights:

In April 2019, an agreement to lease 2,400 acre-feet (AF) of existing Santa Teresa water rights for use at the Copper Flat Mine by the Company's wholly owned New Mexico Copper Corporation was entered into. An application to change the point of diversion to the Copper Flat production wells and the place and purpose of use to the Copper Flat Mine was filed in August 2019 with the New Mexico State Engineer's Office (NMSEO), and an administrative hearing was held in August 2023.

The New Mexico State Engineer has now handed down her decision denying the Application. The Company is currently reviewing the decision and considering its next steps in the process.

Since the Application was originally filed with the NMSEO, the Company has been investigating alternative options for more economically favourable and sustainable water management systems for implementation at the Copper Flat Project that would alleviate the need to access any of the Santa Teresa water rights. Those options include dry stack tailings technology allowing for safer and more sustainable waste management at the Copper Flat site. The feasibility of the dry stack technology is now at an advanced stage of evaluation by the Company, and is subject to ongoing further detailed analysis in respect to both the implementation of the technology and permitting.

For more information, please visit www.themacresourcesgroup.com or review the Company's filings on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of THEMAC. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, future circumstances or events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the going private transaction. The forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, which could change materially in the future, including the assumption that the Company is able to effect the privatization using the proposed method, the Company is able to obtain the necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals, the parties are able to satisfy or waive, if waiver is possible, the conditions to completing the transaction. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risk that the necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals are not obtained, the conditions to completing the transaction may not be met, or the transaction may be terminated or renegotiated on different terms. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to above will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265354

SOURCE: Themac Resources Group Limited